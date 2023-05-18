➡️ DI softball super regionals continue Friday

NCAA | May 18, 2023

2023 NCAA Division I men’s and women’s outdoor track and field east and west first round championships selections

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Committee has announced the participants for the 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships First Round competitions.

The first round competitions are scheduled for May 24 - 27.  The University of North Florida, in Jacksonville, Florida will host the East First Round and California State University, Sacramento and the Sacramento Sports Commission, in Sacramento, California will host the West First Round.  The qualifiers out of these two regions will compete in the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships held June 7-10 in Austin, Texas.

The complete list of participants is available on the following website.

For more information regarding the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships, and to purchase tickets, log on to NCAA.com/trackandfield.

