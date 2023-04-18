TRENDING:

⚾️ South Carolina hops Florida in latest rankings

🤸‍♀️ Way-too-early 2024 women's gymnastics rankings

🐪 No. 9 Campbell chasing MCWS berth
trackfield-outdoor-women-d1 flag

Stan Becton | NCAA.com | April 19, 2023

Top 7 freshmen in women's outdoor track and field halfway through 2023

Kentucky's Sydney McLaughlin wins 2018 hurdles title after a hail storm

We're about halfway through the women's outdoor track and field season and freshmen are coming into their own. Here are seven who've made an impact already in 2023.

  1. Alida Van Daalen (Florida) — Van Daalen is the only freshman with two top-10 marks in the country: fourth in shot put at 18.14 meters and seventh in discus at 58.70 meters. 
  2. Anthaya Charlton (Kentucky) — Charlton went sub-11 in the 100 and jumped the fourth-best long jump at 6.61 meters (both wind-aided). She also ran the second leg on the third-fastest 4x1 relay.
  3. Kenna Stimmel (Virginia Tech) — Stimmel reached 4.45 meters in the pole vault at two meets this season. That is the third-highest mark nationally.
  4. Autumn Wilson (Georgia) — Wilson ran 22.56 in the 200, 11.04 in the 100 and ran the second leg on the nation's fifth-fastest 4x1 relay team.
  5. Juliette Whittaker (Stanford) — Whittaker sits fifth in the 800 meters and 14th in the 1500 meters.
  6. Sanaa Hebron (Miami) — Hebron ran the country's seventh-fastest time in the 400 meter hurdles at 56.28 seconds.
  7. Kaila Jackson (Georgia) — Jackson ran 11.04 in the 100 and 22.78 in the 200, forming the best freshman duo in the sport with Autumn Wilson.

MORE: Midseason superlative for men's and women's track and field

Notre Dame, Wichita State, Tennessee clinch weekend sweeps over top 10 baseball teams

One day after No. 6 South Carolina swept No. 3 Florida and Georgia swept No. 5 Arkansas, three more top-10 teams fell to sweeps on Sunday.
READ MORE

SEC baseball sweeps from Georgia against No. 5 Arkansas and No. 6 South Carolina over No. 3 Florida lead wild weekend

Georgia scored five ninth-inning-runs to sweep No. 5 Arkansas, No. 6 South Carolina swept No. 3 Florida, and more from SEC weekend series.
READ MORE

The 2023 Bowerman watch list for men's and women's NCAA track and field

Here are the watch lists for the 2023 Bowerman, highlighting some of the best athletes in DI track and field.
READ MORE