2023 NCAA Division II men's and women's outdoor track and field championships qualifiers announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Track and Field Committee has announced the participants for the 2023 NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships. A total of 754 participants, 377 men and 377 women, will compete in the championships. Student-athletes qualified for the championships by reaching a provisional standard established for each event. The complete list of qualifiers is available here. Heat sheets will be available at this same website by Monday, May 22.

The championships will be held May 25-27 in Pueblo, Colorado at the CSU Pueblo ThunderBowl. Colorado State University, Pueblo will serve as host of the championships. The championships will be streamed live on www.NCAA.com.

