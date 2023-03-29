2023 NCAA outdoor track and field championships: Date, time, location, tv channel, history

Over 250 NCAA member institutions sponsor Division I track and field teams and each year, these teams hope to compete in the championship meet. With over 20 events for both men and women, the championship meet will cap off an exciting outdoor season.

Here's all you need to know about the 2023 NCAA outdoor track and field championships and preliminaries.

When are the 2023 NCAA outdoor track and field championships?

The 2023 NCAA outdoor track and field championships are from Wednesday, June 7- Saturday, June 10, 2023. Both the men's and women's championships are held simultaneously.

Where are the 2023 NCAA outdoor track and field championships?

The 2023 NCAA outdoor track and field championships will be held at Mike A. Myers Stadium and Soccer Field in Austin, Texas. It will be the eighth time the outdoor championships have been held in Texas and the first time since 2019.

You can purchase tickets to the 2023 championships here.

MORE: Here's how the outdoor track and field championships work

How to watch the 2023 NCAA DI outdoor track and field championships

The 2023 NCAA DI Outdoor Track & Field Championships will air on the ESPN family of networks.

OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS Round Date Time (CT) Site Network Men's Day 1 Wednesday, June 7 7:30 PM Mike A. Myers ESPNU Women's Day 1 Thursday, June 8 8:30 PM Mike A. Myers ESPN2 Men's Day 2 Friday, June 9 9:00 PM Mike A. Myers ESPN2 Women's Day 2 Saturday, June 10 9:00 PM Mike A. Myers ESPN2

* All broadcast times and networks are subject to change. All times are Eastern Time. Click or tap here for the latest updates to broadcast information.

Click or tap here for a broadcast schedule by event

What is the schedule of events?

The NCAA announced the 2023 NCAA DI Outdoor Track & Field Championships schedule of events on March 15, 2023. Below are some of the notable dates and times for events:

All times are Central and subject to change

Click or tap here for a complete schedule of events in pdf form (as of 3/15)

How are championship participants selected?

The NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Committee will select and announce the participants for the 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships preliminary competitions.

The top 48 declared student-athletes will be accepted into the preliminary competitions for each individual event. The top 24 declared relay teams will be accepted into the preliminary competitions for each relay event.

Combined events do not attend the preliminary meets. For combined events (Heptathlon and Decathlon), the top 24 declared student-athletes in each event based on their position on the national descending-order list will be accepted directly into the Championships.

There are two preliminary meets, one for the east region and one for the west region. The qualifiers out of these two regions will compete in the 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

🏆: Here are the DI track and field teams with most NCAA championships

When is the championship field selected?

The 2023 DI men and women's outdoor track and field selections will be announced at a TBD date.

Preliminary selection

Qualifying performances for the 2023 preliminary meets can begin from March 1, 2023. The qualifying window closes for every meet that isn't a conference championship on May 14, 2023. The qualifiying window closes for conference championship meets on May 15, 2023.

Athletes accepted into the preliminary meets will be announced by 1 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 18.

Championship selection

Combined event athletes (heptathlon and decathlon) accepted into the championship meet will be announced by 1 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 18.

The top 12 competitors from each individual event and the top 12 teams from each relay event advance from each preliminary meet. The list of qualifiers from each event contested in the prelims will be announced by 5 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 28. The final list of the championships competition participants will be announced by 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 30.

When are the 2023 NCAA preliminary meets?

The 2023 NCAA preliminary meets run Wednesday, May 24 - Saturday, May 27, 2023. Both the DI men's and women's preliminaries are held simultaneously.

Where are the 2023 NCAA preliminary meets?

The 2023 NCAA preliminary meets will be held in two locations for the east and west regions. The 2023 NCAA East Preliminary meet will be located inJacksonville, Florida with North Florida serving as the host school. The 2023 NCAA West Preliminary meet will be located in Sacramento, California with California State serving as the host school.

🗓: Here are the future dates and sites for DI outdoor track and field through 2026

What are the schedule of events for the preliminary meets?

