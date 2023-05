The 2023 Bowerman watch list for men's and women's NCAA track and field

The 2023 track and field is underway and it's time for an early look at potential winners of the Bowerman, an annual award presented to the most outstanding athletes in collegiate track and field.

Here's latest watchlist highlighting some of the best in DI track and field.

Watch list update No. 5

The women's watch list remained the same from update No. 4 to update No. 5. Arizona's Jordan Geist and Oklahoma State's Fouad Messaoudi are the two newest entrants to the men's watch list.

The Bowerman watch list update No.  5 (May 3 & 4) Gender Athlete School Events Women Rhasidat Adeleke Texas Sprints   Julien Alfred Texas Sprints   Talitha Diggs Florida Sprints   Lamara Distin Texas A&M Jumps   Jasmine Moore Florida Jumps   Ackera Nugent Arkansas Sprints/Hurdles   Masai Russell Kentucky Sprints/Hurdles   Katelyn Tuohy NC State Mid-Distance/Distance   Jorinde Van Klinken Oregon Throws   Britton Wilson Arkansas Sprints Men Mykolas Alekna California Discus   Kyle Garland Georgia Combined Events   Jordan Geist Arizona Throws   Sondre Guttormsen Princeton Pole Vault   Jaydon Hibbert Arkansas Jumps   Dylan Jacobs Tennessee Distance   Terrence Jones Texas Tech Sprints   Fouad Messaoudi* Oklahoma State Mid-Distance   Ayden Owens-Delerme Arkansas Combined Events   Keyshawn Strachan Auburn Javelin

* watch list career debuts

The following athletes received votes:

Women | Michaela Rose | LSU | Mid-Distance

Men | Drew Bosley | Northern Arizona | Distance

Men | Zach Bradford | Texas Tech | Pole Vault

Men | Cameron Crump | Mississippi State | Jumps

Men | Caleb Dean | Texas Tech | Sprints/Hurdles

Men | Branson Ellis | Stephen F. Austin | Pole Vault

Men | Elija Godwin | Georgia | Sprints

Future Watch list dates for the Bowerman 

  Event Women's Dates Men's Dates Second watch list of outdoor - May 4 Post-Outdoor May 17 May 18 Post-NCAA Prelims June 5 June 6 Post-NCAA Outdoor June 19 June 20 Finalists June 26 June 27 Winner December TBD December TBD

Typically, the Bowerman watch list will release on the dates below at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesdays for women and 4 p.m. ET on Thursday for men. The dates in June are tentative as of Jan. 13. The winner will be announced at the 2023 USTFCCCA convention in Denver during December.

Throughout the season, only 10 men and 10 women will make each official watch list update. Athletes who received votes will also be listed. Three men and three women will be named finalists in late June, with the 2023 men's and women's Bowerman winners announced in December at the annual USTFCCCA convention in Denver, Colorado. The Bowerman watch list is selected by the watch list committee, a subcommittee of the full Bowerman Advisory Board.

2022 BOWERMAN: Trey Cunningham wins men's Bowerman | Abby Steiner wins women's Bowerman

Past watch lists

Checkout the every 2023 watch list below.

  Watch list update No. 4

The Bowerman watch list update No. 4 (April 19 & 20) Gender Athlete School Events Women Rhasidat Adeleke Texas Sprints   Julien Alfred Texas Sprints   Talitha Diggs Florida Sprints   Lamara Distin Texas A&M Jumps   Jasmine Moore Florida Jumps   Ackera Nugent* Arkansas Sprints/Hurdles   Masai Russell Kentucky Sprints/Hurdles   Katelyn Tuohy NC State Mid-Distance/Distance   Jorinde Van Klinken Oregon Throws   Britton Wilson Arkansas Sprints Men Mykolas Alekna California Discus   Drew Bosley Northern Arizona Distance   Kyle Garland Georgia Combined Events   Elija Godwin Georgia Sprints   Sondre Guttormsen Princeton Pole Vault   Jaydon Hibbert Arkansas Jumps   Dylan Jacobs Tennessee Distance   Terrence Jones * Texas Tech Sprints   Ayden Owens-Delerme Arkansas Combined Events   Keyshawn Strachan* Auburn Javelin

* watch list career debuts

The following athletes received votes:

Women | Favour Ofili | LSU | Sprints

Women | Michaela Rose | LSU | Mid-Distance

Women | Juliette Whittaker | Stanford | Mid-Distance

Men | Sean Burrell | LSU | Hurdles

Men | Cameron Crump | Mississippi State | Jumps

Men | Branson Ellis | Stephen F. Austin | Pole Vault

Men | Jordan Geist | Arizona | Throws

Men | Fouad Messaoudi | Oklahoma State |Mid-Distance

Men | Tarsis Orogot | Alabama | Sprints

Watch list update No. 3

The Bowerman watch list update No. 3 (March 22 & 23) Gender Athlete School Events Women Julien Alfred Texas Sprints   Talitha Diggs Florida Sprints   Lamara Distin Texas A&M Jumps   Jasmine Moore Florida Jumps   Ackera Nugent* Arkansas Sprints/Hurdles   Masai Russell Kentucky Sprints/Hurdles   Katelyn Tuohy NC State Mid-Distance/Distance   Jorinde Van Klinken Oregon Throws   Roisin Willis* Stanford Mid-Distance   Britton Wilson Arkansas Sprints Men Mykolas Alekna California Discus   Drew Bosley Northern Arizona Distance   Sean Burrell LSU Hurdles   Kyle Garland Georgia Combined Events   Elija Godwin Georgia Sprints   Sondre Guttormsen Princeton Pole Vault   Jaydon Hibbert* Arkansas Jumps   Dylan Jacobs Tennessee Distance   Carey McLeod* Arkansas Jumps   Ayden Owens-Delerme Arkansas Combined Events

