trackfield-outdoor-women-d1 flag

Stan Becton | NCAA.com | March 29, 2023

2023 NCAA outdoor track and field championships: Date, time, location, tv channel, history

Jasmine Moore and Joseph Fahnbulleh on Florida's national championship sweep

Over 250 NCAA member institutions sponsor Division I track and field teams and each year, these teams hope to compete in the championship meet. With over 20 events for both men and women, the championship meet will cap off an exciting outdoor season. 

Here's all you need to know about the 2023 NCAA outdoor track and field championships and preliminaries.

When are the 2023 NCAA outdoor track and field championships?

The 2023 NCAA outdoor track and field championships are from Wednesday, June 7- Saturday, June 10, 2023. Both the men's and women's championships are held simultaneously.

Where are the 2023 NCAA outdoor track and field championships?

The 2023 NCAA outdoor track and field championships will be held at Mike A. Myers Stadium and Soccer Field in Austin, Texas. It will be the eighth time the outdoor championships have been held in Texas and the first time since 2019.

You can purchase tickets to the 2023 championships here.

MORE: Here's how the outdoor track and field championships work

How to watch the 2023 NCAA DI outdoor track and field championships

The 2023 NCAA DI Outdoor Track & Field Championships will air on the ESPN family of networks.

OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS
Round Date Time (CT) Site Network
Men's Day 1 Wednesday, June 7 7:30 PM Mike A. Myers  ESPNU
Women's Day 1 Thursday, June 8 8:30 PM Mike A. Myers  ESPN2
Men's Day 2 Friday, June 9 9:00 PM Mike A. Myers  ESPN2
Women's Day 2 Saturday, June 10 9:00 PM Mike A. Myers  ESPN2

* All broadcast times and networks are subject to change. All times are Eastern Time. Click or tap here for the latest updates to broadcast information.

Click or tap here for a broadcast schedule by event

What is the schedule of events?

The NCAA announced the 2023 NCAA DI Outdoor Track & Field Championships schedule of events on March 15, 2023. Below are some of the notable dates and times for events:

All times are Central and subject to change

schedule

Click or tap here for a complete schedule of events in pdf form (as of 3/15)

How are championship participants selected?

The NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Committee will select and announce the participants for the 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships preliminary competitions.

The top 48 declared student-athletes will be accepted into the preliminary competitions for each individual event. The top 24 declared relay teams will be accepted into the preliminary competitions for each relay event.

Combined events do not attend the preliminary meets. For combined events (Heptathlon and Decathlon), the top 24 declared student-athletes in each event based on their position on the national descending-order list will be accepted directly into the Championships. 

There are two preliminary meets, one for the east region and one for the west region. The qualifiers out of these two regions will compete in the 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

🏆: Here are the DI track and field teams with most NCAA championships

When is the championship field selected?

The 2023 DI men and women's outdoor track and field selections will be announced at a TBD date.

Preliminary selection

Qualifying performances for the 2023 preliminary meets can begin from March 1, 2023. The qualifying window closes for every meet that isn't a conference championship on May 14, 2023. The qualifiying window closes for conference championship meets on May 15, 2023.

Athletes accepted into the preliminary meets will be announced by 1 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 18.

Championship selection

Combined event athletes (heptathlon and decathlon) accepted into the championship meet will be announced by 1 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 18.

The top 12 competitors from each individual event and the top 12 teams from each relay event advance from each preliminary meet. The list of qualifiers from each event contested in the prelims will be announced by 5 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 28. The final list of the championships competition participants will be announced by 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 30.

When are the 2023 NCAA preliminary meets?

The 2023 NCAA preliminary meets run Wednesday, May 24 - Saturday, May 27, 2023. Both the DI men's and women's preliminaries are held simultaneously.

Where are the 2023 NCAA preliminary meets?

The 2023 NCAA preliminary meets will be held in two locations for the east and west regions. The 2023 NCAA East Preliminary meet will be located inJacksonville, Florida with North Florida serving as the host school. The 2023 NCAA West Preliminary meet will be located in Sacramento, California with California State serving as the host school.

