Top NCAA performers from 2023 USATF Outdoor Championships

The 2023 USATF Outdoor Championships are in the books and NCAA track and field stars put on a show to represent the red, white and blue. Here's a look at some of the top performers, including those that will be representing Team USA at World Championships.

Heading to Budapest

Here are the NCAA athletes from 2023 that finished in the top three of individual events, earning them spots on Team USA in Budapest for World Championships, which run August 19-27. More athletes could be named at a later date to the 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams.

Athletes are listed with their school in 2023, regardless of whether or not they turned pro, transferred schools or exhausted collegiate eligibility.

Kenneth Rooks | BYU | Steeple | Place: 1st

Maddie Harris | Nebraska | Javelin | Place: 1st

MADDIE! HARRIS! USATF CHAMPION!



60.73m (199-3) — Nebraska Track and Field (@NUTrackandField) July 7, 2023

Adelaide Aquilla | Ohio State | Shot Put | Place: 2nd

On her last attempt, Maggie Ewen made her best throw, securing her spot at the top of the podium and crowning her as the new US Women's Shot Put Champion.



🥇 Maggie Ewen | 65-4 ¼ (19.92m)

🥈 Adelaide Aquilla | 62-5 (19.02m)

🥉 Jalani Davis | 61-1 ¼ (18.62m)#USATFOutdoors🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Xkgqrkqf0G — TrackTown USA (@TrackTownUSA) July 9, 2023

Britton Wilson | Arkansas | 400m | Place: 2nd

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (@GoSydGo) IS A NATIONAL CHAMPION!



48.74s. National Title. Meet Record. World Lead. Personal Best. #USATFOutdoors pic.twitter.com/zrA0vXXbbZ — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) July 9, 2023

Joe Waskom | Washington | 1500m | Place: 2nd

Yared Nuguse RUNS AWAY FROM THE FIELD!



🥇1500m NATIONAL CHAMPION. #USATFOutdoors pic.twitter.com/Apflcy2QbA — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) July 9, 2023

Rylee Anderson | Kansas | High Jump | Place: 2nd

𝑯𝑬𝑹𝑬 𝑪𝑶𝑴𝑬𝑺 𝑴𝑰𝑺𝑺 𝑨𝑴𝑬𝑹𝑰𝑪𝑨 🤩🇺🇸



Rylee Anderson ties her outdoor PR of 1.86m to place 3rd overall in the women’s high jump at the 2023 USATF Outdoor Championships pic.twitter.com/yzZPmc3lAH — Kansas Track & Field (@KUTrack) July 8, 2023

Jenna Rogers | Nebraska | High Jump | Place: 2nd

Jenna Rogers? Jenna Rogers.



2nd at USATF Outdoor Nationals. pic.twitter.com/69irgVEu3h — Nebraska Track and Field (@NUTrackandField) July 8, 2023

Turner Washington | Arizona State | Discus | Place: 2nd

World Championships bound 🇺🇸

Turner Washington finished second in the discus (65.60m/215-3) at @usatf Outdoor Championships and is heading to Budapest for Worlds! #ForksUp🔱 pic.twitter.com/nczwLG2tT9 — Sun Devil Track and Field/XC (@SunDevilTFXC) July 7, 2023

Jasmine Moore | Florida | Triple Jump | Place: 3rd

Budapest, BE READY ‼️@Jasmineemoo claims 🥉 with a 14.19m/46’6.75” mark in the Triple Jump and will represent Team USA for the second straight year at Worlds!#GoGators 🐊 | #USATFOutdoors pic.twitter.com/JJV4ju9V4d — Gators Track and Field & Cross Country (@GatorsTF) July 7, 2023

Madison Wiltrout | North Carolina | Javelin | Place: 3rd

Nebraska’s Maddie Harris claims the national title with a no. 7 collegiate all-time mark of 199-3 in the Women’s Javelin 🏆



🥇 Maddie Harris • 199-3 (60-73m)

🥈 Maggie Malone • 192-10 (58.79m)

🥉 Madison Wiltrout • 182-1 (55.51m)#USATFoutdoors🇺🇸



📸 @HowLao pic.twitter.com/r6cUDeqCMa — TrackTown USA (@TrackTownUSA) July 7, 2023

Austin West | Iowa | Decathlon | Place: 3rd

A battle until the end!



Austin West finishes 3rd at the USATF Outdoor Championships with 8,331 points! 👏🇺🇸#Hawkeyes x #USATF https://t.co/J7njVb0tli — Iowa Track & Field/Cross Country (@IowaXC_TF) July 8, 2023

Zach Bradford | Texas Tech | Pole Vault | Place: 3rd

ZACH BRADFORD MAKES THE USA TEAM‼️‼️‼️ @Bradford_pv pic.twitter.com/QDxzSS63Mw — Texas Tech Track & Field (@TexasTechTF) July 9, 2023

Marc Minichello | Georgia | Javelin | Place: 3rd

#ICYMI



Marc Minichello sent this fifth attempt in the javelin 78.07m/256-1 to clinch the 🥉, capping a year that already featured the #Dawgs graduate transfer winning an @SEC title & earning First Team All-America honors.



Congrats Marc‼️#GoDawgs | #USATFOutdoors pic.twitter.com/nMH56Pqyz4 — Georgia Track&Field (@UGATrack) July 9, 2023

Jalani Davis | Ole Miss | Shot Put | Place: 3rd

Jalani! 🤯🇺🇸@JalaniDavis_ takes bronze in the U.S. women's shot put final at a 2ft collegiate best of 18.62m/61' 1.25" 👏#HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/AcM6IuUR5S — Ole Miss Track&Field (@OleMissTrack) July 9, 2023

Talitha Diggs | Florida | 400m | Place: 3rd

WHAT A RACE TALITHA@DiggsTalitha clocks a new personal best in 49.93 for 🥉 and qualifies to Worlds in the 400m for the second straight year!#GoGators 🐊 | #USATFOutdoors pic.twitter.com/OhRh2Jo9ld — Gators Track and Field & Cross Country (@GatorsTF) July 9, 2023

Masai Russell | Kentucky | 100H | Place: 3rd

Nia Ali (@ItsPooda) wins her first national 100m hurdles title!! #USATFOutdoors pic.twitter.com/9ymvXNvIDg — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) July 9, 2023

Vernon Turner | Oklahoma | High Jump | Place: 3rd

Catch me in Budapest 🌹 https://t.co/lPuOmqXG5N — Vernon Turner ✞ (@Vernon_3) July 10, 2023

Courtney Lindsey | Texas Tech | 200m | Place: 3rd

Courtney Lindsey makes the USA Team with a PB run 19.85 (-0.1) ‼️‼️‼️



pic.twitter.com/FbXdEzowb7 — Texas Tech Track & Field (@TexasTechTF) July 10, 2023

Cordell Tinch | Pittsburg State | 110H | Place: 3rd

Daniel Roberts wins a CLOSE men’s 110m hurdles for back-to-back national titles! #USATFOutdoors pic.twitter.com/fd20Tp2ASC — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) July 10, 2023

Finalists

Here are some more standout NCAA athletes that finished as finalists at US Championships, but won't be heading to Budapest in individual events.

