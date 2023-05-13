🏆 CHAMPS:

Stan Becton | NCAA.com | May 13, 2023

2023 SEC outdoor track championships: Updates, schedule, results

Kentucky's Sydney McLaughlin wins 2018 hurdles title after a hail storm

Arkansas swept the men's and women's 2023 SEC outdoor track and field championships, taking home team titles at a meet where FIVE collegiate records fell.

The 2023 SEC men's and women's outdoor track and field championships headed to Baton Rouge, Louisiana from Thursday, May 11 to Saturday, May 13. It marked first time LSU has hosted the SEC championships since 2012 and the 87th SEC men's outdoor track and field championships and the 42nd SEC women's outdoor track and field championships overall.

Here's more on the events, including results and highlights.

Team Scoring

Here are the team scores from the meet:

Men's team scores

men's scores

Women's team scores

Women's scores

RESULTS: Click or tap here for live results from the meet

Individual winners

Here's every individual winner from the SEC Championships:

Track Events

Field Events

Throws

Jumps

Day-by-day events

Check out the 2023 SEC outdoor track and field championships by events below. Click or tap any of the events below for start lists/results/winners.

SEC Championships: Day 3 | Saturday, May 13

Track Events

Field Events

Throws

Jumps

SEC Championships: Day 2 | Friday, May 12

Track Events

Field Events

Throws

Jumps

Combined Events

Decathlon (men's)

Winner: Georgia's Kyle Garland

Heptathlon (women's)

Winner: Vanderbilt's Beatrice Juskeviciute

SEC Championships: Day 1 | Thursday, May 11

Track Events

Field Events

Throws

Combined Events

Decathlon (men's)

Heptathlon (women's)

    SEC outdoor track championships: Team title history

    Here are the past SEC outdoor track and field team champions.

    Tennessee has won the most men's SEC titles at 25, followed by Arkansas and LSU at 21 and 20, respectively. The other schools to win a men's title are: Florida (6), Auburn (4), Alabama (3), Georgia Tech (3), Texas A&M (2), Mississippi State (1) and Georgia (1).

    LSU has won the most women's SEC titles at 13, followed by Arkansas and Florida at nine and seven, respectively. The other schools to win a women's title are: Tennessee (4), South Carolina (3), Alabama (2), Georgia (2) and Texas A&M (1).

    SEC men's outdoor track and field championship history
    SCHOOL YEAR TEAM
    2022-23 Arkansas
    2021-22 Arkansas
    2020-21 Arkansas
    2019-20

    No Championship
    2018-19 LSU
    2017-18 Florida
    2016-17 Texas A&M
    2015-16 Arkansas
    2014-15 Florida
    2013-14 Texas A&M
    2012-13 Arkansas
    2011-12 Arkansas
    2010-11 Arkansas
    2009-10 Florida
    2008-09 Arkansas
    2007-08 Arkansas
    2006-07 Tennessee
    2005-06 Arkansas
    2004-05 Arkansas
    2003-04 Arkansas
    2002-03 Arkansas
    2001-02 Tennessee
    2000-01 Tennessee
    1999-2000 Arkansas
    1998-99 Arkansas
    1997-98 Arkansas
    1996-97 Arkansas
    1995-96 Arkansas
    1994-95 Arkansas
    1993-94 Arkansas
    1992-93 Arkansas
    1991-92 Arkansas
    1990-91 Tennessee
    1989-90 LSU
    1988-89 LSU
    1987-88 LSU
    1986-87 Florida
    1985-86 Tennessee
    1984-85 Tennessee
    1983-84 Tennessee
    1982-83 Tennessee
    1981-82 Tennessee
    1980-81 Tennessee
    1979-80 Alabama
    1978-79 Auburn
    1977-78 Tennessee
    1976-77 Tennessee
    1975-76 Tennessee
    1974-75 Tennessee
    1973-74 Tennessee
    1972-73 Tennessee
    1971-72 Tennessee
    1970-71 Tennessee
    1969-70 Tennessee
    1968-69 Tennessee
    1967-68 Tennessee
    1966-67 Tennessee
    1965-66 Tennessee
    1964-65 Tennessee
    1963-64 Tennessee
    1962-63 LSU
    1961-62

    Mississippi State
    1960-61 Auburn
    1959-60 LSU
    1958-59 LSU
    1957-58 LSU
    1956-57 LSU
    1955-56 Florida
    1954-55 Auburn
    1953-54 Auburn
    1952-53 Florida
    1951-52 Alabama
    1950-51 LSU
    1949-50 Alabama
    1948-49 Georgia Tech
    1947-48 LSU
    1946-47 LSU
    1945-46 LSU
    1944-45 Georgia Tech
    1943-44 Georgia Tech
    1942-43 LSU
    1941-42 LSU
    1940-41 LSU
    1939-40 LSU
    1938-39 LSU
    1937-38 LSU
    1936-37 Georgia
    1935-36 LSU
    SEC women's outdoor track and field championship history
    SCHOOL YEAR TEAM
    2022-23 Arkansas
    2021-22 Florida
    2020-21 Arkansas
    2019-20

    No Championship
    2018-19 Arkansas
    2017-18 Florida
    2016-17 Arkansas
    2015-16 Arkansas
    2014-15 Arkansas
    2013-14 Arkansas
    2012-13 Texas A&M
    2011-12 LSU
    2010-11 LSU
    2009-10 LSU
    2008-09 Florida
    2007-08 LSU
    2006-07 LSU
    2005-06 Georgia
    2004-05 South Carolina
    2003-04 Arkansas
    2002-03 Florida
    2001-02 South Carolina
    2000-01 Arkansas
    1999-2000 Arkansas
    1998-99 South Carolina
    1997-98 Florida
    1996-97 Florida
    1995-96 LSU
    1994-95 Georgia
    1993-94 Alabama
    1992-93 LSU
    1991-92 Florida
    1990-91 LSU
    1989-90 LSU
    1988-89 LSU
    1987-88 LSU
    1986-87 LSU
    1985-86 Alabama
    1984-85 LSU
    1983-84 Tennessee
    1982-83 Tennessee
    1981-82 Tennessee
    1980-81 Tennessee

