AVCA announces Division III men's volleyball All-American teams

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) is proud to announce its 16th annual AVCA Men's Division III All-America Teams.
Leading the way in this year’s class is Springfield College, who notches a class-best four combined players on the First and Second-Teams.
S C H O O L H I S T O R Y ⚔️🏐— SVU Athletics (@svuathletics) April 22, 2019
Men's Volleyball produces University's first All-American First Team honors. Most honors won by one team!
Paul Clark ➡️ All-American First Team ✔️
Nahuel Recabarren ➡️ All-American First Team ✔️
Danny Aina ➡️ All-American Honorable Mention ✔️ https://t.co/Whlj3jZZ5a
Carthage’s Matt Reinsel is the lone player this year to take home his fourth AVCA All-American nod, while a pair of players are picking up their third award: Stevens Right Side David Lehman and Springfield Middle Blocker Kyle Jasuta.
STATS AND SCORES: Men's DIII volleyball statistics | Current national rankings
The selections were made by the AVCA Men's Division III Volleyball All-America Committee: chairperson LJ Marx; chairperson (Carthage), Dan Liberto (Marymount), Scott Reslow (Johnson & Wales), Aldis Berzins (Stevenson), Kyle Exline (North Central), Ryan Shopf (Lakeland), Katie LaClaire (SUNY Poly), Sheila Gisbrecht (Elms), Bill Kropp (St. Joseph’s – Long Island), Dan Miranda (Elmira), and Ryan Thompson (Wittenberg).
First-Team All-Americans
|Player
|Institution
|Pos.
|Yr.
|Austin Braas
|Arcadia University
|MB
|Jr.
|Raymond Cascio
|UC Santa Cruz
|MB
|Sr.
|Paul Clark
|Southern Virginia University
|OH
|Sr.
|Kamil Garbowski
|Kean University
|MB
|Sr.
|Eli Gabriel Irizarry Pares$
|Springfield College
|S
|So.
|David Lehman*$
|Stevens Institute of Technology
|RS
|Jr.
|Danny Martens*
|Milwaukee School of Engineering
|L
|Jr.
|Nate Miller*
|Lancaster Bible College
|RS
|Jr.
|Quinn Peterson!
|Juniata College
|RS
|Sr.
|Nahuel Recabarren
|Southern Virginia University
|OH
|So.
|Matt Reinsel*$%
|Carthage College
|S
|Sr.
|Landon Shorts
|Stevenson University
|OH
|Sr.
|Matt Slivinski
|Carthage College
|OH
|So.
|Nick Smith
|SUNY New Paltz
|OH
|Sr.
Second-team All-Americans
|Player
|Institution
|Pos.
|Yr.
|Brennen Brandow
|Springfield College
|OH
|Fr.
|Ian Capp!
|Kean University
|S
|Jr.
|Neil Ferraro*
|New York University
|MB
|Jr.
|Matt Grace
|SUNY New Paltz
|S
|Jr.
|Kyle Jasuta!$
|Springfield College
|MB
|Gr.
|Ethan Klosak
|Dominican University
|OH
|Jr.
|Quin Krisik&
|Milwaukee School of Engineering
|S
|Sr.
|Bryn Lipton!
|Endicott College
|OH
|Jr.
|Elijah Medlock
|Benedictine University (IL)
|RS
|Jr.
|Johjan Mussa Robles
|Springfield College
|L
|Jr.
|Nate Reynolds
|Stevenson University
|MB
|So.
|Jeremy Torres
|Elms College
|OH
|So.
|Jovanny Torres
|Elms College
|OH
|So.
|Evan Walsh!
|Carthage College
|RS
|Sr.
Honorable Mention All-Americans
|Player
|Institution
|Pos.
|Yr.
|Daniel Aina
|Southern Virginia University
|L
|Sr.
|Jack Bittker
|Stevens Institute of Technology
|OH
|So.
|Skyler Kaufman
|Massachusetts Institute of Technology
|MB
|Sr.
2019 TeamSnap/AVCA Division III Men's National Player of the Year: Announced April 25 at the NCAA Division III Men's Volleyball Championship banquet in Union, New Jersey.
2019 AVCA Newcomer of the Year: Brennen Brandow, Springfield, OH
* - 2018 AVCA Division III Men's First-Team All-America selection
! - 2018 AVCA Division III Men's Second-Team All-America selection
^ - 2017 AVCA Division III Men's First-Team All-America selection
$ - 2017 AVCA Division III Men's Second-Team All-America selection
# - 2016 AVCA Division III Men's First-Team All-America selection
% - 2016 AVCA Division III Men's Second-Team All-America selection
& - 2015 AVCA Division III Men’s Second-Team All-America selection