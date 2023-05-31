TRENDING 📈

Stan Becton | NCAA.com | May 31, 2023

Here are the DI track and field indoor champions looking for an outdoor season sweep

Previewing the 2023 DI outdoor track and field championships

Not counting relays, there are 10 individual events where athletes from the indoor season will have a chance at a season sweep in the outdoor season. Take a look at all of the indoor champions seeking a season sweep below:

Men's champions

  • 200 meters | Matthew Boling | Georgia
  • 400 meters | Elija Godwin | Georgia
  • 800 meters | Yusuf Bizimana | Texas
  • 5000 meters | Dylan Jacobs | Tennessee
  • Long jump | Carey McLeod |Arkansas
  • High jump | Romaine Beckford | South Florida
  • Triple jump | Jaydon Hibbert | Arkansas
  • Shot put | Jordan Geist | Arizona
  • Pole vault | Sondre Guttormsen |Princeton
  • Combined events | Kyle Garland | Georgia
Women's champions

  • 200 meters | Julien Alfred | Texas
  • 400 meters | Britton Wilson | Arkansas
  • 800 meters | Roisin Willis | Stanford
  • 5000 meters | Katelyn Tuohy | NC State
  • Long jump | Jasmine Moore | Florida
  • High jump | Lamara Distin | Texas A&M
  • Triple jump | Jasmine Moore | Florida
  • Pole vault | Amanda Fassold | Arkansas
  • Combined events | Jadin O'Brien | Notre Dame

READ MORE

READ MORE

READ MORE