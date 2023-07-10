Top NCAA performers from 2023 USATF Outdoor Championships

The 2023 USATF Outdoor Championships are in the books and NCAA track and field stars put on a show to represent the red, white and blue. Here's a look at some of the top performers, including those that will be representing Team USA at World Championships.
Heading to Budapest
Here are the NCAA athletes from 2023 that finished in the top three of individual events, earning them spots on Team USA in Budapest for World Championships, which run August 19-27. More athletes could be named at a later date to the 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams.
Athletes are listed with their school in 2023, regardless of whether or not they turned pro, transferred schools or exhausted collegiate eligibility.
Kenneth Rooks | BYU | Steeple | Place: 1st
Maddie Harris | Nebraska | Javelin | Place: 1st
60.73m (199-3)
Adelaide Aquilla | Ohio State | Shot Put | Place: 2nd
🥇 Maggie Ewen | 65-4 ¼ (19.92m)
🥈 Adelaide Aquilla | 62-5 (19.02m)
🥉 Jalani Davis | 61-1 ¼ (18.62m)#USATFOutdoors🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Xkgqrkqf0G
Britton Wilson | Arkansas | 400m | Place: 2nd
48.74s. National Title. Meet Record. World Lead. Personal Best. #USATFOutdoors pic.twitter.com/zrA0vXXbbZ
Joe Waskom | Washington | 1500m | Place: 2nd
🥇1500m NATIONAL CHAMPION. #USATFOutdoors pic.twitter.com/Apflcy2QbA
Rylee Anderson | Kansas | High Jump | Place: 2nd
Rylee Anderson ties her outdoor PR of 1.86m to place 3rd overall in the women’s high jump at the 2023 USATF Outdoor Championships pic.twitter.com/yzZPmc3lAH
Jenna Rogers | Nebraska | High Jump | Place: 2nd
2nd at USATF Outdoor Nationals. pic.twitter.com/69irgVEu3h
Turner Washington | Arizona State | Discus | Place: 2nd
Turner Washington finished second in the discus (65.60m/215-3) at @usatf Outdoor Championships and is heading to Budapest for Worlds! #ForksUp🔱 pic.twitter.com/nczwLG2tT9
Jasmine Moore | Florida | Triple Jump | Place: 3rd
Madison Wiltrout | North Carolina | Javelin | Place: 3rd
🥇 Maddie Harris • 199-3 (60-73m)
🥈 Maggie Malone • 192-10 (58.79m)
🥉 Madison Wiltrout • 182-1 (55.51m)#USATFoutdoors🇺🇸
📸 @HowLao pic.twitter.com/r6cUDeqCMa
Austin West | Iowa | Decathlon | Place: 3rd
Austin West finishes 3rd at the USATF Outdoor Championships with 8,331 points! 👏🇺🇸#Hawkeyes x #USATF https://t.co/J7njVb0tli
Zach Bradford | Texas Tech | Pole Vault | Place: 3rd
Marc Minichello | Georgia | Javelin | Place: 3rd
Marc Minichello sent this fifth attempt in the javelin 78.07m/256-1 to clinch the 🥉, capping a year that already featured the #Dawgs graduate transfer winning an @SEC title & earning First Team All-America honors.
Congrats Marc‼️#GoDawgs | #USATFOutdoors pic.twitter.com/nMH56Pqyz4
Jalani Davis | Ole Miss | Shot Put | Place: 3rd
Talitha Diggs | Florida | 400m | Place: 3rd
Masai Russell | Kentucky | 100H | Place: 3rd
Vernon Turner | Oklahoma | High Jump | Place: 3rd
Jasmine Moore | Florida | Triple Jump | Place: 3rd
Courtney Lindsey | Texas Tech | 200m | Place: 3rd
pic.twitter.com/FbXdEzowb7
Cordell Tinch | Pittsburg State | 110H | Place: 3rd
Finalists
Here are some more standout NCAA athletes that finished as finalists at US Championships, but won't be heading to Budapest in individual events.
