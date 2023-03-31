TRENDING:

Stan Becton | NCAA.com | March 31, 2023

2023 Florida Relays: Event schedule, how to watch, results for track and field meet

Florida's Jasmine Moore wins the 2022 NCAA women's outdoor track and field long jump in sweeping fashion

The 2023 outdoor track and field season enters full swing to end March with one of the sport's premier meets: Florida Relays. The Florida Relays began at Florida’s campus in 1939 and have since been one of the best meets in collegiate track and field. Here’s a guide to the meet this weekend, including the schedule, teams, how to watch and results.

How to watch

Schedule of events

Here are the daily collegiate start times for the 2023 Florida Relays:

  • Friday, April 1: Competition starts at 11 a.m. ET
  • Saturday, April 2: Competition starts at 9 a.m. ET

Any changes and inclement weather updates can be found on the Florida track and field Twitter page @GatorsTF.

Here are the start times for some of the most anticipated events:

Friday

  • 11 a.m. | Women's hammer
  • 11:40 a.m. | Women's 4x800 meter relay
  • 11:55 a.m. | Men's 4x800 meter relay
  • 2:45 p.m. | Women's 4x100 meter relay (prelim)
  • 2:55 p.m. | Men's 4x100 meter relay (prelim)
  • 4 p.m. | Women's long jump
  • 4 p.m. | Men's long jump
  • 8:20 p.m. | Women's 5K
  • 8:45 p.m. | Men's 5K 

Saturday

  • 11 a.m. | Women's 4x200 meter relay
  • 11:05 a.m. | Men's 4x200 meter relay
  • 12:55 p.m. | Women's 4x100 meter relay
  • 1:00 p.m. | Men's 4x100 meter relay
  • 2:40 p.m. | Women's 400 meters
  • 3:05 p.m. | Men's 400 meters
  • 5:27 p.m. | Women's Tom Jones 4x400 meter relay invite
  • 5:34 p.m. | Men's Jimmy Carnes 4x400 meter relay invite

Click or tap here for the complete schedule of events.

Participating teams and athletes in Florida Relays

Athletes from schools around the country, including top-25 teams, will be participating at the 2023 Florida Relays. See some of the participating teams and athletes below:

Results from Florida Relays

Click or tap here for live and final results.

