Stan Becton | NCAA.com | July 10, 2023

Top NCAA performers from 2023 USATF Outdoor Championships

Men's 4x400m - 2023 NCAA outdoor track and field championships

The 2023 USATF Outdoor Championships are in the books and NCAA track and field stars put on a show to represent the red, white and blue. Here's a look at some of the top performers, including those that will be representing Team USA at World Championships.

🏃 MORE COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD 🏃

Heading to Budapest

Here are the NCAA athletes from 2023 that finished in the top three of individual events, earning them spots on Team USA in Budapest for World Championships, which run August 19-27. More athletes could be named at a later date to the 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams.

Athletes are listed with their school in 2023, regardless of whether or not they turned pro, transferred schools or exhausted collegiate eligibility.

Kenneth Rooks | BYU | Steeple | Place: 1st

Maddie Harris | Nebraska | Javelin | Place: 1st

Adelaide Aquilla | Ohio State | Shot Put | Place: 2nd

Britton Wilson | Arkansas | 400m | Place: 2nd

Joe Waskom | Washington | 1500m | Place: 2nd

Rylee Anderson | Kansas | High Jump | Place: 2nd

Jenna Rogers | Nebraska | High Jump | Place: 2nd

Turner Washington | Arizona State | Discus | Place: 2nd

Jasmine Moore | Florida | Triple Jump | Place: 3rd

Madison Wiltrout | North Carolina | Javelin | Place: 3rd

Austin West | Iowa | Decathlon | Place: 3rd

Zach Bradford | Texas Tech | Pole Vault | Place: 3rd

Marc Minichello | Georgia | Javelin | Place: 3rd

Jalani Davis | Ole Miss | Shot Put | Place: 3rd

Talitha Diggs | Florida | 400m | Place: 3rd

Masai Russell | Kentucky | 100H | Place: 3rd

Vernon Turner | Oklahoma | High Jump | Place: 3rd

Jasmine Moore | Florida | Triple Jump | Place: 3rd

Courtney Lindsey | Texas Tech | 200m | Place: 3rd

Cordell Tinch | Pittsburg State | 110H | Place: 3rd

RELATED: Every NCAA track and field athlete at the 2023 USATF Outdoor Championships

Finalists

Here are some more standout NCAA athletes that finished as finalists at US Championships, but won't be heading to Budapest in individual events.

🇺🇸 MORE: Click or tap here to see complete results from the USATF Outdoor Championships

