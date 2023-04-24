2023 Penn Relays: Live updates, results, schedule, how to watch

The Penn Relays return in 2023, showcasing some of the top athletes in the world. We're following the annual track and field competition now from April 27-29, which is its traditional schedule on the last two days before the last Saturday in April.
Here's more on the event, including how to watch, participating schools and a schedule of events.
How to watch: 2023 Penn Relays
This year marks the 127th running of the Penn Relays. Here's the schedule and how you can watch all the college events.
- When: April 27-30
- Day 1 | Thursday, Apr. 27
- Day 2 | Friday, Apr. 28
- Day 3 | Saturday, Apr. 29
- Where: Franklin Field in Philadelphia, Penn.
- How to watch: FloTrack - subscription required
- Results: Follow the results here on the official Penn Relays site
Schedule of events
Click or tap any of the events for live results and start lists
Penn Relays: Day 1 | Thursday, April 27
Track Events
- College Women's 400m Hurdles Championship | 5 p.m.
- College Men's 400m Hurdles Championship | 5:20 p.m.
- College Women's 1500m Championship | 5:40 p.m.
- College Men's 1500m Championship | 6 p.m.
- College Women's 3000m Steeplechase Championship | 6:20 p.m.
- College Men's 3000m Steeplechase Championship | 6:50 p.m.
- College Women's 5000m Championship | 7:15 p.m.
- College Men's 5000m Championship | 8:15 p.m.
- College Women's 10,000m Championship | 9:05 p.m.
- College Men's 10,000m Championship | 9:45 p.m.
Field Events
Throws
- College Women's Hammer Throw College | noon
- College Women's Hammer Throw Championship | 2 p.m.
- College Men's Hammer Throw Championship | 3:30 p.m.
- College Men's Hammer Throw College | 5 p.m.
Penn Relays: Day 2 | Friday, April 28
Track Events
- College Women's Distance Medley College | 11:55 a.m.
- College Men's Distance Medley College | 12:10 p.m.
- College Women's 4x100 Eastern (Heats) | 12:25 p.m.
- College Women's 4x100 College (Heats) | 12:35 p.m.
- College Women's 4x100 Championship of America (Heats) | 12:45 p.m.
- College Men's 4x100 Eastern (Heats) | 12:55 p.m.
- College Men's 4x100 College (Heats) | 1:05 p.m.
- College Men's 4x100 Championship of America (Heats) | 1:15 p.m.
- College Women's Distance Medley Championship of America | 1:50 p.m.
- College Men's Distance Medley Championship of America | 2:05 p.m.
- College Women's 4x200 Championship of America | 2:20 p.m.
- College Men's 4x200 Championship of America | 2:35 p.m.
- College Women's 100m dash (Heats) | 3 p.m.
- College Women's 100m Hurdles (Heats) | 3 p.m.
- College Men's 100m dash (Heats) | 3:20 p.m.
- College Men's 110m Hurdles (Heats) | 3:20 p.m.
- College Women's 4x400 Championship of America (Heats) | 3:45 p.m.
- College Men's 4x400 Championship of America (Heats) | 4 p.m.
- College Women's Sprint Medley Championship of America | 6:05 p.m.
- College Men's Sprint Medley Championship of America | 6:25 p.m.
- College Women's 4x400 College (Heats) | 6:55 p.m.
- College Women's 4x400 Eastern (Heats) | 7:10 p.m.
- College Women's 4x400 Centennial/MAC | 7:25 p.m.
- College Women's 4x400 CTC | 7:30 p.m.
- College Men's 4x400 College (Heats)| 7:35 p.m.
- College Men's 4x400 Eastern (Heats)| 7:47 p.m.
- College Men's 4x400 Pop Haddleton MAC| 8 p.m.
- College Men's 4x400 CTC| 8:05 p.m.
Field Events
Throws
- College Women's Shot Put College | noon
- College Men's Discus Throw College | noon
- College Men's Javelin Throw College | 1:45 p.m.
- College Men's Shot Put College | 3 p.m.
- College Women's Discus Throw College | 3:30 p.m.
- College Women's Javelin Throw College | 5:15 p.m.
Jumps
- College Women's Long Jump College | noon
- College Men's Long Jump College | noon
- College Men's High Jump College | noon
- College Women's Pole Vault College | 12:30 p.m.