- Kyle Garland | Georgia | Decathlon | Place: 4th
- Charity Griffith | Kentucky | High Jump | Place: 4th
- Salif Mane | Fairleigh Dickinson | Triple Jump | Place: 4th
- Justin Robinson | Arizona State | 400m | Place: 4th
- Olivia Markezich | Notre Dame | 3000m Steeplechase | Place: 4th
- Veronica Fraley | Vanderbilt | Discus | Place: 4th
- Elijah Kosiba | Grand Valley State | High Jump | Place: 4th
- Alyssa Jones | Stanford | Long Jump | Place: 4th
- Shani'a Bellamy | LSU | 400H | Place: 4th
- Dallin Shurts | BYU | Discus | Place: 5th
- Megan Albamonti | Delaware | Javelin | Place: 5th
- Jordan Geist | Arizona | Hammer | Place: 5th
- Cordell Tinch | Pittsburg State | Long jump | Place: 5th
- Rosey Effiong | Arkansas | 400m | Place: 5th
- Ryan Willie | Florida | 400m | Place: 5th
- Shelby Frank | Minnesota | Discus | Place: 5th
- Will Sumner | Georgia | 800m | Place: 5th
- Robert Gregory | Florida | 200m | Place: 5th
- Titiana Marsh | Georgia | Triple Jump | Place: 6th
- Heath Baldwin | Michigan State | Decathlon | Place: 6th
- Jadin O'Brien | Notre Dame | Heptathlon | Place: 6th
- Russell Robinson | Miami | Triple Jump | Place: 6th
- JT Smith | Texas A&M-Commerce | 100m | Place: 6th
- John Keenan | Notre Dame | Javelin | Place: 6th
- Jaida Ross | Oregon | Shot Put | Place: 6th
- Matthew Boling | Georgia | 400m | Place: 6th
- Kaylee Mitchell | Oregon State | 3000m Steeplechase | Place: 6th
- Matthew Wilkinson | Minnesota | 3000m Steeplechase | Place: 6th
- Nastassja Campbell | Washington | Pole Vault | Place: 6th
- Corinne Jemison | Michigan | Discus | Place: 6th
- Dontavious Hill | Auburn | High Jump | Place: 6th
- Jordan Geist | Arizona | Shot Put | Place: 6th
- Michaela Rose | LSU | 800m | Place: 6th
- James Smith | Texas A&M | 400H | Place: 6th
- Sam Gilman | Air Force | 5000m | Place: 6th
- Euphenie Andre | Missouri | Triple Jump | Place: 7th
- Maura Huwalt | Auburn | Javelin | Place: 7th
- Emily Venters | Utah | 10,000m | Place: 7th
- Isai Rodriguez | Oklahoma State | 10,000m | Place: 7th
- Sean Dixon-Bodie | Florida | Triple Jump | Place: 7th
- Jermel Jones | Azusa Pacific | Long Jump | Place: 7th
- Chandler Ault | Washington | Javelin | Place: 7th
- KeAyla Dove | North Texas | Shot Put | Place: 7th
- Jermaisha Arnold | Texas A&M | 400m | Place: 7th
- Christopher Bailey | Arkansas | 400m | Place: 7th
- Nathan Green | Washington | 1500m | Place: 7th
- Alia Armstrong | LSU | 100H | Place: 7th
- Sydney Horn | High Point | Pole Vault | Place: 7th
- Kason O'Riley | Arkansas | High Jump | Place: 7th
- Brayden Sorensen | Nebraska-Kearney | High Jump | Place: 7th
- Corvell Todd | Florida | High Jump | Place: 7th
- Madison Langley-Walker | Arkansas | 400H | Place: 7th
- Katelyn Tuohy | NC State | 5000m | Place: 7th
- Robbie Otal | Duke | Discus | Place: 8th
- Maria Bienvenu | Louisiana | Javelin | Place: 8th
- Amanda Vestri | Syracuse | 10,000m | Place: 8th
- Cole Sprout | Stanford | 10,000m | Place: 8th
- Jacious Sears | Tennessee | 100m | Place: 8th
- Trevor Stephenson | Michigan State | Pole vault | Place: 8th
- Jayden Ulrich | Indiana | Shot Put | Place: 8th
- Khaleb McRae | Alabama | 400m | Place: 8th
- Lexy Halladay | BYU | 3000m Steeplechase | Place: 8th
- Duncan Hamilton | Montana State | 3000m Steeplechase | Place: 8th
- Grace Stark | Florida | 100H | Place: 8th
- Chloe Timberg | Rutgers | Pole Vault | Place: 8th
- Malin Smith | Texas Tech | Discus | Place: 8th
- Claire Bryant | Florida | Long Jump | Place: 8th
- Hunter Garretson | Akron | Pole Vault | Place: 9th
- Alexandra Hays | NC State | 10,000m | Place: 10th
- Ryan Talbot | Michigan State | Decathlon | Place: 10th
- Lexie Keller | Colorado State | Heptathlon | Place: 10th
- Derek Johnson | Virginia | 3000m Steeplechase | Place: 10th
- Daniel Spejcher | Arkansas | Decathlon | Place: 11th
- Avery McMullen | Colorado | Heptathlon | Place: 11th
- Clayton Simms | Kansas | Pole Vault | Place: 11th
- Olivia Lueking | Oklahoma | Pole Vault | Place: 11th
- Jonathan Rankins James | Grand Valley State | | High Jump | Place: 12th
- Cheyenne Williamson | Saginaw Valley State | Heptathlon | Place: 13th
- Ryan Johnson | Air Force | 10,000m | Place: 14th
- Anthony Camerieri | Ole Miss | 5000m | Place: 14th
- Cole Sprout | Stanford | 5000m | Place: 16th
- India Johnson | Colorado | 10,000m | Place: 17th
- Isai Rodriguez | Oklahoma State | 5000m | Place: 17th
- Habtamu Cheney | Utah Valley | 10,000m | Place: 19th
- Jacob McLeod | Arkansas | 10,000m | Place: 20th