NCAA.com | May 28, 2023

Pittsburg State, Azuza Pacific win 2023 DII outdoor track and field championships

2023 DII outdoor track & field championship: day three full replay

Pittsburg State won the DII men's outdoor track and field title. It's the second straight title for the Gorillas, scoring 62 points across events to win.

The Gorillas won event titles in three events, all from Cordell Tinch. Tinch won the high jump, long jump and 110-meter hurdles, running 12.87 (+6.0) in the latter, the fastest time under any conditions in collegiate history and equals the fourth-fastest performance under all conditions in world history.

Azusa Pacific won the DII women's outdoor track and field title. It's the second title in program history for the Cougars and the first since 2021, scoring 66 points across events to win.