🗓: Here are the future dates and sites for DI outdoor track and field through 2026

What are the schedule of events for the preliminary meets?

You can find schedule of events for the 2023 NCAA East and West Preliminaries below:

  • East preliminary: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 - Saturday, May 27
  • West preliminary: Wednesday, May 24 - Saturday, May 27

What are the current outdoor track and field rankings?

Click or tap here to view the latest men's track and field USTFCCCA rankings. Click or tap here to view the latest women's track and field USTFCCA rankings. Both will be updated throughout the season.

Who are the past outdoor track and field team champions?

Here are the previous winners of the NCAA outdoor track and field championships. The women's championship began in the 1982 season while the men's championship began in the 1921 season.

DI women's track and field championship history

YEAR CHAMPION   COACH POINTS RUNNER-UP POINTS   SITE
2022 Florida Mike Holloway 74 Texas 64 Oregon
2021 Southern California Caryl Smith Gilbert 74 Texas A&M 63 Oregon
2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- --
2019 Arkansas Lance Harter 64 Southern California 57 Austin, Texas
2018 Southern California Caryl Smith Gilbert 53 Georgia 52 Oregon
2017 Oregon Robert Johnson 64 Georgia 62.2 Oregon
2016 Arkansas Lance Harter 72 Oregon 62 Oregon
2015 Oregon Robert Johnson 59 Kentucky 50 Oregon
2014 Texas A&M Pat Henry 75 Texas 66 Oregon
2013 Kansas Stanley Redwine 60 Texas A&M 44 Oregon
2012 #LSU Dennis Shaver 76 Oregon 62 Drake
2011 Texas A&M Pat Henry 49 Oregon 45 Drake
2010 Texas A&M Pat Henry 72 Oregon 57 Oregon
2009 Texas A&M Pat Henry 50 Oregon 43 Arkansas
2008 LSU Dennis Shaver 67 Arizona State 63 Drake
2007 Arizona State Greg Kraft 60 LSU 53 Sacramento State
2006 Auburn Ralph Spry 57 Southern California 38 1/2 Sacramento State
2005 Texas Bev Kearney 55 South Carolina, UCLA 48 Sacramento State
2004 UCLA Jeanette Bolden 69 LSU 68 Texas
2003 LSU Pat Henry 64 Texas 50 Sacramento State
2002 South Carolina Curtis Frye 82 UCLA 72 LSU
2001 Southern California Ron Allice 64 UCLA 55 Oregon
2000 LSU Pat Henry 58 Southern California 54 Duke
1999 Texas Bev Kearney 62 UCLA 60 Boise State
1998 Texas Bev Kearney 60 UCLA 55 Buffalo
1997 LSU Pat Henry 63 Texas 62 Indiana
1996 LSU Pat Henry 81 Texas 52 Oregon
1995 LSU Pat Henry 69 UCLA 58 Tennessee
1994 LSU Pat Henry 86 Texas 43 Boise State
1993 LSU Pat Henry 93 Wisconsin 44 New Orleans
1992 LSU Pat Henry 87 Florida 81 Texas
1991 LSU Pat Henry 78 Texas 67 Oregon
1990 LSU Pat Henry 53 UCLA 46 Duke
1989 LSU Pat Henry 86 UCLA 47 BYU
1988 LSU Pat Henry 61 UCLA 58 Oregon
1987 LSU Sam Seemes 62 Alabama 53 LSU
1986 Texas Terry Crawford 65 Alabama 55 Indianapoilis
1985 Oregon Tom Heinonen 52 Florida State, LSU 46 Texas
1984 Florida State Gary Winckler 145 Tennessee 124 Oregon
1983 UCLA Scott Chisam 116 1/2 Florida State 108 Houston
1982 UCLA Scott Chisam 153 Tennessee 126 BYU

#Participation in the championships vacated by the NCAA Committee on Infractions
History of scoring in championships—1982-84 (15-12-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1); 1985-present (10-8-6-5-4-3-2-1).

