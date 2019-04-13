NCAA Division III men’s volleyball committee selects championship bracket

INDIANAPOLIS —The NCAA Division III Men’s Volleyball Committee announced today the field of 14 teams for the 2019 NCAA Division III Men’s Volleyball Championship.
Ten conferences were awarded automatic qualification for the 2019 championship. The four remaining berths were reserved for two Pool B and two Pool C candidates. Pool B consists of independents and members whose conference do not meet automatic qualification requirements. Pool C consists of institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that are not the conference champion and any Pool B teams.
Conferences receiving automatic qualification are:
City University of New York Athletic Conference
Baruch (20-10)
Continental Volleyball Conference
Southern Virginia (22-3)
Great Northeast Athletic Conference
Rivier (25-7)
Middle Atlantic Conferences
Arcadia (26-10)
Midwest Collegiate Volleyball League
Fontbonne (25-2)
New England Collegiate Conference
Endicott (24-6)
Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference
Milwaukee School of Engineering (21-7)
North Eastern Athletic Conference
Wells (27-8)
Skyline Conference
St. Joseph’s (Long Island) (24-6)
United Volleyball Conference
SUNY New Paltz (24-7)
The semifinal and championship games will be broadcast live on NCAA.com on Friday and Saturday April 26 and 27.
In 2018, Springfield claimed its fifth national title with a 3-0 win over Stevens Institute of Technology at Tarble Athletic and Recreation Center in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
For more information about the 2019 Division III Men’s Volleyball Championship, please visit NCAA.com.