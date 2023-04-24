2023 Penn Relays: Live updates, results, schedule, how to watch

The Penn Relays return in 2023, showcasing some of the top athletes in the world. We're following the annual track and field competition now from April 27-29, which is its traditional schedule on the last two days before the last Saturday in April.

Here's more on the event, including how to watch, participating schools and a schedule of events.

How to watch: 2023 Penn Relays

This year marks the 127th running of the Penn Relays. Here's the schedule and how you can watch all the college events.

When: April 27-30 Day 1 | Thursday, Apr. 27 Day 2 | Friday, Apr. 28 Day 3 | Saturday, Apr. 29

April 27-30 Where: Franklin Field in Philadelphia, Penn.

Franklin Field in Philadelphia, Penn. How to watch: FloTrack - subscription required

FloTrack - subscription required Results: Follow the results here on the official Penn Relays site

Schedule of events

Click or tap any of the events for live results and start lists

Penn Relays: Day 1 | Thursday, April 27

FAQS

Eastern Eastern includes colleges from New England southward to and including Virginia, as well as West Virginia.

Championship of America vs. Final The Championship of America events are the premier events of Penn Relays, while the "Final" events are the championship events for the rest of the field.

North and South Straight The "North Straight" and "South Straight" refers to the straightaways where events are occurring.

CTC and Pop Haddleton-MAC Races that are restricted to members of the Centennial, Middle Atlantic and CTC conferences.



Participating schools

Here are the Division I programs confirmed for the Penn Relays, through April 21.

Albany

American

Arizona

Army

Auburn

Binghamton

Boston College

Boston U

Bryant

Bucknell

Buffalo

Canisius

Central Connecticut

Cincinnati

Clemson

Columbia

Coppin State

Cornell

Davidson

Delaware State

Duke

Duquesne

Eastern Kentucky

Elon

Fordham

George Mason

George Washington

Georgetown

Georgia Tech

Hampton

Harvard

High Point

Hofstra

Houston

Howard

Indiana

Iona

Iowa State

James Madison

La Salle

Lafayette

Lehigh

Liberty

LIU-Brooklyn

Loyola

Manhattan

Marist

Maryland

Michigan

Michigan State

Monmouth

Morgan State

Navy

NC State

New Hampshire

New Mexico

NJIT

Norfolk State

North Carolina

North Carolina A&T

Northeastern

Notre Dame

Ohio State

Oklahoma State

Old Dominion

Ole Miss

Penn

Penn State

Pittsburgh

Princeton

Providence

Quinnipiac

Rhode Island

Richmond

Rider

Rutgers

San Diego State

Siena

South Carolina

South Florida

Southern Illinois

St. Francis

St. John's

St. Joseph's

St. Mary's (CA)

St. Peter's

Stanford

Stony Book

Syracuse

TCU

Temple

Texas A&M

Toledo

Towson

Troy

UConn

UMass Lowell

UMBC

Villanova

Virginia

Virginia Tech

Wagner

Washington

West Virginia

William & Mary

Wisconsin

Xavier

Yale

Youngstown State

