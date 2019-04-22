AVCA announces Division III men's volleyball All-American teams

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) is proud to announce its 16th annual AVCA Men's Division III All-America Teams.

Leading the way in this year’s class is Springfield College, who notches a class-best four combined players on the First and Second-Teams.

S C H O O L H I S T O R Y ⚔️🏐

Men's Volleyball produces University's first All-American First Team honors. Most honors won by one team!

Paul Clark ➡️ All-American First Team ✔️

Nahuel Recabarren ➡️ All-American First Team ✔️

Danny Aina ➡️ All-American Honorable Mention ✔️ https://t.co/Whlj3jZZ5a — SVU Athletics (@svuathletics) April 22, 2019

Carthage’s Matt Reinsel is the lone player this year to take home his fourth AVCA All-American nod, while a pair of players are picking up their third award: Stevens Right Side David Lehman and Springfield Middle Blocker Kyle Jasuta.

The selections were made by the AVCA Men's Division III Volleyball All-America Committee: chairperson LJ Marx; chairperson (Carthage), Dan Liberto (Marymount), Scott Reslow (Johnson & Wales), Aldis Berzins (Stevenson), Kyle Exline (North Central), Ryan Shopf (Lakeland), Katie LaClaire (SUNY Poly), Sheila Gisbrecht (Elms), Bill Kropp (St. Joseph’s – Long Island), Dan Miranda (Elmira), and Ryan Thompson (Wittenberg).

First-Team All-Americans

Player Institution Pos. Yr. Austin Braas Arcadia University MB Jr. Raymond Cascio UC Santa Cruz MB Sr. Paul Clark Southern Virginia University OH Sr. Kamil Garbowski Kean University MB Sr. Eli Gabriel Irizarry Pares$ Springfield College S So. David Lehman*$ Stevens Institute of Technology RS Jr. Danny Martens* Milwaukee School of Engineering L Jr. Nate Miller* Lancaster Bible College RS Jr. Quinn Peterson! Juniata College RS Sr. Nahuel Recabarren Southern Virginia University OH So. Matt Reinsel*$% Carthage College S Sr. Landon Shorts Stevenson University OH Sr. Matt Slivinski Carthage College OH So. Nick Smith SUNY New Paltz OH Sr.

Second-team All-Americans

Player Institution Pos. Yr. Brennen Brandow Springfield College OH Fr. Ian Capp! Kean University S Jr. Neil Ferraro* New York University MB Jr. Matt Grace SUNY New Paltz S Jr. Kyle Jasuta!$ Springfield College MB Gr. Ethan Klosak Dominican University OH Jr. Quin Krisik& Milwaukee School of Engineering S Sr. Bryn Lipton! Endicott College OH Jr. Elijah Medlock Benedictine University (IL) RS Jr. Johjan Mussa Robles Springfield College L Jr. Nate Reynolds Stevenson University MB So. Jeremy Torres Elms College OH So. Jovanny Torres Elms College OH So. Evan Walsh! Carthage College RS Sr.



Honorable Mention All-Americans

Player Institution Pos. Yr. Daniel Aina Southern Virginia University L Sr. Jack Bittker Stevens Institute of Technology OH So. Skyler Kaufman Massachusetts Institute of Technology MB Sr.



2019 TeamSnap/AVCA Division III Men's National Player of the Year: Announced April 25 at the NCAA Division III Men's Volleyball Championship banquet in Union, New Jersey.

2019 AVCA Newcomer of the Year: Brennen Brandow, Springfield, OH

* - 2018 AVCA Division III Men's First-Team All-America selection

! - 2018 AVCA Division III Men's Second-Team All-America selection

^ - 2017 AVCA Division III Men's First-Team All-America selection

$ - 2017 AVCA Division III Men's Second-Team All-America selection

# - 2016 AVCA Division III Men's First-Team All-America selection

% - 2016 AVCA Division III Men's Second-Team All-America selection

& - 2015 AVCA Division III Men’s Second-Team All-America selection