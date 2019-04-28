NC men's volleyball championship bracket announced for 2019

INDIANAPOLIS —The NCAA Men’s Volleyball Committee announced Sunday the seven teams vying for the 2019 National Collegiate Men’s Volleyball Championship. The top two seeds have been placed in the bracket; the remaining five teams will compete for the last two berths in the bracket via three opening round matches.

The first opening round match was April 25, hosted by Barton College, and will the round will continue April 30, hosted by Long Beach State University. The championship will be held May 2 and 4, hosted by Long Beach State.

MEN'S VOLLEYBALL BRACKET: View the interactive bracket | Championship history

In the first opening round match, Princeton University (18-12) defeated Barton (25-5) Thursday, April 25 to advance to the third opening round match to play Pepperdine University (22-6). The winner advancing to the championship bracket to play Long Beach State (26-2) at Long Beach State.

In the second opening round match, University of Southern California (18-10) will play Lewis University (25-5), with the winner advancing to the championship bracket to play University of Hawaii, Manoa (27-2) at Long Beach State.

The full bracket for the 2019 NCAA NC Men's Volleyball Championship!#NCAAMVB pic.twitter.com/4WRP0Rq75y — NCAA Volleyball (@NCAAVolleyball) April 21, 2019

The second and third opening round matches at Long Beach State are 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Pacific time April 30. Game times for the semifinals are 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Pacific time May 2. The championship game will be played at 5 p.m. Pacific time May 4. The semifinal matches will be streamed live on NCAA.com and the championship match will be televised live on ESPN2 and will be played at Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California.

Conferences receiving automatic qualification included the Big West Conference, Conference Carolinas, Eastern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association, Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association and Mountain Pacific Sports Federation. The remaining two teams were selected at-large without geographical restrictions.

In 2018, Long Beach State defeated the University of California, Los Angeles, 3-2 to capture its second national championship title. For updated championship results, log on to NCAA.com.

SPRING SELECTION SHOW SCHEDULE | 2019 NCAA CHAMPIONSHIP CENTRAL