* watch list career debuts

The following athletes received votes:

Women | Favour Ofili | LSU | Sprints

Women | Rhasidat Adeleke | Texas | Sprints

Men | Matthew Boling | Georgia | Sprints/Jumps)

Men | Zach Bradford | Texas Tech | Pole Vault

Men | Cameron Crump | Mississippi State | Jumps

Men | Anass Essayi | South Carolina | Mid-Distance

Men | Jordan Geist | Arizona | Throws

Watch list update No. 2

The Bowerman watch list update No. 2 (March 1 & 2) Gender Athlete School Events Women Rhasidat Adeleke* Texas Sprints   Julien Alfred Texas Sprints   Talitha Diggs Florida Sprints   Lamara Distin Texas A&M Jumps   Jasmine Moore Florida Jumps   Favour Ofili LSU Sprints   Masai Russell Kentucky Sprints/Hurdles   Katelyn Tuohy NC State Mid-Distance/Distance   Jorinde Van Klinken Oregon Throws   Britton Wilson Arkansas Sprints Men Mykolas Alekna California Discus   Drew Bosley Northern Arizona Distance   Sean Burrell LSU Hurdles   Cameron Crump* Mississippi State Jump   Anass Essayi* South Carolina Mid-Distance   Kyle Garland Georgia Combined Events   Elija Godwin* Georgia Sprints   Sondre Guttormsen Princeton Pole Vault   Dylan Jacobs* Tennessee Distance   Ayden Owens-Delerme Arkansas Combined Events

* watch list career debuts

The following athletes received votes:

Women | Michaela Rose | LSU | Mid-Distance

Women | Roisin Willis | Stanford | Mid-Distance

Men | Matthew Boling | Georgia | Sprints/Jumps

Men | Jordan Geist | Arizona | Throws

Men | Jaydon Hibbert | Arkansas | Jumps

Men | Terrence Jones | Texas Tech | Sprints

Men | Jacory Patterson | Florida | Sprints

Men | Joe Waskom | Washington | Mid-Distance

Men | Micah Williams | Oregon | Sprints

Watch list update No. 1

The Bowerman watch list update No. 1 (Feb. 1) Gender Athlete School Events Women Julien Alfred Texas Sprints   Adelaide Aquilla Ohio State Throws   Talitha Diggs Florida Sprints   Lamara Distin Texas A&M Jumps   Jasmine Moore Florida Jumps   Favour Ofili LSU Sprints   Masai Russell* Kentucky Sprints/Hurdles   Katelyn Tuohy NC State Mid-Distance/Distance   Jorinde Van Klinken Oregon Throws   Britton Wilson Arkansas Sprints Men Mykolas Alekna Cal Throws   Matthew Boling Georgia Sprints/Jumps   Drew Bosley* Northern Arizona Distance   Sean "Squirrel" Burrell LSU Hurdles   Kyle Garland Georgia Combined Events   Sondre Guttormsen Princeton Pole Vault   Zach McWhorter Duke Pole Vault   Ayden Owens-Delerme Arkansas Combined Events   Joe Waskom* Washington Mid-Distance   Micah Williams Oregon Sprints

* watch list career debuts

The following athletes received votes:

Women | Michaela Rose | LSU | Mid-Distance

Women | Kennedy Simon | Texas | Sprints

Women | Roisin Willis | Stanford | Mid-Distance

Men| Christopher Bailey | Arkansas | Sprints

Men | Jordan Geist | Arizona | Throws

Men | Charles Hicks | Stanford |Distance

Men | Dylan Jacobs | Tennessee | Distance

Men | Carey McLeod | Arkansas | Jumps

Men | Wayne Pinnock | Arkansas | Jumps

Men | Turner Washington | Arizona State | Throws

Men | Nico Young | Northern Arizona |Distance

Preseason watch list

The Bowerman preseason watch list (Jan. 10) Gender Athlete School Events Women Julien Alfred Texas Sprints   Adelaide Aquilla Ohio State Throws   Alia Armstrong LSU Sprints/Hurdles   Talitha Diggs Florida Sprints   Lamara Distin Texas A&M Jumps   Jasmine Moore Florida Jumps   Favour Ofili LSU Sprints   Camryn Rogers Cal Throws   Jorinde Van Klinken Oregon Throws   Britton Wilson Arkansas Sprints Men Mykolas Alekna Cal Throws   Matthew Boling Georgia Sprints/Jumps   Sean "Squirrel" Burrell LSU Hurdles   Kyle Garland Georgia Combined Events   Sondre Guttormsen Princeton Pole Vault   Charles Hicks Stanford Distance   Ayden Owens-Delerme Arkansas Combined Events   Wayne Pinnock Arkansas Jumps   Turner Washington Arizona State Throws   Nico Young Northern Arizona Distance

The following athletes received votes: