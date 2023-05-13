2023 SEC outdoor track championships: Updates, schedule, results

Arkansas swept the men's and women's 2023 SEC outdoor track and field championships, taking home team titles at a meet where FIVE collegiate records fell.
The 2023 SEC men's and women's outdoor track and field championships headed to Baton Rouge, Louisiana from Thursday, May 11 to Saturday, May 13. It marked first time LSU has hosted the SEC championships since 2012 and the 87th SEC men's outdoor track and field championships and the 42nd SEC women's outdoor track and field championships overall.
Here's more on the events, including results and highlights.
Team Scoring
Here are the team scores from the meet:
Men's team scores
Women's team scores
RESULTS: Click or tap here for live results from the meet
Individual winners
Here's every individual winner from the SEC Championships:
Track Events
- Men's 10,000 meters — Winner: Alabama's Victor Kiprop; Click to watch
- Women's 10,000 meters — Winner: Arkansas' Sydney Thorvaldson
- Men's 3000 meter steeplechase — Winner: Texas A&M's Francesco Romano
- Women's 3000 meter steeplechase — Winner: Ole Miss's Kristel van den Berg; Click to watch
- Men's 4x100 meter relay — Winner: LSU; Click to watch
- Women's 4x100 meter relay — Winner: LSU; Click to watch
- Men's 1500 meters — Winner: South Carolina's Anass Essayi; Click to watch
- Women's 1500 meters — Winner: South Carolina's Silan Ayyildiz; Click to watch
- Men's 110 meter hurdles — Winner: Tennessee's Devon Brooks; Click to watch
- Women's 100 meter hurdles — Winner: LSU's Alia Armstrong; Click to watch
- Men's 400 meters — Winner: Florida's Ryan Willie; Click to watch
- Women's 400 meters — Winner: Arkansas' Britton Wilson; Click to watch
- Men's 100 meters — Winner: LSU's Oghenebrume Godson; Click to watch
- Women's 100 meters — Winner: Tennessee's Jacious Sears; Click to watch
- Men's 800 meters — Winner: Georgia's Will Sumner; Click to watch
- Women's 800 meters — Winner: LSU's Michaela Rose; Click to watch
- Men's 400 meter hurdles — Winner: Arkansas' Ayden Owens-Delerme; Click to watch
- Women's 400 meter hurdles — Winner: Arkansas' Britton Wilson; Click to watch
- Men's 200 meters — Winner: Florida's Robert Gregory; Click to watch
- Women's 200 meters — Winner: Ole Miss' McKenzie Long; Click to watch
- Men's 5000 meters — Winner: Tennessee's Dylan Jacobs; Click to watch
- Women's 5000 meters — Winner: Florida's Parker Valby; Click to watch
- Men's 4x400 meter relay — Winner: Florida; Click to watch
- Women's 4x400 meter relay — Winner: Texas A&M; Click to watch
Field Events
Throws
- Men's hammer — Winner: Ole Miss' Tarik Robinson-O'Hagan; Click to watch
- Women's hammer — Winner: Auburn's Madi Malone
- Men's javelin — Winner: Georgia's Marc Minichello; Click to watch
- Women's javelin — Winner: Texas A&M's Lianna Davidson
- Men's shot put — Winner: Arkansas' Jordan West; Click to watch
- Women's shot put — Winner: Florida's Alida Van Daalen; Click to watch
- Men's discus — Winner: Arkansas' Roje Stona; Click to watch
- Women's discus — Winner: Vanderbilt's Veroni Fraley
Jumps
- Women's pole vault — Winner: Arkansas Amanda Fassold; Click to watch
- Men's high jump — Winner: Missouri's Roberto Vilches; Click to watch
- Women's long jump — Winner: Florida's Jasmine Moore; Click to watch
- Men's long jump — Winner: Arkansas' Wayne Pinnock; Click to watch
- Men's pole vault — Winner: Kentucky's Keaton Daniel
- Women's high jump — Winner: Texas A&M's Lamara Distin
- Women's triple jump — Winner: Florida's Jasmine Moore
- Men's triple jump — Winner: Arkansas' Jaydon Hibbert; Click to watch
Day-by-day events
Check out the 2023 SEC outdoor track and field championships by events below. Click or tap any of the events below for start lists/results/winners.
SEC Championships: Day 3 | Saturday, May 13
Track Events
2023 SEC Outdoor— Arkansas Track & Field (@RazorbackTF) May 13, 2023
Women's 400m
Britton Wilson | 49.13 Collegiate Record, No. 4 US all-time
6) 51.42 Aaliyah Pyatt
7) 51.49 Nickisha Pryce
8) 52.05 Rosey Effiong
16 UA points pic.twitter.com/JIVOhr04TF
Your new COLLEGIATE 4x100 RECORD HOLDERS!— LSU Track & Field (@LSUTrackField) May 13, 2023
⏱️ 37.90 seconds#GeauxTigers | 📺 SEC Network+ pic.twitter.com/gnRt35TwUW
Check out our brand 🆕 collegiate record in the men's 4x400!🤩#GoGators 🐊 | 📺:https://t.co/E5t5g2fHIz pic.twitter.com/dvkpWPKd6g— Gators Track and Field & Cross Country (@GatorsTF) May 14, 2023
Field Events
Throws
- Men's discus — Winner: Arkansas' Roje Stona; Click to watch
- Women's discus — Winner: Vanderbilt's Veroni Fraley
2023 SEC Outdoor— Arkansas Track & Field (@RazorbackTF) May 13, 2023
Men's Discus | 21 points
1) 225-2 (68.64) Rojé Stona [PR, UA, meet record]
First Razorback to win SEC discus
2) 203-5 (62.00) Ralford Mullings
6) 182-1 (55.51) Jordan West [No. 6 UA]
Previous meet record 213-9 (65.15) by Kentucky's Mike Buncic in 1985 pic.twitter.com/ZPiJ6aggNT
Jumps
- Men's pole vault — Winner: Kentucky's Keaton Daniel
- Women's high jump — Winner: Texas A&M's Lamara Distin
- Women's triple jump — Winner: Florida's Jasmine Moore
- Men's triple jump — Winner: Arkansas' Jaydon Hibbert; Click to watch
A COLLEGIATE RECORD triple jump for @RazorbackTF FRESHMAN Jaydon Hibbert🔥— Stan Becton (@stan_becton) May 14, 2023
17.87 meters for the superstar in the making pic.twitter.com/P2PkNPP3Gf
SEC Championships: Day 2 | Friday, May 12
SEC Champs from Day 2 of the Outdoor Championships🥇#SECTF x #SECChampionship pic.twitter.com/DNvJOR5vxH— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) May 13, 2023
One More Day.— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) May 13, 2023
Who will take the Championship title?👀#SECTF x #SECChampionship pic.twitter.com/yuLpSpKJUF
Track Events
- Men's 3000 meter steeplechase — Winner: Texas A&M's Francesco Romano
- Women's 3000 meter steeplechase — Winner: Ole Miss's Kristel van den Berg; Click to watch
2023 SEC Outdoor— Arkansas Track & Field (@RazorbackTF) May 13, 2023
Women's 400m prelims
Britton Wilson improves her collegiate record to 49.40 from 49.51
Betters SEC meet record of 49.84 set by Texas A&M's Athing Mu in 2021
Betters facility record of 49.57, which was a collegiate record in 2016 by Courtney Okolo of Texas pic.twitter.com/cr2RKhkWFf
Alia's reaction to the time is EVERYTHING! 🫶#GeauxTigers x @aliaarmstrong_ pic.twitter.com/gXgsqMmgy9— LSU Track & Field (@LSUTrackField) May 12, 2023
Field Events
Throws
- Men's shot put — Winner: Arkansas' Jordan West; Click to watch
- Women's shot put — Winner: Florida's Alida Van Daalen; Click to watch
2 SEC 🥇 in shot put already for Alida van Daalen and she is only a freshman 😱 #GoGators 🐊 pic.twitter.com/mnMIt1WWjt— Gators Track and Field & Cross Country (@GatorsTF) May 13, 2023
Jumps
- Women's pole vault — Winner: Arkansas Amanda Fassold; Click to watch
- Men's high jump — Winner: Missouri's Roberto Vilches; Click to watch
- Women's long jump — Winner: Florida's Jasmine Moore; Click to watch
- Men's long jump — Winner: Arkansas' Wayne Pinnock; Click to watch
Another 🥇 and another School Record for Jasmine 🤩 WHAT CANT SHE DO??#GoGators 🐊 | @Jasmineemoo pic.twitter.com/I0fCsM9ll0— Gators Track and Field & Cross Country (@GatorsTF) May 13, 2023
Wayne Pinnock of U of Arkansas and Jamaica spanned 8.37m at the SEC championships, 2nd was another Jamaican Carey McLeod in 8.14m. Nice 1-2 punch!#JAAA#athleticsja@UArkansas@BaldEagleJa pic.twitter.com/etnq7cfOMs— Athletics Jamaica (@Athletics_JA) May 13, 2023
Combined Events
Decathlon (men's)
Winner: Georgia's Kyle Garland
Heptathlon (women's)
Winner: Vanderbilt's Beatrice Juskeviciute
SEC Championships: Day 1 | Thursday, May 11
SEC Champs from DAY 1 of the Outdoor Championships🥇#SECTF x #SECChampionship pic.twitter.com/f32NiL0DkA— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) May 12, 2023
DAY ONE. ✅#SECTF x #SECChampionship pic.twitter.com/WHH9jCWwdp— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) May 12, 2023
Track Events
Beatrice is not messing around. Staring off the day with a personal best and new school record!— Vanderbilt XC • Track & Field (@vandyxctrack) May 11, 2023
13.34 in the 100m hurdles 🔥#AnchorDown pic.twitter.com/rlRGrqn3IK
SEC outdoor track championships: Team title history
Here are the past SEC outdoor track and field team champions.
Tennessee has won the most men's SEC titles at 25, followed by Arkansas and LSU at 21 and 20, respectively. The other schools to win a men's title are: Florida (6), Auburn (4), Alabama (3), Georgia Tech (3), Texas A&M (2), Mississippi State (1) and Georgia (1).
LSU has won the most women's SEC titles at 13, followed by Arkansas and Florida at nine and seven, respectively. The other schools to win a women's title are: Tennessee (4), South Carolina (3), Alabama (2), Georgia (2) and Texas A&M (1).
