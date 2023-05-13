2023 SEC outdoor track championships: Updates, schedule, results

Arkansas swept the men's and women's 2023 SEC outdoor track and field championships, taking home team titles at a meet where FIVE collegiate records fell.

The 2023 SEC men's and women's outdoor track and field championships headed to Baton Rouge, Louisiana from Thursday, May 11 to Saturday, May 13. It marked first time LSU has hosted the SEC championships since 2012 and the 87th SEC men's outdoor track and field championships and the 42nd SEC women's outdoor track and field championships overall.

Team Scoring

Men's team scores

Women's team scores

Individual winners

Track Events

Field Events

Throws

Jumps

Day-by-day events

SEC Championships: Day 3 | Saturday, May 13

Track Events

2023 SEC Outdoor



Women's 400m



Britton Wilson | 49.13 Collegiate Record, No. 4 US all-time



6) 51.42 Aaliyah Pyatt

7) 51.49 Nickisha Pryce

8) 52.05 Rosey Effiong



16 UA points pic.twitter.com/JIVOhr04TF — Arkansas Track & Field (@RazorbackTF) May 13, 2023

Your new COLLEGIATE 4x100 RECORD HOLDERS!



⏱️ 37.90 seconds#GeauxTigers | 📺 SEC Network+ pic.twitter.com/gnRt35TwUW — LSU Track & Field (@LSUTrackField) May 13, 2023

Check out our brand 🆕 collegiate record in the men's 4x400!🤩#GoGators 🐊 | 📺:https://t.co/E5t5g2fHIz pic.twitter.com/dvkpWPKd6g — Gators Track and Field & Cross Country (@GatorsTF) May 14, 2023

Field Events

Throws

2023 SEC Outdoor



Men's Discus | 21 points



1) 225-2 (68.64) Rojé Stona [PR, UA, meet record]

First Razorback to win SEC discus



2) 203-5 (62.00) Ralford Mullings



6) 182-1 (55.51) Jordan West [No. 6 UA]



Previous meet record 213-9 (65.15) by Kentucky's Mike Buncic in 1985 pic.twitter.com/ZPiJ6aggNT — Arkansas Track & Field (@RazorbackTF) May 13, 2023

Jumps

A COLLEGIATE RECORD triple jump for @RazorbackTF FRESHMAN Jaydon Hibbert🔥



17.87 meters for the superstar in the making pic.twitter.com/P2PkNPP3Gf — Stan Becton (@stan_becton) May 14, 2023

SEC Championships: Day 2 | Friday, May 12

SEC Champs from Day 2 of the Outdoor Championships🥇#SECTF x #SECChampionship pic.twitter.com/DNvJOR5vxH — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) May 13, 2023

Track Events

2023 SEC Outdoor



Women's 400m prelims



Britton Wilson improves her collegiate record to 49.40 from 49.51



Betters SEC meet record of 49.84 set by Texas A&M's Athing Mu in 2021



Betters facility record of 49.57, which was a collegiate record in 2016 by Courtney Okolo of Texas pic.twitter.com/cr2RKhkWFf — Arkansas Track & Field (@RazorbackTF) May 13, 2023

Field Events

Throws

2 SEC 🥇 in shot put already for Alida van Daalen and she is only a freshman 😱 #GoGators 🐊 pic.twitter.com/mnMIt1WWjt — Gators Track and Field & Cross Country (@GatorsTF) May 13, 2023

Jumps

Another 🥇 and another School Record for Jasmine 🤩 WHAT CANT SHE DO??#GoGators 🐊 | @Jasmineemoo pic.twitter.com/I0fCsM9ll0 — Gators Track and Field & Cross Country (@GatorsTF) May 13, 2023

Wayne Pinnock of U of Arkansas and Jamaica spanned 8.37m at the SEC championships, 2nd was another Jamaican Carey McLeod in 8.14m. Nice 1-2 punch!#JAAA#athleticsja@UArkansas@BaldEagleJa pic.twitter.com/etnq7cfOMs — Athletics Jamaica (@Athletics_JA) May 13, 2023