- College Women's Triple Jump College | 4 p.m.
- College Men's Triple Jump College | 4 p.m.
- College Women's High Jump College | 4 p.m.
- College Men's Pole Vault College | 4 p.m.
Penn Relays: Day 3 | Saturday, April 29
Track Events
- College Women's 4x1500 Championship of America | 12:40 p.m.
- College Women's 4x100 Championship of America | 1:10 p.m.
- College Men's 4x100 Championship of America | 1:15 p.m.
- College Men's 4xMile Championship of America | 1:20 p.m.
- College Women's 100m Hurdles Championship | 2:06 p.m.
- College Men's 110m Hurdles Championship | 2:13 p.m.
- College Women's 100m dash Championship | 2:23 p.m.
- College Men's 100m dash Championship | 2:27 p.m.
- College Women's 4x800 Championship of America | 2:56 p.m.
- College Men's 4x800 Championship of America | 3:07 p.m.
- College Women's 4x400 Championship of America | 3:28 p.m.
- College Men's 4x400 Championship of America | 3:35 p.m.
- College Women's 4x100 College | 4:05 p.m.
- College Men's 4x100 College | 4:10 p.m.
- College Women's 4x100 Eastern | 4:15 p.m.
- College Men's 4x100 Eastern | 4:20 p.m.
- College Women's 4x800 College | 4:57 p.m.
- College Men's 4x800 College | 5:10 p.m.
- College Women's 4x400 College | 5:25 p.m.
- College Men's 4x400 College | 5:30 p.m.
- College Women's 4x400 Eastern | 5:35 p.m.
- College Men's 4x400 Eastern | 5:40 p.m.
Field Events
Throws
- College Women's Discus Throw Championship| 9:30 a.m.
- College Men's Discus Throw Championship| 11:30 a.m.
- College Women's Shot Put Championship| 12:30 p.m.
- College Women's Javelin Throw Championship| 1:30 p.m.
- College Men's Shot Put Championship| 2:30 p.m.
- College Men's Javelin Throw Championship | 3:30 p.m.
Jumps
- College Men's Pole Vault Championship | 11:30 a.m.
- College Women's Long Jump Championship | noon
- College Men's Long Jump Championship | noon
- College Women's High Jump Championship | noon
- College Women's Triple Jump Championship | 2:30 p.m.
- College Men's Triple Jump Championship | 2:30 p.m.
- College Men's High Jump Championship | 2:30 p.m.
- College Women's Pole Vault Championship | 2:30 p.m.
FAQS
- Eastern
- Eastern includes colleges from New England southward to and including Virginia, as well as West Virginia.
- Championship of America vs. Final
- The Championship of America events are the premier events of Penn Relays, while the "Final" events are the championship events for the rest of the field.
- North and South Straight
- The "North Straight" and "South Straight" refers to the straightaways where events are occurring.
- CTC and Pop Haddleton-MAC
- Races that are restricted to members of the Centennial, Middle Atlantic and CTC conferences.
Participating schools
Here are the Division I programs confirmed for the Penn Relays, through April 21.
- Albany
- American
- Arizona
- Army
- Auburn
- Binghamton
- Boston College
- Boston U
- Bryant
- Bucknell
- Buffalo
- Canisius
- Central Connecticut
- Cincinnati
- Clemson
- Columbia
- Coppin State
- Cornell
- Davidson
- Delaware State
- Duke
- Duquesne
- Eastern Kentucky
- Elon
- Fordham
- George Mason
- George Washington
- Georgetown
- Georgia Tech
- Hampton
- Harvard
- High Point
- Hofstra
- Houston
- Howard
- Indiana
- Iona
- Iowa State
- James Madison
- La Salle
- Lafayette
- Lehigh
- Liberty
- LIU-Brooklyn
- Loyola
- Manhattan
- Marist
- Maryland
- Michigan
- Michigan State
- Monmouth
- Morgan State
- Navy
- NC State
- New Hampshire
- New Mexico
- NJIT
- Norfolk State
- North Carolina
- North Carolina A&T
- Northeastern
- Notre Dame
- Ohio State
- Oklahoma State
- Old Dominion
- Ole Miss
- Penn
- Penn State
- Pittsburgh
- Princeton
- Providence
- Quinnipiac
- Rhode Island
- Richmond
- Rider
- Rutgers
- San Diego State
- Siena
- South Carolina
- South Florida
- Southern Illinois
- St. Francis
- St. John's
- St. Joseph's
- St. Mary's (CA)
- St. Peter's
- Stanford
- Stony Book
- Syracuse
- TCU
- Temple
- Texas A&M
- Toledo
- Towson
- Troy
- UConn
- UMass Lowell
- UMBC
- Villanova
- Virginia
- Virginia Tech
- Wagner
- Washington
- West Virginia
- William & Mary
- Wisconsin
- Xavier
- Yale
- Youngstown State
Penn Relays Wall of Fame: Collegiate relay teams
Here are the NCAA relay teams in the Penn Relays Wall of Fame.
