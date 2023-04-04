Top 9 sprint-distance-field trios in NCAA track and field

Track and field consists of sprints, distance running and field events. With such variety, it can be hard for a school to be elite in all three categories, but a handful of programs have formed elite trios of athletes in each category in 2023. Here are the top nine sprint-distance-field trios in NCAA track and field:

For this article, mid-distance events are included in the distance category

Alabama men

Tarsis Orogot (sprints), Victor Kiprop (distance), Bobby Colantonio (field)

Alabama kicks off the men's trios. Tarsis Orogot ran 10.07 (+3.2) in the 100 meters and ran a leg on a sub-three minute 4x400 meter relay at Texas Relays. Meanwhile, Victor Kiprop owns the second-fastest 10,000-meter time nationally. In the field events, Bobby Colantonio hasn't made his outdoor debut this season, but when he does he'll likely be in his All-American form of the past few years.

Arkansas men

Christopher Bailey (sprints), Patrick Kiprop (distance), Carey McLeod (field)

Arkansas won the DI indoor championship behind a deep roster. Christopher Bailey and Patrick Kiprop are the best sprinter and distance runner on the Razorback team, but picking the top field athlete to close out the trio is more difficult than it may seem.

The Razorbacks are loaded in field events with jumpers like Wayne Pinnock and Jaydon Hibbert and throwers like Jordan West and Ralford Mullings. You can even throw in decathlete Ayden Owens-Delerme here too. However, my choice for the trio is Carey McLeod because he competes in two events, the triple jump and the long jump, winning the indoor title in the latter.

Arkansas women

Britton Wilson (sprints), Lauren Gregory (distance), Amanda Fassold (field)

Britton Wilson and Amanda Fassold are two 2023 indoor individual event champions that helped lead Arkansas to the team title. Neither has missed a beat as the outdoor season enters April, and both would combine to make arguably the best duo in women's track and field. To make an elite trio, distance runner Lauren Gregory adds her versatility to run distances from 1500 to 10,000 meters.

Florida women

Talitha Diggs (sprints), Imogen Barrett (distance), Jasmine Moore (field)

The picks for Florida's sprint and field athletes are easy with Talitha Diggs and Jasmine Moore, respectively, both coming off stellar indoor campaigns. Imogen Barrett represents the Gator distance runners with top-11 times in the 800 and 1500 meters entering April. Barrett gets the nod over star distance runner Parker Valby because Valby hasn't run since February.

Georgia men

Matthew Boling (sprints), Will Sumner (distance), Kyle Garland (field)

For sprints, I could've gone Matthew Boling or Elija Godwin here; it really is a toss-up. Boling got the nod because of his flexibility from the 100 meters to the 4x4. Meanwhile, 800-meter specialist Will Sumner holds it down in the distance category as one of the top freshmen in the country. Decathlete Kyle Garland takes the field spot ahead of javelin thrower Marc Minchello since Garland has been a Bulldog longer and competes in a multitude of field events.

LSU women

Alia Armstrong (sprints), Michaela Rose (distance), Morgan Smalls (field)

There's no wrong pick for the sprint category for LSU, but I went with Alia Armstrong over Favour Ofili here because Armstrong has an NCAA title to her name. Michaela Rose emerged as one of the top 800-meter runners in the country during the indoor season and will likely remain near the top when she takes the track outdoors. Morgan Smalls jumped 1.79 meters at Texas Relays in the high jump and hasn't yet long jumped outdoors. If and when she does, Smalls will try to reach and surpass her sixth-place finish in the event at last year's championships.

Minnesota men

Kion Benjamin (sprints), Matthew Wilkinson (distance), Kostas Zaltos (field)

The trio of Kion Benjamin, Matthew Wilkinson and Kostas Zaltos helped lead Minnesota to its first No. 1 ranking in program history. Entering April, all three remain in the top 10 nationally with their marks, bringing newfound success to the Gophers.

South Carolina men

Evan Miller (sprints), Anass Essayi (distance), Dylan Targgart (field)

Entering April, Evan Miller has the second-fastest 400-meter time and Dylan Targgart has the third-farthest shot put throw. Texas Tech is the only other school with a top-three sprinter and field athlete, but the Red Raiders don't have a distance athlete comparable to Anass Essayi. While Essayi has yet to take the track during the outdoor season, he proved he was one of the best distance runners in the country during the indoor season after a third-place finish in the mile.

Texas women

Julien Alfred (sprints), Valery Tobias (distance), Ackelia Smith (field)

Julien Alfred is the sprint queen entering the 2023 outdoor season after winning the 60 and 200-meter indoor titles. She's led off a collegiate-record-setting relay three times during the outdoor season. Joining Alfred in the trio are Valery Tobias and Ackelia Smith. Tobias has the second-fastest 800-meter time and Smith has the second-farthest long and triple jumps entering April. This is a championship-contending trio in every aspect.