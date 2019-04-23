DIII men's volleyball championship: Bracket, schedule, scores, live stream info and latest news

Four teams remain in the hunt for the 2019 NCAA Division III men's volleyball championship. The field will be withered down to the final two on Friday, April 26 in the national semifinals.

SUNY New Paltz will play Springfield and Stevens will face UC Santa Cruz for spots in the national championship game on Saturday, April 27. Friday's semifinal games are scheduled for 4 and 6:30 p.m. ET, respectively.

Both semifinal games, and the title match, will be available to live stream on NCAA.com.

Date/time (ET) matchup Live stream | Stats Friday, April 26, 4 p.m. SUNY New Paltz vs. Springfield Live stream | Box score Friday, April 26, 6:30 p.m. Stevens vs. UC Santa Cruz Live stream | Box score Saturday, April 27, 6 p.m. TBD vs. TBD (Championship game) Live stream | Box score

2019 NCAA DIII men's volleyball championship bracket

Fourteen schools were originally selected for the 2019 tournament. Of the remaining four teams, only SUNY New Paltz was an automatic qualifier via conference championship (United Volleyball Conference). Springfield and UC Santa Cruz were selected at-large out of Pool B while Stevens came out of Pool C.

Here was each team's road to the national semifinals:

SUNY New Paltz (26-7)

Springfield (27-2)

UC Santa Cruz (20-16)

Stevens (29-5)

Springfield has won the past two national titles, and five of the seven since the DIII men's volleyball championship was introduced in 2012. SUNY New Paltz (2016) and Stevens (2015) are responsible for the other two titles. Click here for the full championship history.

