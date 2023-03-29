2023 NCAA outdoor track and field championships: Date, time, location, tv channel, history

Over 250 NCAA member institutions sponsor Division I track and field teams and each year, these teams hope to compete in the championship meet. With over 20 events for both men and women, the championship meet will cap off an exciting outdoor season.
Here's all you need to know about the 2023 NCAA outdoor track and field championships and preliminaries.
When are the 2023 NCAA outdoor track and field championships?
The 2023 NCAA outdoor track and field championships are from Wednesday, June 7- Saturday, June 10, 2023. Both the men's and women's championships are held simultaneously.
Where are the 2023 NCAA outdoor track and field championships?
The 2023 NCAA outdoor track and field championships will be held at Mike A. Myers Stadium and Soccer Field in Austin, Texas. It will be the eighth time the outdoor championships have been held in Texas and the first time since 2019.
You can purchase tickets to the 2023 championships here.
How to watch the 2023 NCAA DI outdoor track and field championships
The 2023 NCAA DI Outdoor Track & Field Championships will air on the ESPN family of networks.
|OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS
|Round
|Date
|Time (CT)
|Site
|Network
|Men's Day 1
|Wednesday, June 7
|7:30 PM
|Mike A. Myers
|ESPNU
|Women's Day 1
|Thursday, June 8
|8:30 PM
|Mike A. Myers
|ESPN2
|Men's Day 2
|Friday, June 9
|9:00 PM
|Mike A. Myers
|ESPN2
|Women's Day 2
|Saturday, June 10
|9:00 PM
|Mike A. Myers
|ESPN2
* All broadcast times and networks are subject to change. All times are Eastern Time. Click or tap here for the latest updates to broadcast information.
What is the schedule of events?
The NCAA announced the 2023 NCAA DI Outdoor Track & Field Championships schedule of events on March 15, 2023. Below are some of the notable dates and times for events:
All times are Central and subject to change
How are championship participants selected?
The NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Committee will select and announce the participants for the 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships preliminary competitions.
The top 48 declared student-athletes will be accepted into the preliminary competitions for each individual event. The top 24 declared relay teams will be accepted into the preliminary competitions for each relay event.
Combined events do not attend the preliminary meets. For combined events (Heptathlon and Decathlon), the top 24 declared student-athletes in each event based on their position on the national descending-order list will be accepted directly into the Championships.
There are two preliminary meets, one for the east region and one for the west region. The qualifiers out of these two regions will compete in the 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships.
When is the championship field selected?
The 2023 DI men and women's outdoor track and field selections will be announced at a TBD date.
Preliminary selection
Qualifying performances for the 2023 preliminary meets can begin from March 1, 2023. The qualifying window closes for every meet that isn't a conference championship on May 14, 2023. The qualifiying window closes for conference championship meets on May 15, 2023.
Athletes accepted into the preliminary meets will be announced by 1 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 18.
Championship selection
Combined event athletes (heptathlon and decathlon) accepted into the championship meet will be announced by 1 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 18.
The top 12 competitors from each individual event and the top 12 teams from each relay event advance from each preliminary meet. The list of qualifiers from each event contested in the prelims will be announced by 5 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 28. The final list of the championships competition participants will be announced by 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 30.
When are the 2023 NCAA preliminary meets?
The 2023 NCAA preliminary meets run Wednesday, May 24 - Saturday, May 27, 2023. Both the DI men's and women's preliminaries are held simultaneously.
Where are the 2023 NCAA preliminary meets?
The 2023 NCAA preliminary meets will be held in two locations for the east and west regions. The 2023 NCAA East Preliminary meet will be located inJacksonville, Florida with North Florida serving as the host school. The 2023 NCAA West Preliminary meet will be located in Sacramento, California with California State serving as the host school.
What are the schedule of events for the preliminary meets?
You can find schedule of events for the 2023 NCAA East and West Preliminaries below:
- East preliminary: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 - Saturday, May 27
- Location: Jacksonville, FL (University of North Florida)
- West preliminary: Wednesday, May 24 - Saturday, May 27
- Location: Sacramento, CA (California State University)
What are the current outdoor track and field rankings?
Who are the past outdoor track and field team champions?
Here are the previous winners of the NCAA outdoor track and field championships. The women's championship began in the 1982 season while the men's championship began in the 1921 season.
DI women's track and field championship history
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|POINTS
|RUNNER-UP
|POINTS
|SITE
|2022
|Florida
|Mike Holloway
|74
|Texas
|64
|Oregon
|2021
|Southern California
|Caryl Smith Gilbert
|74
|Texas A&M
|63
|Oregon
|2020
|Canceled due to Covid-19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2019
|Arkansas
|Lance Harter
|64
|Southern California
|57
|Austin, Texas
|2018
|Southern California
|Caryl Smith Gilbert
|53
|Georgia
|52
|Oregon
|2017
|Oregon
|Robert Johnson
|64
|Georgia
|62.2
|Oregon
|2016
|Arkansas
|Lance Harter
|72
|Oregon
|62
|Oregon
|2015
|Oregon
|Robert Johnson
|59
|Kentucky
|50
|Oregon
|2014
|Texas A&M
|Pat Henry
|75
|Texas
|66
|Oregon
|2013
|Kansas
|Stanley Redwine
|60
|Texas A&M
|44
|Oregon
|2012
|#LSU
|Dennis Shaver
|76
|Oregon
|62
|Drake
|2011
|Texas A&M
|Pat Henry
|49
|Oregon
|45
|Drake
|2010
|Texas A&M
|Pat Henry
|72
|Oregon
|57
|Oregon
|2009
|Texas A&M
|Pat Henry
|50
|Oregon
|43
|Arkansas
|2008
|LSU
|Dennis Shaver
|67
|Arizona State
|63
|Drake
|2007
|Arizona State
|Greg Kraft
|60
|LSU
|53
|Sacramento State
|2006
|Auburn
|Ralph Spry
|57
|Southern California
|38 1/2
|Sacramento State
|2005
|Texas
|Bev Kearney
|55
|South Carolina, UCLA
|48
|Sacramento State
|2004
|UCLA
|Jeanette Bolden
|69
|LSU
|68
|Texas
|2003
|LSU
|Pat Henry
|64
|Texas
|50
|Sacramento State
|2002
|South Carolina
|Curtis Frye
|82
|UCLA
|72
|LSU
|2001
|Southern California
|Ron Allice
|64
|UCLA
|55
|Oregon
|2000
|LSU
|Pat Henry
|58
|Southern California
|54
|Duke
|1999
|Texas
|Bev Kearney
|62
|UCLA
|60
|Boise State
|1998
|Texas
|Bev Kearney
|60
|UCLA
|55
|Buffalo
|1997
|LSU
|Pat Henry
|63
|Texas
|62
|Indiana
|1996
|LSU
|Pat Henry
|81
|Texas
|52
|Oregon
|1995
|LSU
|Pat Henry
|69
|UCLA
|58
|Tennessee
|1994
|LSU
|Pat Henry
|86
|Texas
|43
|Boise State
|1993
|LSU
|Pat Henry
|93
|Wisconsin
|44
|New Orleans
|1992
|LSU
|Pat Henry
|87
|Florida
|81
|Texas
|1991
|LSU
|Pat Henry
|78
|Texas
|67
|Oregon
|1990
|LSU
|Pat Henry
|53
|UCLA
|46
|Duke
|1989
|LSU
|Pat Henry
|86
|UCLA
|47
|BYU
|1988
|LSU
|Pat Henry
|61
|UCLA
|58
|Oregon
|1987
|LSU
|Sam Seemes
|62
|Alabama
|53
|LSU
|1986
|Texas
|Terry Crawford
|65
|Alabama
|55
|Indianapoilis
|1985
|Oregon
|Tom Heinonen
|52
|Florida State, LSU
|46
|Texas
|1984
|Florida State
|Gary Winckler
|145
|Tennessee
|124
|Oregon
|1983
|UCLA
|Scott Chisam
|116 1/2
|Florida State
|108
|Houston
|1982
|UCLA
|Scott Chisam
|153
|Tennessee
|126
|BYU
#Participation in the championships vacated by the NCAA Committee on Infractions
History of scoring in championships—1982-84 (15-12-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1); 1985-present (10-8-6-5-4-3-2-1).
