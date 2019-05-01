CHAMPS:

DI MGOLF selections

NC MVOL bracket

DI MTEN bracket

DI WTEN bracket

Water polo bracket

Beach volleyball bracket
volleyball-men-nc flag

NCAA.com | May 2, 2019

NCAA men's volleyball championship: Bracket, schedule, scores, live stream and latest news

Get ready for the Men's Volleyball Championship in Long Beach

Four teams converge in Long Beach, California this weekend for a shot at the 2019 NC men's volleyball national championship.

No. 1 seed Hawaii will meet Lewis and No. 2 Long Beach State faces Pepperdine Thursday, May 2 in the national semifinals. The two winners will then compete in a best-of-five national title match on Saturday, May 4 at 8 p.m. ET.

CHAMP INFO: View the 2019 interactive bracket | Printable bracket | Latest news | Semifinal preview

Both of Thursday's semifinal games will be available to live stream through NCAA.com. Saturday's championship match will be televised on ESPN2. Here is the full weekend schedule:

2019 NC men's volleyball championship schedule:

DATE/TIME (ET) MATCHUP LIVE STREAM
Thursday, May 2 at 8 p.m. No. 1 Hawaii vs. Lewis LIVE STREAM
Thursday, May 2 at 10:30 p.m. No. 2 Long Beach State vs. Pepperdine LIVE STREAM
Saturday, May 4 at 8 p.m. Winner 1 vs. Winner 2 (Championship) ESPN2/WatchESPN

NCAA.COM LIVE STREAMING SCHEDULE

Follow below for the latest news and updates from the semifinals:

 

Seven schools were initially selected to the championship field on April 21. As the top two seeds, Hawaii and Long Beach State earned automatic berths to the semifinals. Lewis defeated Southern California and Pepperdine outlasted Princeton in Tuesday's opening round to complete the field.

Here was the road to the 2019 championship for each semifinalist:

Hawaii (27-2)

  • Automatic qualifier as Big West champion
  • BYE into semifinals as 1-seed

Long Beach State (26-2)

  • At-large selection (Lost to Hawaii in Big West championship)
  • BYE into semifinals as 2-seed

Lewis (26-5)

Pepperdine (23-6)

Long Beach State, host of the 2019 tournament, won its program's second title last year, completing a 28-1 season with a five-set finals victory over UCLA. Below is the complete NC men's volleyball championship history.

NC men's volleyball championship history (1970-2018):

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2018 Long Beach State (28-1) Alan Knipe 3-2 UCLA UCLA
2017 Ohio State (32-2) Pete Hanson 3-0 BYU Ohio State
2016 Ohio State (29-3) Pete Hanson 3-0 BYU Penn State
2015 Loyola Chicago (28-2) Shane Davis 3-2 Lewis Stanford
2014 Loyola Chicago (29-1) Shane Davis 3-1 Stanford Chicago
2013 UC Irvine (25-7) David Kniffin 3-0 BYU UCLA
2012 UC Irvine (26-5) John Speraw 3-0 Southern California Southern California
2011 Ohio State (26-6) Pete Hanson 3-2 UC Santa Barbara Penn State
2010 Stanford (24-6) John Kosty 3-0 Penn State Stanford
2009 UC Irvine (27-5) John Speraw 3-2 Southern California BYU
2008 Penn State (30-1) Mark Pavlik 3-1 Pepperdine UC Irvine
2007 UC Irvine (29-5) John Speraw 3-1 IPFW Ohio State
2006 UCLA (26-12) Al Scates 3-0 Penn State Penn State
2005 Pepperdine (25-2) Marv Dunphy 3-2 UCLA UCLA
2004 BYU (29-4) Tom Peterson 3-2 Long Beach State Hawaii
2003 *Lewis (29-6) Dave Deuser 3-2 BYU Long Beach State
2002 *Hawaii (24-8) Mike Wilton 3-1 Pepperdine Penn State
2001 BYU (23-4) Carl McGowan 3-0 UCLA Long Beach State
2000 UCLA (29-5) Al Scates 3-0 Ohio State IPFW
1999 BYU (30-1) Carl McGowan 3-0 Long Beach State UCLA
1998 UCLA (28-4) Al Scates 3-0 Pepperdine Hawaii
1997 Stanford (27-4) Runen Nieves 3-2 UCLA Ohio State
1996 UCLA (26-5) Al Scates 3-2 Hawaii UCLA
1995 UCLA (31-1) Al Scates 3-0 Penn State Springfield, Mass.
1994 Penn State (26-3) Tom Peterson 3-2 UCLA IPFW
1993 UCLA (24-3) Al Scates 3-0 Cal State Northridge UCLA
1992 Pepperdine (24-4) Marv Dunphy 3-0 Stanford Ball State
1991 Long Beach State (31-4) Ray Ratelle 3-1 Southern California Hawaii
1990 Southern California (26-7) Jim McLaughlin 3-1 Long Beach State George Mason
1989 UCLA (29-5) Al Scates 3-1 Stanford UCLA
1988 Southern California (34-4) Bob Yoder 3-2 UC Santa Barbara IPFW
1987 UCLA (38-3) Al Scates 3-0 Southern California UCLA
1986 Pepperdine (22-7) Rod Wilde 3-2 Southern California Penn State
1985 Pepperdine (25-2) Marv Dunphy 3-1 Southern California UCLA
1984 UCLA (38-0) Al Scates 3-1 Pepperdine UCLA
1983 UCLA (27-4) Al Scates 3-0 Pepperdine Ohio State
1982 UCLA (29-0) Al Scates 3-0 Penn State Penn State
1981 UCLA (32-3) Al Scates 3-2 Southern California UC Santa Barbara
1980 Southern California (22-6) Ernie Hix 3-1 UCLA Ball State
1979 UCLA (30-0) Al Scates 3-1 Southern California UCLA
1978 Pepperdine (21-4) Marv Dunphy 3-2 UCLA Ohio State
1977 Southern California (18-1) Ernie Hix 3-1 Ohio State UCLA
1976 UCLA (15-2) Al Scates 3-0 Pepperdine Ball State
1975 UCLA (27-8) Al Scates 3-1 UC Santa Barbara UCLA
1974 UCLA (30-5) Al Scates 3-2 UC Santa Barbara UC Santa Barbara
1973 San Diego State (21-5) Jack Henn 3-1 Long Beach State San Diego State
1972 UCLA (27-7) Al Scates 3-2 San Diego State Ball State
1971 UCLA (29-1) Al Scates 3-0 UC Santa Barbara UCLA
1970 UCLA (24-1) Al Scates 3-0 Long Beach State UCLA

* Vacated

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners

Championships