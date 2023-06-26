Breaking down the 2023 Bowerman women's finalists

The 2023 Bowerman women’s finalists have been named, with three athletes making the final cut. Since 2009, The Bowerman is given each year to the most outstanding track and field athlete in the nation.

The Bowerman considers performances during the collegiate indoor and outdoor seasons, meaning any competitions after the 2021 DI outdoor championships do not count. Neither does the 2022 cross country season. Moreover, Bowerman voting officially closes July 15, before the World Championships start.

That said, let's take a look at the finalists.

2023 Bowerman Award Finalists

*Finalists listed alphabetically

Julien Alfred| Sprints | Texas

Julien Alfred dominated the sprints all year. It started during the indoor season when she entered the year with the 60 meter collegiate record, only to break her own record six times en route to the NCAA title. Alfred also added a collegiate record during the indoor 200 meters during an NCAA-title winning race, scoring 20 points to lead Texas to a second-place team finish.

During the outdoor season, the fireworks continued as Alfred kicked off her season with three collegiate records in the relays as the leadoff runner in the 4x100, 4x200 and sprint medley relays. It wouldn't be the last time Alfred set a collegiate record in the relays, ultimately setting the standing record in the DI championship semifinals.

She might've set more collegiate records in the outdoor 100 and 200 meters at the DI championships too if not for a windy day during the finals. Nonethless, Alfred ran the fastest all-conditions times in NCAA history to win the outdoor 100 and 200 meter crowns. Alfred scored 22.5 total points at the DI championships to lead Texas to the team title on its home track, the first for the Longhorns in 18 years.

She becomes the fourth female Longhorn to be named a Bowerman finalist, hoping to become the second Longhorn to take home the award after Courtney Okolo did so in 2016.

Championships:

NCAA DI Indoor 60M champion

NCAA DI Indoor 200M champion

NCAA DI Outdoor 100M champion

NCAA DI Outdoor 200M champion

NCAA DI Outdoor 4x100M relay champion

Big 12 Indoor 60M champion

Big 12 Indoor 200M champion

Big 12 Outdoor 100M champion

Big 12 Outdoor 200M champion

Big 12 Outdoor 4x100M relay champion

Big 12 Outdoor team title

NCAA DI Outdoor team title

Collegiate Records and All-Time marks:

6.94s Indoor 60M — No. 1 in NCAA history

22.01s Indoor 200M — No. 1 in NCAA history

41.55s Outdoor 4x100M Relay — No. 1 in NCAA history

1:28.05 4x200M Relay — No. 1 in NCAA history

3:36.10 Outdoor Sprint Medley Relay — No. 1 in NCAA history

10.72 Outdoor 100M — No. 1 in NCAA history (all-conditions)

21.73 Outdoor 200M — No. 1 in NCAA history (all-conditions)

22.01s Indoor 200M — No. 2 in World history

21.91s Outdoor 200M — No. 2 in NCAA history (wind-legal)

10.83s Outdoor 100M — No. 4 in NCAA history (wind-legal)

2023 Indoor 60M — owns No. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 9 & 10 all-time NCAA marks

2023 Indoor 200M — owns No. 1, 6, & 9 all-time NCAA marks

2023 Outdoor 100M — owns No. 4 & 5 all-time NCAA marks

2023 Outdoor 4x100M Relay — owns No. 1, 2, 3, 4 & 10 all-time NCAA marks

Jasmine Moore | Jumps | Florida

Jasmine Moore's dominance in the horizontal jumps continued for the second straight year in 2023. Moore swept the long jump and triple jump titles at SEC and DI championships, making her 12 for 12 in the events over the last two years with a title at stake. Not only did she sweep the indoor titles, she also set the indoor collegiate records in the long jump and triple jump at NCAA championships.

During the outdoor season, Moore's success continued as she swept the SEC outdoor long jump and triple jump crowns to go 14 for 14. However, she couldn't keep her championship-winning streak going at DI outdoor championships, finishing third in the long jump. But Moore showed off her resilience the next day, winning the DI outdoor triple jump by setting a collegiate record. Moore's successful season makes her Florida's second Bowerman women's finalist in as many years and the third Gator finalist in the last four years. If Moore wins, she'll be the first woman with the hardware in Florida history.

Championships:

NCAA DI Indoor long jump champion

NCAA DI Indoor triple jump champion

NCAA DI Outdoor triple jump champion

SEC Indoor long jump champion

SEC Indoor triple jump champion

SEC Outdoor long jump champion

SEC Outdoor triple jump champion

Collegiate Records and All-Time marks:

7.03m Indoor Long Jump — No. 1 in NCAA history

15.12m Indoor Triple Jump — No. 1 in NCAA history

14.78m Outdoor Triple Jump — No. 1 in NCAA history

15.12m Indoor Triple Jump — No. 1 in American history

2023 Indoor Long Jump — owns No. 1, 3, & 9 all-time NCAA marks

2023 Indoor Triple Jump — owns No. 1, 2, 4, 5, & 6 all-time NCAA marks

Britton Wilson| Sprints/Hurdles | Arkansas

Britton Wilson laid it all on the line this year at Arkansas. After specializing in the 400 hurdles in 2022, Wilson put the track world on notice at the DI indoor championships when she won the indoor 400 meter title with the first sub-50 second finish in collegiate history. Minutes later, Wilson ran a 49.19 split as the anchor of Arkansas' 4x400 meter relay squad to clinch the Razorbacks the indoor team title.

In the outdoor season, Wilson chased history as she tried to pull of the seemingly impossible 400 meter flat-400 meter hurdles double. She pulled off the feat at the SEC outdoor champions, setting the collegiate record in the 400 flat. Her performance allowed Arkansas to win the team title, sweeping the SEC crowns for the calendar year. Wilson ran the 400 double successfully three more times at NCAA prelims in the first and quarterfinal rounds and in the NCAA semifinals. While Wilson didn't finish the job after finishing second and seventh in the championship 400 flat and hurdles, respectively — two races that were 27 minutes a part — she still left her mark on the NCAA season after respectably chasing greatness. As a result, Wilson joins Janeek Brown (2019) and Tina Sutej (2011) as the only women's Razorbacks to be named Bowerman finalists.

Championships:

NCAA DI Indoor 400M champion

NCAA DI Indoor 4x400M champion

SEC Outdoor 400M champion

SEC Outdoor 400M hurdles champion

SEC Indoor team title

SEC Outdoor team title

NCAA DI Indoor team title

Collegiate Records and All-Time marks:

49.48s Indoor 400M — No. 1 in NCAA history

1:25.16 Indoor 600M — No. 1 in NCAA history

3:21.75 Indoor 4x400M Relay — No. 1 in NCAA history

49.13s Outdoor 400M — No. 1 in NCAA history

3:21.75 Indoor 4x400M Relay — No. 1 in World history history

53.23s Outdoor 400M Hurdles — No. 3 in NCAA history

2023 Outdoor 400M — owns No. 1, 3, 4, 5, 6 & 9 all-time NCAA marks

2023 Outdoor 400M Hurdles— owns No. 3, 4, & 8 all-time NCAA marks

The winner announcement

The winner of the 2022 women's Bowerman will be announced on Thursday, December 14, at the USTFCCCA Convention at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center.