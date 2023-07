Every NCAA track and field athlete at the 2023 USATF Outdoor Championships

The 2023 collegiate track and field season may be over, but student-athletes aren't done competing. Over 300 will compete for a spot on Team USA 2023 USATF Outdoor Championships from July 6-9. Those that advance will represent the U.S. at the World Athletic Championships from August 19-27 in Budapest, Hungary.

Below you'll find all of the athletes that competed collegiately in 2023 (regardless of any post-season professional aspirations, eligibility expirations or transfers) set to compete at USAs.

41 of the athletes competing at USAs — 19 men and 13 women — took home hardware at the Division I indoor and/or outdoor championships. Six Division II champions and three Division III champions will also be competing at USAs. Here are the 2023 collegiate champions that will be participating in the USATF Outdoor Championships.

Gender Athlete College Collegiate Title USA EVENT Men Kyle Garland Georgia Heptathlon Decathlon Wes Ferguson* Nebraska-Kearney Outdoor 800m 800m Will Sumner Georgia Outdoor 800m 800m Mike Jasa^ Loras Indoor 800m 800m Turner Washington Arizona State Discus Discus Brandon Hicklin LSU 4x100 relay 100m

Long Jump Courtney Lindsey Texas Tech 100m 100m

200m Sam Blaskowski^ Wisconsin-La Crosse 60m

100m

4x100 relay 100m

200m Da'Marcus Fleming LSU 4x100 relay 100m Ryan Willie Florida Outdoor 4x400 relay 400m James Benson Arkansas Indoor 4x400 relay 400m

200m Christopher Bailey Arkansas Indoor 4x400 relay 400m Matthew Boling Georgia Indoor 200m 400m

200m Elija Godwin Georgia Indoor 400m 400m Jacory Patterson Florida Outdoor 4x400 relay 400m Kenneth Rooks BYU 3000m steeplechase 3000m steeplechase Nathan Green Washington 1500m 1500m Chris Robinson Alabama 400 hurdles 400 hurdles Henry Kiner* Pittsburg State Indoor Long Jump Triple Jump

Long Jump Jordan Geist Arizona Indoor Shot put

Outdoor Shot put Hammer

Shot put Isaiah Rogers Kennesaw State Weight Throw Hammer Connor Washington Arkansas Indoor 4x400 relay 200m Cordell Tinch* Pittsburg State 60 hurdles

110 hurdles

Indoor High Jump

Outdoor High Jump

Outdoor Long Jump 110 hurdles

Long Jump Tzuriel Pedigo LSU Javelin Javelin Women Jadin O'Brien Notre Dame Pentathlon Heptathlon Cheyenne Williamson* Saginaw Valley Heptathlon Heptathlon Roisin Willis Stanford Indoor 800m

DMR 800m Michaela Rose LSU Outdoor 800m 800m Juliette Whittaker Stanford DMR 800m Ezinne Abba Texas 4x100 relay 100m

200m Britton Wilson Arkansas Indoor 400m

Indoor 4x400 relay 400m Rosey Effiong Arkansas Indoor 4x400 relay

Outdoor 4x400 relay 400m Paris Peoples Arkansas Outdoor 4x400 relay 400m Victoria Kadiri^ Johns Hopkins Indoor Long Jump

Indoor Triple Jump

Outdoor Long Jump

Outdoor Triple Jump Triple Jump Jasmine Moore Florida Indoor Long Jump

Indoor Triple Jump

Outdoor Triple Jump Triple Jump

Long Jump Olivia Markezich Notre Dame 3000m steeplechase 3000m steeplechase Arika Harbo* Concordia-St. Paul High Jump High Jump Charity Griffith Ball State High Jump High Jump Divonne Franklin* Cal. U (PA) 100m

200m 200m Adelaide Aquilla Ohio State Indoor Shot put Shot put Katelyn Tuohy NC State Indoor 3000m

Indoor 5000m 5000m

*=Division II Champion

^=Division III Champion

Arizona State's Justin Robinson didn't win an NCAA Championship during the 2023 academic year, but during the indoor season he did race in and win the USATF indoor 400 meter title.

🇺🇸 TEAM USA: Click or tap here to see results from the USATF Outdoor Championships

Here are the rest of NCAA athletes competing at USAs.

