DIII men's volleyball championship selection show set for Monday at 10 a.m. ET on NCAA.com

The 2019 Division III men's volleyball championship bracket will be revealed Monday, April 15 at 10 a.m. ET. The selections will be announced on NCAA.com.

Fourteen schools will be selected to the 2019 championship field. Ten schools will receive automatic bids as conference champions (Pool A). The 10 conferences who will receive automatic qualification for their champions are below.

Conferences with AQs: City University of New York Athletic Conference New England Collegiate Conference Continental Volleyball Conference North Eastern Athletic Conference Great Northeast Athletic Conference Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Middle Atlantic Conferences Skyline Conference Midwest Collegiate Volleyball League United Volleyball Conference

The remaining four qualifiers will be pulled from Pool B and Pool C. Pool B selections will be composed of independent institutions and institutions that are members of conferences that do not meet the requirements for automatic qualification. Pool C is reserved for institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that are not their conference champion and the remaining teams in Pool B.

The first round of the 2019 championship is scheduled for Friday, April 19. The quarterfinals will be played on Saturday, April 20. The four advancing teams will then meet at Harwood Arena in Union, New Jersey for the semifinals and championship game on April 26 and 27, respectively.

The blank interactive bracket can be found here. Below is a look at the printable bracket.

Last season, Springfield won its second straight title and fifth in program history, via a 3-0 sweep over Stevens. The Pride have won five of the seven titles since DIII men's volleyball was added as an official NCAA championship in 2012.

Click here for the complete championship history in DIII men's volleyball.