Combined Events

Decathlon (men's)

Winner: Georgia's Kyle Garland

Heptathlon (women's)

Winner: Vanderbilt's Beatrice Juskeviciute

SEC Championships: Day 1 | Thursday, May 11

SEC Champs from DAY 1 of the Outdoor Championships🥇#SECTF x #SECChampionship pic.twitter.com/f32NiL0DkA — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) May 12, 2023

Track Events

Field Events

Throws

Built for the moment 💪 pic.twitter.com/x1vrTwSn6J — Ole Miss Track&Field (@OleMissTrack) May 11, 2023

Combined Events

Decathlon (men's)

Heptathlon (women's)

Beatrice is not messing around. Staring off the day with a personal best and new school record!



13.34 in the 100m hurdles 🔥#AnchorDown pic.twitter.com/rlRGrqn3IK — Vanderbilt XC • Track & Field (@vandyxctrack) May 11, 2023

SEC outdoor track championships: Team title history

Here are the past SEC outdoor track and field team champions.

Tennessee has won the most men's SEC titles at 25, followed by Arkansas and LSU at 21 and 20, respectively. The other schools to win a men's title are: Florida (6), Auburn (4), Alabama (3), Georgia Tech (3), Texas A&M (2), Mississippi State (1) and Georgia (1).

LSU has won the most women's SEC titles at 13, followed by Arkansas and Florida at nine and seven, respectively. The other schools to win a women's title are: Tennessee (4), South Carolina (3), Alabama (2), Georgia (2) and Texas A&M (1).

SEC men's outdoor track and field championship history SCHOOL YEAR TEAM 2022-23 Arkansas 2021-22 Arkansas 2020-21 Arkansas 2019-20 No Championship 2018-19 LSU 2017-18 Florida 2016-17 Texas A&M 2015-16 Arkansas 2014-15 Florida 2013-14 Texas A&M 2012-13 Arkansas 2011-12 Arkansas 2010-11 Arkansas 2009-10 Florida 2008-09 Arkansas 2007-08 Arkansas 2006-07 Tennessee 2005-06 Arkansas 2004-05 Arkansas 2003-04 Arkansas 2002-03 Arkansas 2001-02 Tennessee 2000-01 Tennessee 1999-2000 Arkansas 1998-99 Arkansas 1997-98 Arkansas 1996-97 Arkansas 1995-96 Arkansas 1994-95 Arkansas 1993-94 Arkansas 1992-93 Arkansas 1991-92 Arkansas 1990-91 Tennessee 1989-90 LSU 1988-89 LSU 1987-88 LSU 1986-87 Florida 1985-86 Tennessee 1984-85 Tennessee 1983-84 Tennessee 1982-83 Tennessee 1981-82 Tennessee 1980-81 Tennessee 1979-80 Alabama 1978-79 Auburn 1977-78 Tennessee 1976-77 Tennessee 1975-76 Tennessee 1974-75 Tennessee 1973-74 Tennessee 1972-73 Tennessee 1971-72 Tennessee 1970-71 Tennessee 1969-70 Tennessee 1968-69 Tennessee 1967-68 Tennessee 1966-67 Tennessee 1965-66 Tennessee 1964-65 Tennessee 1963-64 Tennessee 1962-63 LSU 1961-62 Mississippi State 1960-61 Auburn 1959-60 LSU 1958-59 LSU 1957-58 LSU 1956-57 LSU 1955-56 Florida 1954-55 Auburn 1953-54 Auburn 1952-53 Florida 1951-52 Alabama 1950-51 LSU 1949-50 Alabama 1948-49 Georgia Tech 1947-48 LSU 1946-47 LSU 1945-46 LSU 1944-45 Georgia Tech 1943-44 Georgia Tech 1942-43 LSU 1941-42 LSU 1940-41 LSU 1939-40 LSU 1938-39 LSU 1937-38 LSU 1936-37 Georgia 1935-36 LSU