DI men's track and field championship history

YEAR SCHOOL COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SCORE SITE
2022 Florida Mike Holloway 54 Texas 38 Oregon
2021 LSU Dennis Shaver 84 Oregon 53 Oregon
2020 Canceled due to COVID-19 -- -- -- -- --
2019 Texas Tech Wes Kittley 60 Florida 50 Austin, Texas
2018 Georgia Petros Kyprianou 52 Florida 42 Oregon
2017 Florida Mike Holloway 61.5 Texas A&M 59.5 Oregon
2016 Florida Mike Holloway 62 Arkansas 56 Oregon
2015 Oregon Robert Johnson 85 Florida 56 Oregon
2014 Oregon Robert Johnson 88 Florida 70 Oregon
2013 Florida, Texas A&M Mike Holloway, Pat Henry 53 Arkansas   Oregon
2012 Florida Mike Holloway 50 LSU 48 Drake
2011 Texas A&M Pat Henry 55 Florida State 54 Drake
2010 Texas A&M Pat Henry 55 Florida 54 Oregon
2009 Texas A&M Pat Henry 48 Oregon, FSU, Florida 46 Arkansas
2008 Florida State Bob Braman 52 LSU, Auburn 44 Drake
2007 &Florida State Bob Braman 54 LSU 48 Sacramento State
2006 Florida State Bob Braman 67 LSU 51 Sacramento State
2005 &Arkansas John McDonnell 60 Florida 49 Sacramento State
2004 &Arkansas John McDonnell 65 1/2 Florida 49 Texas
2003 Arkansas John McDonnell 59 Auburn 50 Sacramento State
2002 LSU Pat Henry 64 Tennessee 57 LSU
2001 Tennessee Bill Webb 50 &TCU 49 Oregon
2000 Stanford Vin Lananna 72 Arkansas 59 Duke
1999 Arkansas John McDonnell 59 Stanford 52 Boise State
1998 Arkansas John McDonnell 58 1/2 Stanford 51 Buffalo, N.Y.
1997 Arkansas John McDonnell 55 Texas 42 1/2  Indiana
1996 Arkansas John McDonnell 55 George Mason 40 Oregon
1995 Arkansas John McDonnell 61 1/2 UCLA 55 Tennesse
1994 Arkansas John McDonnell 83 UTEP 45 Boise State
1993 Arkansas John McDonnell 69 Ohio State, LSU 45 New Orleans
1992 Arkansas John McDonnell 60 Tennessee  46 1/2  Texas
1991 Tennessee Doug Brown 51 Washington St.  42 Oregon
1990 LSU Pat Henry 44 Arkansas 36 Duke
1989 LSU Pat Henry 53 Texas A&M 51 BYU
1988 UCLA Bob Larsen 82 Texas 41 Oregon
1987 UCLA Bob Larsen 81 Texas 28 LSU
1986 SMU Ted McLaughlin 53 Washington State 52 Indianapolis
1985 Arkansas John McDonnell 61 Washington State 46 Texas
1984 Oregon Bill Dellinger 113 Washington State 94 1/2 Oregon
1983 SMU Ted McLaughlin 104 Tennessee 102 Houston
1982 UTEP John Wedel 105 Tennessee 94 BYU
1981 UTEP Ted Banks 70 SMU 57 LSU
1980 UTEP Ted Banks 69 UCLA 46 Texas
1979 UTEP Ted Banks 64 Villanova 48 Illinois
1978 UCLA, UTEP Jim Bush, Ted Banks 50     Oregon
1977 Arizona State Senon Castillo 64 UTEP 50 Illinois
1976 Southern California Vern Wolfe 64 UTEP 44 Penn
1975 UTEP Ted Banks 55 UCLA 42 BYU
1974 Tennessee Stan Huntsman 60 UCLA 56 Texas
1973 UCLA Jim Bush 52 Oregon 31 LSU
1972 UCLA Jim Bush 82 Southern California 49 Oregon
1971 UCLA Jim Bush 52 Southern California 41 Washington
1970 BYU, Kansas, Oregon Clarence Robison, Bob Timmons, William Bowerman 35     Drake
1969 San Jose State Bud Winter 48 Kansas 45 Tennessee
1968 Southern California Vern Wolfe 58 Washington State 57 California
1967 Southern California Vern Wolfe 86 Oregon 40 BYU
