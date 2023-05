2023 SEC outdoor track championships: Updates, schedule, results

The 2023 SEC men's and women's outdoor track and field championships head to Baton Rouge, Louisiana as LSU hosts from Thursday, May 11 to Saturday, May 13. It's the first time LSU has hosted the SEC championships since 2012.

Here's more on the event, including events and results.

Watch: 2023 SEC Outdoor Track and Field Championships

2023 will mark the 87th SEC men's outdoor track and field championships and the 42nd SEC women's outdoor track and field championships. Here's the schedule and how you can watch all of the events.

Schedule of events

All times Central. Click or tap here for a printable schedule of events.

SEC Championships: Day 1 | Thursday, May 11

Track Events (All times Eastern)

5:30 p.m. | Men's 800 meters (prelim)

5:50 p.m. | Women's 800 meters (prelim)

6:10 p.m. | Men's 200 meters (prelim)

6:35 p.m. | Women's 200 meters (prelim)

7 p.m. | Men's 400 meter hurdles (prelim)

7:20 p.m. | Women's 400 meter hurdles (prelim)

7:40 p.m. | Men's 10,000 meters

8:15 p.m. | Women's 10,000 meters

Field Events

Throws

12 p.m. | Men's hammer

2:15 p.m. | Women's hammer

4:45 p.m. | Men's javelin

6:45 p.m. | Women's javelin

Combined Events

Decathlon (men's)

11:30 a.m. | 100 meters

12:10 p.m. | Long jump

1:10 p.m. | Shot put

2:10 p.m. | High jump

4:15 p.m. | 400 meters

Heptathlon (women's)

12 p.m. | 100 meter hurdles

12:45 p.m. | High jump

2:45 p.m. | Shot put

4 p.m. | 200 meters

SEC Championships: Day 2 | Friday, May 12

Track Events

5 p.m. | Men's 110 meter hurdles (prelim)

5:15 p.m. | Women's 100 meter hurdles (prelim)

5:40 p.m. | Men's 1500 meters (prelim)

6 p.m. | Women's 1500 meters (prelim)

6:20 p.m. | Men's 400 meters (prelim)

6:45 p.m. | Women's 400 meters (prelim)

7:10 p.m. | Men's 100 meters (prelim)

7:35 p.m. | Women's 100 meters (prelim)

8 p.m. | Men's 3000 meter steeplechase

8:20 p.m. | Women's 3000 meter steeplechase

Field Events

Throws

4:15 p.m. | Men's shot put

6:45 p.m. | Women's shot put

Jumps

4 p.m. | Women's pole vault

4:30 p.m. | Men's high jump

6:30 p.m. | Women's long jump

7 p.m. | Men's long jump

Combined Events

Decathlon (men's)

11 a.m. | 110 meter hurdles

11:45 a.m. | Discus

12:55 p.m. | Pole vault

2:30 p.m. | Javelin throw

4 p.m. | 1500 meters

Heptathlon (women's)

11:45 a.m. | Long jump

1 p.m. | Javelin

2:30 p.m. | 800 meters

SEC Championships: Day 3 | Saturday, May 13

Track Events

5:05 p.m. | Men's 4x100 meter relay

5:15 p.m. | Women's 4x100 meter relay

5:25 p.m. | Men's 1500 meters

5:35 p.m. | Women's 1500 meters

5:45 p.m. | Men's 110 meter hurdles

5:55 p.m. | Women's 100 meter hurdles

6:05 p.m. | Men's 400 meters

6:15 p.m. | Women's 400 meters

6:25 p.m. | Men's 100 meters

6:35 p.m. | Women's 100 meters

6:45 p.m. | Men's 800 meters

6:55 p.m. | Women's 800 meters

7:05 p.m. | Men's 400 meter hurdles

7:15 p.m. | Women's 400 meter hurdles

7:25 p.m. | Men's 200 meters

7:35 p.m. | Women's 200 meters

7:45 p.m. | Men's 5000 meters

8:05 p.m. | Women's 5000 meters

8:30 p.m. | Men's 4x400 meter relay

8:40 p.m. | Women's 4x400 meter relay

Field Events

Throws

2 p.m. | Men's discus

4:30 p.m. | Women's discus

Jumps

3 p.m. | Men's pole vault

3:15 p.m. | Women's high jump

5:15 p.m. | Women's triple jump

5:45 p.m. | Men's triple jump

SEC outdoor track championships: Team title history

Here are the past SEC outdoor track and field team champions.

Tennessee has won the most men's SEC titles at 25, followed by Arkansas and LSU at 21 and 20, respectively. The other schools to win a men's title are: Florida (6), Auburn (4), Alabama (3), Georgia Tech (3), Texas A&M (2), Mississippi State (1) and Georgia (1).

LSU has won the most women's SEC titles at 13, followed by Arkansas and Florida at nine and seven, respectively. The other schools to win a women's title are: Tennessee (4), South Carolina (3), Alabama (2), Georgia (2) and Texas A&M (1).

SEC men's outdoor track and field championship history SCHOOL YEAR TEAM 2021-22 Arkansas 2020-21 Arkansas 2019-20 No Championship 2018-19 LSU 2017-18 Florida 2016-17 Texas A&M 2015-16 Arkansas 2014-15 Florida 2013-14 Texas A&M 2012-13 Arkansas 2011-12 Arkansas 2010-11 Arkansas 2009-10 Florida 2008-09 Arkansas 2007-08 Arkansas 2006-07 Tennessee 2005-06 Arkansas 2004-05 Arkansas 2003-04 Arkansas 2002-03 Arkansas 2001-02 Tennessee 2000-01 Tennessee 1999-2000 Arkansas 1998-99 Arkansas 1997-98 Arkansas 1996-97 Arkansas 1995-96 Arkansas 1994-95 Arkansas 1993-94 Arkansas 1992-93 Arkansas 1991-92 Arkansas 1990-91 Tennessee 1989-90 LSU 1988-89 LSU 1987-88 LSU 1986-87 Florida 1985-86 Tennessee 1984-85 Tennessee 1983-84 Tennessee 1982-83 Tennessee 1981-82 Tennessee 1980-81 Tennessee 1979-80 Alabama 1978-79 Auburn 1977-78 Tennessee 1976-77 Tennessee 1975-76 Tennessee 1974-75 Tennessee 1973-74 Tennessee 1972-73 Tennessee 1971-72 Tennessee 1970-71 Tennessee 1969-70 Tennessee 1968-69 Tennessee 1967-68 Tennessee 1966-67 Tennessee 1965-66 Tennessee 1964-65 Tennessee 1963-64 Tennessee 1962-63 LSU 1961-62 Mississippi State 1960-61 Auburn 1959-60 LSU 1958-59 LSU 1957-58 LSU 1956-57 LSU 1955-56 Florida 1954-55 Auburn 1953-54 Auburn 1952-53 Florida 1951-52 Alabama 1950-51 LSU 1949-50 Alabama 1948-49 Georgia Tech 1947-48 LSU 1946-47 LSU 1945-46 LSU 1944-45 Georgia Tech 1943-44 Georgia Tech 1942-43 LSU 1941-42 LSU 1940-41 LSU 1939-40 LSU 1938-39 LSU 1937-38 LSU 1936-37 Georgia 1935-36 LSU