You can find schedule of events for the 2023 NCAA East and West Preliminaries below:

East preliminary : Wednesday, May 24, 2023 - Saturday, May 27 Location: Jacksonville, FL (University of North Florida) Schedule of Events Results

: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 - Saturday, May 27 West preliminary : Wednesday, May 24 - Saturday, May 27 Location: Sacramento, CA (California State University) Schedule of Events Results

: Wednesday, May 24 - Saturday, May 27

What are the current outdoor track and field rankings?

Click or tap here to view the latest men's track and field USTFCCCA rankings. Click or tap here to view the latest women's track and field USTFCCA rankings. Both will be updated throughout the season.

Who are the past outdoor track and field team champions?

Here are the previous winners of the NCAA outdoor track and field championships. The women's championship began in the 1982 season while the men's championship began in the 1921 season.

DI women's track and field championship history

YEAR CHAMPION COACH POINTS RUNNER-UP POINTS SITE 2022 Florida Mike Holloway 74 Texas 64 Oregon 2021 Southern California Caryl Smith Gilbert 74 Texas A&M 63 Oregon 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- -- 2019 Arkansas Lance Harter 64 Southern California 57 Austin, Texas 2018 Southern California Caryl Smith Gilbert 53 Georgia 52 Oregon 2017 Oregon Robert Johnson 64 Georgia 62.2 Oregon 2016 Arkansas Lance Harter 72 Oregon 62 Oregon 2015 Oregon Robert Johnson 59 Kentucky 50 Oregon 2014 Texas A&M Pat Henry 75 Texas 66 Oregon 2013 Kansas Stanley Redwine 60 Texas A&M 44 Oregon 2012 #LSU Dennis Shaver 76 Oregon 62 Drake 2011 Texas A&M Pat Henry 49 Oregon 45 Drake 2010 Texas A&M Pat Henry 72 Oregon 57 Oregon 2009 Texas A&M Pat Henry 50 Oregon 43 Arkansas 2008 LSU Dennis Shaver 67 Arizona State 63 Drake 2007 Arizona State Greg Kraft 60 LSU 53 Sacramento State 2006 Auburn Ralph Spry 57 Southern California 38 1/2 Sacramento State 2005 Texas Bev Kearney 55 South Carolina, UCLA 48 Sacramento State 2004 UCLA Jeanette Bolden 69 LSU 68 Texas 2003 LSU Pat Henry 64 Texas 50 Sacramento State 2002 South Carolina Curtis Frye 82 UCLA 72 LSU 2001 Southern California Ron Allice 64 UCLA 55 Oregon 2000 LSU Pat Henry 58 Southern California 54 Duke 1999 Texas Bev Kearney 62 UCLA 60 Boise State 1998 Texas Bev Kearney 60 UCLA 55 Buffalo 1997 LSU Pat Henry 63 Texas 62 Indiana 1996 LSU Pat Henry 81 Texas 52 Oregon 1995 LSU Pat Henry 69 UCLA 58 Tennessee 1994 LSU Pat Henry 86 Texas 43 Boise State 1993 LSU Pat Henry 93 Wisconsin 44 New Orleans 1992 LSU Pat Henry 87 Florida 81 Texas 1991 LSU Pat Henry 78 Texas 67 Oregon 1990 LSU Pat Henry 53 UCLA 46 Duke 1989 LSU Pat Henry 86 UCLA 47 BYU 1988 LSU Pat Henry 61 UCLA 58 Oregon 1987 LSU Sam Seemes 62 Alabama 53 LSU 1986 Texas Terry Crawford 65 Alabama 55 Indianapoilis 1985 Oregon Tom Heinonen 52 Florida State, LSU 46 Texas 1984 Florida State Gary Winckler 145 Tennessee 124 Oregon 1983 UCLA Scott Chisam 116 1/2 Florida State 108 Houston 1982 UCLA Scott Chisam 153 Tennessee 126 BYU

#Participation in the championships vacated by the NCAA Committee on Infractions

History of scoring in championships—1982-84 (15-12-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1); 1985-present (10-8-6-5-4-3-2-1).

