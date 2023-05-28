MIT men, Wisconsin-La Crosse women win 2023 DIII track & field championships

MIT won the 2023 DIII men's outdoor track and field championship. It's the first title in program history for the Engineers, scoring 60.5 points across events to win. Impressively, MIT won the title under coach Todd Linder, who's the interim head coach.

MIT won event titles in three events. Ryan Wilson won the 800 meters and 1500 meters. Enoch Ellis took home the 110-meter hurdles. Elsewhere, Kenneth Wei added podium points with a second-place finish in the long jump and a third-place finish in the 110-meter hurdles.

Wisconsin-La Crosse wins the 2023 DIII women's outdoor track & field championship

Wisconsin-La Crosse won the 2023 DIII women's outdoor track and field championship. It's the fourth title in program history for the Eagles, ending a two-year runner-up streak to take home their first championship since 2015.

Wisconsin-La Crosse scored 67.5 points in the win, with Skye Digman winning the only individual event title in the shot put. Elsewhere on podiums, Lauren Jarrett finished second in the 100 meters and 200 meters and Maddie Hannan finished second in the 800 meters.