1966 UCLA Jim Bush 81 BYU 33 Indiana
1965 Oregon, Southern California William Bowerman, Vern Wolfe 32     California
1964 Oregon William Bowerman 70 San Jose State 40 Oregon
1963 Southern California Vern Wolfe 61 Stanford 42 New Mexico
1962 Oregon William Bowerman 85 Villanova 40 Oregon
1961 Southern California Jess Mortensen 65 Oregon 47 Penn
1960 Kansas Bill Easton 50 Southern California 37 California
1959 Kansas Bill Easton 73 San Jose State 48 7/10 Nebraska
1958 Southern California Jess Mortensen 48 6/7 Kansas 40 3/4 California
1957 Villanova James Elliot 47 California 32 Texas
1956 UCLA Elvin Drake 55 7/10 Kansas 51 California
1955 Southern California Jess Mortensen 42 UCLA 34 Southern California
1954 Southern California Jess Mortensen 66 17/20 Illinois 31 17/20 Michigan
1953 Southern California Jess Mortensen 80 Illinois 41 Nebraska
1952 Southern California Jess Mortensen 66 7/12 San Jose State 24 1/3 California
1951 Southern California Jess Mortensen 56 Cornell 40 Washington
1950 Southern California Jess Hill 49 1/5 Stanford 28 Minnesota
1949 Southern California Jess Hill 55 2/5 UCLA 31 Southern California
1948 Minnesota James Kelly 46 Southern California 41 1/2 Minnesota
1947 Illinois Leo Johnson 59 2/3 Southern California 34 1/4 Utah
1946 Illinois Leo Johnson 78 Southern California 42 17/20 Minnesota
1945 Navy E.J. Thornson 62 Michigan 52 3/5 Marquette
1944 Illinois Leo Johnson 79 Notre Dame 43 Marquette
1943 Southern California Dean Cromwell 46 California 39 Northwestern
1942 Southern California Dean Cromwell 85 1/2 Ohio State 44 1/5 Nebraska
1941 Southern California Dean Cromwell 81 1/2 Indiana 50 Stanford
1940 Southern California Dean Cromwell 47 Stanford 28 2/3 Minnesota
1939 Southern California Dean Cromwell 86 Stanford 44 3/4 Southern California
1938 Southern California Dean Cromwell 67 3/4 Stanford 38 Minnesota
1937 Southern California Dean Cromwell 62 Stanford 50 California
1936 Southern California Dean Cromwell 103 1/3 Ohio State 73 Chicago
1935 Southern California Dean Cromwell 74 1/3 Ohio State 40 1/5 California
1934 Stanford R.L. Templeton 63 Southern California 54 7/20 Southern California
1933 LSU Bernie Moore 58 Southern California 54 Chicago
1932 Indiana Billy Hayes 56 Ohio State 49 3/4 Chicago
1931 Southern California Dean Cromwell 77 1/7 Ohio State 31 1/7  Chicago
1930 Southern California Dean Cromwell 55 11/35 Washington 40 Chicago
1929 Ohio State Frank Castleman 50 Washington 42 Chicago
1928 Stanford R.L. Templeton 72 Ohio State 31 Chicago
1927 *Illinois Harry Gill 35     Chicago
1926 *Southern California Dean Cromwell 27     Chicago
1925 *Stanford R.L. Templeton 31     Chicago
1924 -----------------          
1923 Michigan Stephen Farrell 29 1/2 Mississippi State 16 Chicago
1922 California Walter Christie 28 1/2 Penn State 19 1/2 Chicago
1921 Illinois Harry Gill 20 1/4 Notre Dame 16 3/4 Chicago

* Unofficial championship
& Participation in the championships vacated by the NCAA Committee on Infractions.