DI men's track and field championship history

YEAR SCHOOL COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SCORE SITE 2022 Florida Mike Holloway 54 Texas 38 Oregon 2021 LSU Dennis Shaver 84 Oregon 53 Oregon 2020 Canceled due to COVID-19 -- -- -- -- -- 2019 Texas Tech Wes Kittley 60 Florida 50 Austin, Texas 2018 Georgia Petros Kyprianou 52 Florida 42 Oregon 2017 Florida Mike Holloway 61.5 Texas A&M 59.5 Oregon 2016 Florida Mike Holloway 62 Arkansas 56 Oregon 2015 Oregon Robert Johnson 85 Florida 56 Oregon 2014 Oregon Robert Johnson 88 Florida 70 Oregon 2013 Florida, Texas A&M Mike Holloway, Pat Henry 53 Arkansas Oregon 2012 Florida Mike Holloway 50 LSU 48 Drake 2011 Texas A&M Pat Henry 55 Florida State 54 Drake 2010 Texas A&M Pat Henry 55 Florida 54 Oregon 2009 Texas A&M Pat Henry 48 Oregon, FSU, Florida 46 Arkansas 2008 Florida State Bob Braman 52 LSU, Auburn 44 Drake 2007 &Florida State Bob Braman 54 LSU 48 Sacramento State 2006 Florida State Bob Braman 67 LSU 51 Sacramento State 2005 &Arkansas John McDonnell 60 Florida 49 Sacramento State 2004 &Arkansas John McDonnell 65 1/2 Florida 49 Texas 2003 Arkansas John McDonnell 59 Auburn 50 Sacramento State 2002 LSU Pat Henry 64 Tennessee 57 LSU 2001 Tennessee Bill Webb 50 &TCU 49 Oregon 2000 Stanford Vin Lananna 72 Arkansas 59 Duke 1999 Arkansas John McDonnell 59 Stanford 52 Boise State 1998 Arkansas John McDonnell 58 1/2 Stanford 51 Buffalo, N.Y. 1997 Arkansas John McDonnell 55 Texas 42 1/2 Indiana 1996 Arkansas John McDonnell 55 George Mason 40 Oregon 1995 Arkansas John McDonnell 61 1/2 UCLA 55 Tennesse 1994 Arkansas John McDonnell 83 UTEP 45 Boise State 1993 Arkansas John McDonnell 69 Ohio State, LSU 45 New Orleans 1992 Arkansas John McDonnell 60 Tennessee 46 1/2 Texas 1991 Tennessee Doug Brown 51 Washington St. 42 Oregon 1990 LSU Pat Henry 44 Arkansas 36 Duke 1989 LSU Pat Henry 53 Texas A&M 51 BYU 1988 UCLA Bob Larsen 82 Texas 41 Oregon 1987 UCLA Bob Larsen 81 Texas 28 LSU 1986 SMU Ted McLaughlin 53 Washington State 52 Indianapolis 1985 Arkansas John McDonnell 61 Washington State 46 Texas 1984 Oregon Bill Dellinger 113 Washington State 94 1/2 Oregon 1983 SMU Ted McLaughlin 104 Tennessee 102 Houston 1982 UTEP John Wedel 105 Tennessee 94 BYU 1981 UTEP Ted Banks 70 SMU 57 LSU 1980 UTEP Ted Banks 69 UCLA 46 Texas 1979 UTEP Ted Banks 64 Villanova 48 Illinois 1978 UCLA, UTEP Jim Bush, Ted Banks 50 Oregon 1977 Arizona State Senon Castillo 64 UTEP 50 Illinois 1976 Southern California Vern Wolfe 64 UTEP 44 Penn 1975 UTEP Ted Banks 55 UCLA 42 BYU 1974 Tennessee Stan Huntsman 60 UCLA 56 Texas 1973 UCLA Jim Bush 52 Oregon 31 LSU 1972 UCLA Jim Bush 82 Southern California 49 Oregon 1971 UCLA Jim Bush 52 Southern California 41 Washington 1970 BYU, Kansas, Oregon Clarence Robison, Bob Timmons, William Bowerman 35 Drake 1969 San Jose State Bud Winter 48 Kansas 45 Tennessee 1968 Southern California Vern Wolfe 58 Washington State 57 California 1967 Southern California Vern Wolfe 86 