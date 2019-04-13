NCAA Division III men’s volleyball committee selects championship bracket

INDIANAPOLIS —The NCAA Division III Men’s Volleyball Committee announced today the field of 14 teams for the 2019 NCAA Division III Men’s Volleyball Championship.

CHAMPIONSHIP: The 2019 DIII men's volleyball bracket

Ten conferences were awarded automatic qualification for the 2019 championship. The four remaining berths were reserved for two Pool B and two Pool C candidates. Pool B consists of independents and members whose conference do not meet automatic qualification requirements. Pool C consists of institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that are not the conference champion and any Pool B teams.

Conferences receiving automatic qualification are:

City University of New York Athletic Conference Baruch (20-10) Continental Volleyball Conference Southern Virginia (22-3) Great Northeast Athletic Conference Rivier (25-7) Middle Atlantic Conferences Arcadia (26-10) Midwest Collegiate Volleyball League Fontbonne (25-2) New England Collegiate Conference Endicott (24-6) Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Milwaukee School of Engineering (21-7) North Eastern Athletic Conference Wells (27-8) Skyline Conference St. Joseph’s (Long Island) (24-6) United Volleyball Conference SUNY New Paltz (24-7)

Springfield (26-2) and UC Santa Cruz (18-16) enter the field as the two Pool B selections. Carthage (23-2) and Stevens Institute of Technology (28-5) were the two Pool C selections.

The semifinal and championship games will be broadcast live on NCAA.com on Friday and Saturday April 26 and 27.

In 2018, Springfield claimed its fifth national title with a 3-0 win over Stevens Institute of Technology at Tarble Athletic and Recreation Center in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