Listed in chronological order
- 1902 Mile Relay | Harvard
- 1915 Distance Medley Relay | Yale
- 1915 Mile Relay | Penn
- 1916 Four-Mile Relay | Cornell
- 1917 Freshman Mile Relay | Penn Freshman
- 1925 Two-Mile Relay | Georgetown
- 1927 440y Relay | Penn Freshman
- 1930 880-yard Relay | Ohio State
- 1930 Mile Relay | Penn Freshman
- 1936 440-Yard Relay | Texas
- 1937 Four Mile Relay | Indiana
- 1938 Distance Medley Relay | North Texas
- 1938 Sprint Medley Relay | Pittsburgh
- 1939 880y Relay | Pittsburgh
- 1939 Mile Relay | Pittsburgh
- 1940 880y Relay | North Texas
- 1940 Mile Relay | Seton Hall Freshman
- 1940 Shuttle Hurdle Relay | Yale
- 1941 Two-Mile Relay | Indiana
- 1949 Shuttle Hurdle Relay | North Carolina
- 1950 Sprint Medley Relay | NYU
- 1958 Mile Relay | Villanova
- 1959 440y Relay Abilene Christian
- 1959 Shuttle Hurdle Relay | Winston-Salem State
- 1963 4-Mile Relay | Fordham
- 1965 2-Mile Relay | Villanova
- 1965 880y Relay | North Carolina Central
- 1966 Distance Medley Relay | Villanova
- 1967 Shuttle Hurdle Relay | Tennessee
- 1968 440y Relay | Florida A&M
- 1968 4-Mile Relay | Georgetown
- 1968 4-Mile Relay | Mount St. Mary's
- 1968 4-Mile Relay | Villanova
- 1969 2-Mile Relay Villanova University
- 1972 880-yard Relay | North Carolina Central
- 1972 Mile Relay | North Carolina Central
- 1972 Sprint Medley Relay | North Carolina Central
- 1974 Four-Mile Relay | Villanova
- 1975 Distance Medley Relay | Villanova
- 1976 4x100m Relay | Tennessee
- 1977 4x400m Relay | Arizona State
- 1982 4x800m Relay | Villanova
- 1982 Shuttle Hurdle Relay | Tennessee
- 1983 4x100m Relay | Florida State
- 1984 4x800m Relay | Tennessee
- 1984 Distance Medley Relay | Villanova
- 1985 4x1500m Relay | Arkansas
- 1985 4x800m Relay | Penn State
- 1986 4x200m Relay | TCU
- 1986 Sprint Medley Relay | Seton Hall
- 1986 Sprint Medley Relay | Texas
- 1987 Distance Medley Relay | Georgetown
- 1987 Distance Medley Relay | Mount St. Mary's
- 1987 Distance Medley Relay | Villanova
- 1988 Distance Medley Relay | Villanova
- 1988 Sprint Medley Relay | Texas
- 1989 Distance Medley Relay | Arkansas
- 1990 4x1500m Relay | Villanova
- 1991 4x100m Relay | TCU
- 1991 Shuttle Hurdle Relay | LSU
- 1993 4x400m Relay | LSU
- 1995 Sprint Medley Relay | Abilene Christian
- 2003 4x100m Relay | LSU
- 2003 4x200m Relay | LSU
- 2003 4x400m Relay | Texas
- 2003 Shuttle Hurdle Relay | LSU
- 2003 Shuttle Hurdle Relay | South Carolina
- 2004 4x400m Relay U| Florida
- 2004 Sprint Medley Relay | Tennessee
- 2009 4x1500m Relay | Tennessee