Oregon 40 BYU 1966 UCLA Jim Bush 81 BYU 33 Indiana 1965 Oregon, Southern California William Bowerman, Vern Wolfe 32 California 1964 Oregon William Bowerman 70 San Jose State 40 Oregon 1963 Southern California Vern Wolfe 61 Stanford 42 New Mexico 1962 Oregon William Bowerman 85 Villanova 40 Oregon 1961 Southern California Jess Mortensen 65 Oregon 47 Penn 1960 Kansas Bill Easton 50 Southern California 37 California 1959 Kansas Bill Easton 73 San Jose State 48 7/10 Nebraska 1958 Southern California Jess Mortensen 48 6/7 Kansas 40 3/4 California 1957 Villanova James Elliot 47 California 32 Texas 1956 UCLA Elvin Drake 55 7/10 Kansas 51 California 1955 Southern California Jess Mortensen 42 UCLA 34 Southern California 1954 Southern California Jess Mortensen 66 17/20 Illinois 31 17/20 Michigan 1953 Southern California Jess Mortensen 80 Illinois 41 Nebraska 1952 Southern California Jess Mortensen 66 7/12 San Jose State 24 1/3 California 1951 Southern California Jess Mortensen 56 Cornell 40 Washington 1950 Southern California Jess Hill 49 1/5 Stanford 28 Minnesota 1949 Southern California Jess Hill 55 2/5 UCLA 31 Southern California 1948 Minnesota James Kelly 46 Southern California 41 1/2 Minnesota 1947 Illinois Leo Johnson 59 2/3 Southern California 34 1/4 Utah 1946 Illinois Leo Johnson 78 Southern California 42 17/20 Minnesota 1945 Navy E.J. Thornson 62 Michigan 52 3/5 Marquette 1944 Illinois Leo Johnson 79 Notre Dame 43 Marquette 1943 Southern California Dean Cromwell 46 California 39 Northwestern 1942 Southern California Dean Cromwell 85 1/2 Ohio State 44 1/5 Nebraska 1941 Southern California Dean Cromwell 81 1/2 Indiana 50 Stanford 1940 Southern California Dean Cromwell 47 Stanford 28 2/3 Minnesota 1939 Southern California Dean Cromwell 86 Stanford 44 3/4 Southern California 1938 Southern California Dean Cromwell 67 3/4 Stanford 38 Minnesota 1937 Southern California Dean Cromwell 62 Stanford 50 California 1936 Southern California Dean Cromwell 103 1/3 Ohio State 73 Chicago 1935 Southern California Dean Cromwell 74 1/3 Ohio State 40 1/5 California 1934 Stanford R.L. Templeton 63 Southern California 54 7/20 Southern California 1933 LSU Bernie Moore 58 Southern California 54 Chicago 1932 Indiana Billy Hayes 56 Ohio State 49 3/4 Chicago 1931 Southern California Dean Cromwell 77 1/7 Ohio State 31 1/7 Chicago 1930 Southern California Dean Cromwell 55 11/35 Washington 40 Chicago 1929 Ohio State Frank Castleman 50 Washington 42 Chicago 1928 Stanford R.L. Templeton 72 Ohio State 31 Chicago 1927 *Illinois Harry Gill 35 Chicago 1926 *Southern California Dean Cromwell 27 Chicago 1925 *Stanford R.L. Templeton 31 Chicago 1924 ----------------- 1923 Michigan Stephen Farrell 29 1/2 Mississippi State 16 Chicago 1922 California Walter Christie 28 1/2 Penn State 19 1/2 Chicago 1921 Illinois Harry Gill 20 1/4 Notre Dame 16 3/4 Chicago

* Unofficial championship

& Participation in the championships vacated by the NCAA Committee on Infractions.