  • Kyle Garland | Georgia | Decathlon | Place: 4th
  • Charity Griffith | Kentucky | High Jump | Place: 4th
  • Salif Mane | Fairleigh Dickinson | Triple Jump | Place: 4th
  • Justin Robinson | Arizona State | 400m | Place: 4th
  • Olivia Markezich | Notre Dame | 3000m Steeplechase | Place: 4th
  • Veronica Fraley | Vanderbilt | Discus | Place: 4th
  • Elijah Kosiba | Grand Valley State | High Jump | Place: 4th
  • Alyssa Jones | Stanford | Long Jump | Place: 4th
  • Shani'a Bellamy | LSU | 400H | Place: 4th
  • Dallin Shurts | BYU | Discus | Place: 5th
  • Megan Albamonti | Delaware | Javelin | Place: 5th
  • Jordan Geist | Arizona | Hammer | Place: 5th
  • Cordell Tinch | Pittsburg State | Long jump | Place: 5th
  • Rosey Effiong | Arkansas | 400m | Place: 5th
  • Ryan Willie | Florida | 400m | Place: 5th
  • Shelby Frank | Minnesota | Discus | Place: 5th
  • Will Sumner | Georgia | 800m | Place: 5th
  • Robert Gregory | Florida | 200m | Place: 5th
  • Titiana Marsh | Georgia | Triple Jump | Place: 6th
  • Heath Baldwin | Michigan State | Decathlon | Place: 6th
  • Jadin O'Brien | Notre Dame | Heptathlon | Place: 6th
  • Russell Robinson | Miami | Triple Jump | Place: 6th
  • JT Smith | Texas A&M-Commerce | 100m | Place: 6th
  • John Keenan | Notre Dame | Javelin | Place: 6th
  • Jaida Ross | Oregon | Shot Put | Place: 6th
  • Matthew Boling | Georgia | 400m | Place: 6th
  • Kaylee Mitchell | Oregon State | 3000m Steeplechase | Place: 6th
  • Matthew Wilkinson | Minnesota | 3000m Steeplechase | Place: 6th
  • Nastassja Campbell | Washington | Pole Vault | Place: 6th
  • Corinne Jemison | Michigan | Discus | Place: 6th
  • Dontavious Hill | Auburn | High Jump | Place: 6th
  • Jordan Geist | Arizona | Shot Put | Place: 6th
  • Michaela Rose | LSU | 800m | Place: 6th
  • James Smith | Texas A&M | 400H | Place: 6th
  • Sam Gilman | Air Force | 5000m | Place: 6th
  • Euphenie Andre | Missouri | Triple Jump | Place: 7th
  • Maura Huwalt | Auburn | Javelin | Place: 7th
  • Emily Venters | Utah | 10,000m | Place: 7th
  • Isai Rodriguez | Oklahoma State | 10,000m | Place: 7th
  • Sean Dixon-Bodie | Florida | Triple Jump | Place: 7th
  • Jermel Jones | Azusa Pacific | Long Jump | Place: 7th
  • Chandler Ault | Washington | Javelin | Place: 7th
  • KeAyla Dove | North Texas | Shot Put | Place: 7th
  • Jermaisha Arnold | Texas A&M | 400m | Place: 7th
  • Christopher Bailey | Arkansas | 400m | Place: 7th
  • Nathan Green | Washington | 1500m | Place: 7th
  • Alia Armstrong | LSU | 100H | Place: 7th
  • Sydney Horn | High Point | Pole Vault | Place: 7th
  • Kason O'Riley | Arkansas | High Jump | Place: 7th
  • Brayden Sorensen | Nebraska-Kearney | High Jump | Place: 7th
  • Corvell Todd | Florida | High Jump | Place: 7th
  • Madison Langley-Walker | Arkansas | 400H | Place: 7th
  • Katelyn Tuohy | NC State | 5000m | Place: 7th
  • Robbie Otal | Duke | Discus | Place: 8th
  • Maria Bienvenu | Louisiana | Javelin | Place: 8th
  • Amanda Vestri | Syracuse | 10,000m | Place: 8th
  • Cole Sprout | Stanford | 10,000m | Place: 8th
  • Jacious Sears | Tennessee | 100m | Place: 8th
  • Trevor Stephenson | Michigan State | Pole vault | Place: 8th
  • Jayden Ulrich | Indiana | Shot Put | Place: 8th
  • Khaleb McRae | Alabama | 400m | Place: 8th
  • Lexy Halladay | BYU | 3000m Steeplechase | Place: 8th
  • Duncan Hamilton | Montana State | 3000m Steeplechase | Place: 8th
  • Grace Stark | Florida | 100H | Place: 8th
  • Chloe Timberg | Rutgers | Pole Vault | Place: 8th
  • Malin Smith | Texas Tech | Discus | Place: 8th
  • Claire Bryant | Florida | Long Jump | Place: 8th
  • Hunter Garretson | Akron | Pole Vault | Place: 9th
  • Alexandra Hays | NC State | 10,000m | Place: 10th
  • Ryan Talbot | Michigan State | Decathlon | Place: 10th
  • Lexie Keller | Colorado State | Heptathlon | Place: 10th
  • Derek Johnson | Virginia | 3000m Steeplechase | Place: 10th
  • Daniel Spejcher | Arkansas | Decathlon | Place: 11th
  • Avery McMullen | Colorado | Heptathlon | Place: 11th
  • Clayton Simms | Kansas | Pole Vault | Place: 11th
  • Olivia Lueking | Oklahoma | Pole Vault | Place: 11th
  • Jonathan Rankins James | Grand Valley State | | High Jump | Place: 12th
  • Cheyenne Williamson | Saginaw Valley State | Heptathlon | Place: 13th
  • Ryan Johnson | Air Force | 10,000m | Place: 14th
  • Anthony Camerieri | Ole Miss | 5000m | Place: 14th
  • Cole Sprout | Stanford | 5000m | Place: 16th
  • India Johnson | Colorado | 10,000m | Place: 17th
  • Isai Rodriguez | Oklahoma State | 5000m | Place: 17th
  • Habtamu Cheney | Utah Valley | 10,000m | Place: 19th
  • Jacob McLeod | Arkansas | 10,000m | Place: 20th