DI men's track and field championship history
|YEAR
|SCHOOL
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SCORE
|SITE
|2022
|Florida
|Mike Holloway
|54
|Texas
|38
|Oregon
|2021
|LSU
|Dennis Shaver
|84
|Oregon
|53
|Oregon
|2020
|Canceled due to COVID-19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2019
|Texas Tech
|Wes Kittley
|60
|Florida
|50
|Austin, Texas
|2018
|Georgia
|Petros Kyprianou
|52
|Florida
|42
|Oregon
|2017
|Florida
|Mike Holloway
|61.5
|Texas A&M
|59.5
|Oregon
|2016
|Florida
|Mike Holloway
|62
|Arkansas
|56
|Oregon
|2015
|Oregon
|Robert Johnson
|85
|Florida
|56
|Oregon
|2014
|Oregon
|Robert Johnson
|88
|Florida
|70
|Oregon
|2013
|Florida, Texas A&M
|Mike Holloway, Pat Henry
|53
|Arkansas
|Oregon
|2012
|Florida
|Mike Holloway
|50
|LSU
|48
|Drake
|2011
|Texas A&M
|Pat Henry
|55
|Florida State
|54
|Drake
|2010
|Texas A&M
|Pat Henry
|55
|Florida
|54
|Oregon
|2009
|Texas A&M
|Pat Henry
|48
|Oregon, FSU, Florida
|46
|Arkansas
|2008
|Florida State
|Bob Braman
|52
|LSU, Auburn
|44
|Drake
|2007
|&Florida State
|Bob Braman
|54
|LSU
|48
|Sacramento State
|2006
|Florida State
|Bob Braman
|67
|LSU
|51
|Sacramento State
|2005
|&Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|60
|Florida
|49
|Sacramento State
|2004
|&Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|65 1/2
|Florida
|49
|Texas
|2003
|Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|59
|Auburn
|50
|Sacramento State
|2002
|LSU
|Pat Henry
|64
|Tennessee
|57
|LSU
|2001
|Tennessee
|Bill Webb
|50
|&TCU
|49
|Oregon
|2000
|Stanford
|Vin Lananna
|72
|Arkansas
|59
|Duke
|1999
|Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|59
|Stanford
|52
|Boise State
|1998
|Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|58 1/2
|Stanford
|51
|Buffalo, N.Y.
|1997
|Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|55
|Texas
|42 1/2
|Indiana
|1996
|Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|55
|George Mason
|40
|Oregon
|1995
|Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|61 1/2
|UCLA
|55
|Tennesse
|1994
|Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|83
|UTEP
|45
|Boise State
|1993
|Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|69
|Ohio State, LSU
|45
|New Orleans
|1992
|Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|60
|Tennessee
|46 1/2
|Texas
|1991
|Tennessee
|Doug Brown
|51
|Washington St.
|42
|Oregon
|1990
|LSU
|Pat Henry
|44
|Arkansas
|36
|Duke
|1989
|LSU
|Pat Henry
|53
|Texas A&M
|51
|BYU
|1988
|UCLA
|Bob Larsen
|82
|Texas
|41
|Oregon
|1987
|UCLA
|Bob Larsen
|81
|Texas
|28
|LSU
|1986
|SMU
|Ted McLaughlin
|53
|Washington State
|52
|Indianapolis
|1985
|Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|61
|Washington State
|46
|Texas
|1984
|Oregon
|Bill Dellinger
|113
|Washington State
|94 1/2
|Oregon
|1983
|SMU
|Ted McLaughlin
|104
|Tennessee
|102
|Houston
|1982
|UTEP
|John Wedel
|105
|Tennessee
|94
|BYU
|1981
|UTEP
|Ted Banks
|70
|SMU
|57
|LSU
|1980
|UTEP
|Ted Banks
|69
|UCLA
|46
|Texas
|1979
|UTEP
|Ted Banks
|64
|Villanova
|48
|Illinois
|1978
|UCLA, UTEP
|Jim Bush, Ted Banks
|50
|Oregon
|1977
|Arizona State
|Senon Castillo
|64
|UTEP
|50
|Illinois
|1976
|Southern California
|Vern Wolfe
|64
|UTEP
|44
|Penn
|1975
|UTEP
|Ted Banks
|55
|UCLA
|42
|BYU
|1974
|Tennessee
|Stan Huntsman
|60
|UCLA
|56
|Texas
|1973
|UCLA
|Jim Bush
|52
|Oregon
|31
|LSU
|1972
|UCLA
|Jim Bush
|82
|Southern California
|49
|Oregon
|1971
|UCLA
|Jim Bush
|52
|Southern California
|41
|Washington
|1970
|BYU, Kansas, Oregon
