Stan Becton | NCAA.com | June 11, 2023

Here are the DI track and field teams with most NCAA championships

Arkansas' Britton Wilson and Ackera Nugent on setting records, winning NCAA championship

Thirty-five schools have won at least one NCAA track and field championship, whether that be a men's or women's title or an indoor or outdoor title. From those 35, just 19 schools have won multiple NCAA track and field championships in their history.

Arkansas leads all schools with 37 total championships, followed by LSU with 32 and Southern California with 30. Florida and Texas climbed up the title ladder with the 2023 men's and women's outdoor titles, respectively. Arkansas added to its title total twice in 2023, sweeping the men's and women's indoor titles. 

Here is a complete breakdown of the schools with the most NCAA track and field team championships across men's and women's track and field in both the indoor and outdoor seasons.

Total Championships

Here are the schools with the most combined (men's and women's) team championship across the indoor and outdoor seasons.

School Number of Championships
Arkansas 37
LSU 32
Southern California 30
Oregon 22
Florida 14
UTEP, UCLA 13
Texas 12
Texas A&M 9
Kansas, Tennessee 6
Illinois, Villanova, Arizona State, Florida State 4
Stanford, SMU 3
Nebraska, Georgia 2
California, Michigan, Ohio State, Indiana, Navy, Minnesota,
San Jose State, BYU, Texas Tech, South Carolina,
Auburn, Missouri, Manhattan, Washington State,
George Mason, Wisconsin		 1

NCAA T&F: Here's how the outdoor track and field championships work

Indoor track and field

Combined indoor team championships by school

Here are the schools with the most combined (men's and women's) indoor team championships.

School Number of Championships
Arkansas  25
LSU 13
Oregon 12
UTEP, Texas, Florida 7
Kansas, Villanova, Arizona State, Tennessee 3
Southern California, Nebraska, UCLA 2
Missouri, Manhattan, Washington State, SMU,
George Mason, Wisconsin, Texas A&M, Florida State,
Georgia 		 1

Men's indoor team championships by school

Here are the schools with the most men's indoor team championships.

School Number of Championships
Arkansas  21
UTEP  7
Florida, Oregon  5
Kansas, Villanova 3
Southern California, LSU 2
Missouri, Manhattan, Washington State, SMU,
George Mason, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Arizona State,
Texas A&M, Texas		 1

Women's indoor team championships by school

Here are the schools with the most women's indoor team championships.

School Number of Championships
LSU  11
Oregon  7
Texas  6
Arkansas 4
Arizona State, Nebraska, Tennessee, UCLA, Florida 2
Florida State, Georgia  1

VENUE HISTORY: These historic moments all happened at Hayward Field

Outdoor track and field

Combined outdoor team championships by school

Here are the schools with the most combined (men's and women's) outdoor team championships.

School Number of Championships
Southern California 28
LSU 19
Arkansas 12
UCLA 11
Oregon 10
Texas A&M 8
Florida 7
UTEP 6
Texas 5
Illinois, Kansas 4
Stanford, Tennessee, Kansas, Florida State 3
SMU, Arizona State 2
California, Michigan, Ohio State, Indiana, Navy, Minnesota,
Villanova, San Jose State, BYU, Arizona State, Georgia,
Texas Tech, South Carolina, Auburn		 1

Men's outdoor team championships by school

Here are the schools with the most men's outdoor team championships.

Not counting the unofficial championships from 1925-27 nor vacated championships in 2007, 2005 or 2004.

School Number of Championships
Southern California 25
Arkansas 10
UCLA 8
Oregon 7
UTEP, Florida 6
LSU 5
Illinois, Texas A&M 4
Stanford, Tennessee, Kansas 3
SMU, Florida State 2
California, Michigan, Ohio State, Indiana, Navy, Minnesota,
Villanova, San Jose State, BYU, Arizona State, Georgia,
Texas Tech		 1

Women's outdoor team championships by school

Here are the schools with the most women's outdoor team championships.

Not counting the vacated championship in 2012.

School Number of Championships
LSU  14
Texas 5
Texas A&M  4
UCLA, Oregon, Southern California 3
Arkansas 2
Florida, Florida State, South Carolina, Auburn,
Arizona State, Kansas		 1

💨: Wind and scoring in track and field, explained

NCAA championship streaks

Back-to-back

There have been 39* back-to-back national champions in the history of NCAA track and field. Here's a breakdown of repeat champions by season.

Sport Back-to-back occurrences
Men's outdoor 17 times
Men's indoor 9 times
Women's indoor 9* times
Women's outdoor 4 times

*Arkansas' women's indoor track team won the national championship in 2019 and 2021. The 2020 championship was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Streaks

A school has won three or more championships in a row 17 times in outdoor or indoor track and field. Arkansas has the longest streak, winning 12 men's NCAA indoor championships in a row from 1984-95. In the 21st century, Oregon has the longest streak, winning five women's indoor championships from 2010-14.

See every championship streak of three or more years below.

Length of Streak School Years of Streak Type of Title
12 years Arkansas 1984-95 Men's indoor
11 years LSU 1987-97 Women's outdoor
9 years Southern California 1935-43 Men's outdoor
8 years Arkansas 1992-99 Men's outdoor
7 years Southern California 1949-55 Men's outdoor
5 years Oregon 2010-14 Women's indoor
5 years LSU 1993-97 Women's indoor
5 years UTEP 1978-82 Men's outdoor
4 years Arkansas 1997-2000 Men's indoor
3 years Oregon 2014-16 Men's indoor
3 years Florida 2010-12 Men's indoor
3 years Texas A&M 2009-11 Men's outdoor
3 years Texas A&M 2009-11 Women's outdoor
3 years LSU 2002-04 Women's indoor
3 years UTEP 1980-82 Men's indoor
3 years UTEP 1974-76 Men's outdoor
3 years UCLA 1971-73 Men's outdoor

👀The track comeback to end ALL comebacks

Calendar year

Never has a school won every team championship during a single calendar year in men's and women's track and field in both the indoor and outdoor seasons. In fact, there's only been four instances of a school winning three team titles in a calendar year. See the instances below:

  • 2022 Florida
    • Missed indoor men's title
  • 2015 Oregon
    • Missed indoor women's title
  • 2014 Oregon
    • Missed outdoor women's title
  • 1989 LSU
    • Missed indoor men's title

On five occasions, a school has won both the men's and women's indoor track and field title in the same season; Arkansas pulled off the feat most recently in 2023. Here's a list of the other instances:

  • 2023 Arkansas
  • 2016 Oregon
  • 2014 Oregon
  • 2008 Arizona State
  • 2004 LSU

On seven occasions, a school has won both the men's and women's outdoor track and field title in the same season; Florida pulled off the feat most recently in 2022. Here's a list of the other instances:

  • 2022 Florida
  • 2015 Oregon
  • 2011 Texas A&M
  • 2010 Texas A&M
  • 2009 Texas A&M
  • 1990 LSU
  • 1989 LSU

