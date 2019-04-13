CHAMPS:

Minnesota Duluth repeats at Frozen Four

SFA wins NC bowling championship

One Shining Moment

MBK: Early 2019-20 rankings

volleyball-men-d3 flag

NCAA.com | April 15, 2019

NCAA Division III men’s volleyball committee selects championship bracket

DIII Men's Volleyball: 2019 Selection Show

INDIANAPOLIS —The NCAA Division III Men’s Volleyball Committee announced today the field of 14 teams for the 2019 NCAA Division III Men’s Volleyball Championship.  

CHAMPIONSHIP: The 2019 DIII men's volleyball bracket

Ten conferences were awarded automatic qualification for the 2019 championship.  The four remaining berths were reserved for two Pool B and two Pool C candidates. Pool B consists of independents and members whose conference do not meet automatic qualification requirements. Pool C consists of institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that are not the conference champion and any Pool B teams.

Conferences receiving automatic qualification are:

City University of New York Athletic Conference

Baruch (20-10)

Continental Volleyball Conference

Southern Virginia (22-3)

Great Northeast Athletic Conference

Rivier (25-7)

Middle Atlantic Conferences

Arcadia (26-10)

Midwest Collegiate Volleyball League

Fontbonne (25-2)

New England Collegiate Conference

Endicott (24-6)

Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference

Milwaukee School of Engineering (21-7)

North Eastern Athletic Conference

Wells (27-8)

Skyline Conference

St. Joseph’s (Long Island) (24-6)

United Volleyball Conference

SUNY New Paltz (24-7)

 

Springfield (26-2) and UC Santa Cruz (18-16) enter the field as the two Pool B selections. Carthage (23-2) and Stevens Institute of Technology (28-5) were the two Pool C selections.

The semifinal and championship games will be broadcast live on NCAA.com on Friday and Saturday April 26 and 27.  

In 2018, Springfield claimed its fifth national title with a 3-0 win over Stevens Institute of Technology at Tarble Athletic and Recreation Center in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

STATS AND SCORES: Men's DIII volleyball statistics | Current national rankings 

For more information about the 2019 Division III Men’s Volleyball Championship, please visit NCAA.com.

Championships