|Clarence Robison, Bob Timmons, William Bowerman
|35
|Drake
|1969
|San Jose State
|Bud Winter
|48
|Kansas
|45
|Tennessee
|1968
|Southern California
|Vern Wolfe
|58
|Washington State
|57
|California
|1967
|Southern California
|Vern Wolfe
|86
|Oregon
|40
|BYU
|1966
|UCLA
|Jim Bush
|81
|BYU
|33
|Indiana
|1965
|Oregon, Southern California
|William Bowerman, Vern Wolfe
|32
|California
|1964
|Oregon
|William Bowerman
|70
|San Jose State
|40
|Oregon
|1963
|Southern California
|Vern Wolfe
|61
|Stanford
|42
|New Mexico
|1962
|Oregon
|William Bowerman
|85
|Villanova
|40
|Oregon
|1961
|Southern California
|Jess Mortensen
|65
|Oregon
|47
|Penn
|1960
|Kansas
|Bill Easton
|50
|Southern California
|37
|California
|1959
|Kansas
|Bill Easton
|73
|San Jose State
|48 7/10
|Nebraska
|1958
|Southern California
|Jess Mortensen
|48 6/7
|Kansas
|40 3/4
|California
|1957
|Villanova
|James Elliot
|47
|California
|32
|Texas
|1956
|UCLA
|Elvin Drake
|55 7/10
|Kansas
|51
|California
|1955
|Southern California
|Jess Mortensen
|42
|UCLA
|34
|Southern California
|1954
|Southern California
|Jess Mortensen
|66 17/20
|Illinois
|31 17/20
|Michigan
|1953
|Southern California
|Jess Mortensen
|80
|Illinois
|41
|Nebraska
|1952
|Southern California
|Jess Mortensen
|66 7/12
|San Jose State
|24 1/3
|California
|1951
|Southern California
|Jess Mortensen
|56
|Cornell
|40
|Washington
|1950
|Southern California
|Jess Hill
|49 1/5
|Stanford
|28
|Minnesota
|1949
|Southern California
|Jess Hill
|55 2/5
|UCLA
|31
|Southern California
|1948
|Minnesota
|James Kelly
|46
|Southern California
|41 1/2
|Minnesota
|1947
|Illinois
|Leo Johnson
|59 2/3
|Southern California
|34 1/4
|Utah
|1946
|Illinois
|Leo Johnson
|78
|Southern California
|42 17/20
|Minnesota
|1945
|Navy
|E.J. Thornson
|62
|Michigan
|52 3/5
|Marquette
|1944
|Illinois
|Leo Johnson
|79
|Notre Dame
|43
|Marquette
|1943
|Southern California
|Dean Cromwell
|46
|California
|39
|Northwestern
|1942
|Southern California
|Dean Cromwell
|85 1/2
|Ohio State
|44 1/5
|Nebraska
|1941
|Southern California
|Dean Cromwell
|81 1/2
|Indiana
|50
|Stanford
|1940
|Southern California
|Dean Cromwell
|47
|Stanford
|28 2/3
|Minnesota
|1939
|Southern California
|Dean Cromwell
|86
|Stanford
|44 3/4
|Southern California
|1938
|Southern California
|Dean Cromwell
|67 3/4
|Stanford
|38
|Minnesota
|1937
|Southern California
|Dean Cromwell
|62
|Stanford
|50
|California
|1936
|Southern California
|Dean Cromwell
|103 1/3
|Ohio State
|73
|Chicago
|1935
|Southern California
|Dean Cromwell
|74 1/3
|Ohio State
|40 1/5
|California
|1934
|Stanford
|R.L. Templeton
|63
|Southern California
|54 7/20
|Southern California
|1933
|LSU
|Bernie Moore
|58
|Southern California
|54
|Chicago
|1932
|Indiana
|Billy Hayes
|56
|Ohio State
|49 3/4
|Chicago
|1931
|Southern California
|Dean Cromwell
|77 1/7
|Ohio State
|31 1/7
|Chicago
|1930
|Southern California
|Dean Cromwell
|55 11/35
|Washington
|40
|Chicago
|1929
|Ohio State
|Frank Castleman
|50
|Washington
|42
|Chicago
|1928
|Stanford
|R.L. Templeton
|72
|Ohio State
|31
|Chicago
|1927
|*Illinois
|Harry Gill
|35
|Chicago
|1926
|*Southern California
|Dean Cromwell
|27
|Chicago
|1925
|*Stanford
|R.L. Templeton
|31
|Chicago
|1924
|-----------------
|1923
|Michigan
|Stephen Farrell
|29 1/2
|Mississippi State
|16
|Chicago
|1922
|California
|Walter Christie
|28 1/2
|Penn State
|19 1/2
|Chicago
|1921
|Illinois
|Harry Gill
|20 1/4
|Notre Dame
|16 3/4
|Chicago
* Unofficial championship
& Participation in the championships vacated by the NCAA Committee on Infractions.