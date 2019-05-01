NCAA men's volleyball championship: Bracket, schedule, scores, live stream and latest news

Four teams converge in Long Beach, California this weekend for a shot at the 2019 NC men's volleyball national championship.
No. 1 seed Hawaii will meet Lewis and No. 2 Long Beach State faces Pepperdine Thursday, May 2 in the national semifinals. The two winners will then compete in a best-of-five national title match on Saturday, May 4 at 8 p.m. ET.
Both of Thursday's semifinal games will be available to live stream through NCAA.com. Saturday's championship match will be televised on ESPN2. Here is the full weekend schedule:
2019 NC men's volleyball championship schedule:
|DATE/TIME (ET)
|MATCHUP
|LIVE STREAM
|Thursday, May 2 at 8 p.m.
|No. 1 Hawaii vs. Lewis
|LIVE STREAM
|Thursday, May 2 at 10:30 p.m.
|No. 2 Long Beach State vs. Pepperdine
|LIVE STREAM
|Saturday, May 4 at 8 p.m.
|Winner 1 vs. Winner 2 (Championship)
|ESPN2/WatchESPN
Seven schools were initially selected to the championship field on April 21. As the top two seeds, Hawaii and Long Beach State earned automatic berths to the semifinals. Lewis defeated Southern California and Pepperdine outlasted Princeton in Tuesday's opening round to complete the field.
Here was the road to the 2019 championship for each semifinalist:
Hawaii (27-2)
- Automatic qualifier as Big West champion
- BYE into semifinals as 1-seed
Long Beach State (26-2)
- At-large selection (Lost to Hawaii in Big West championship)
- BYE into semifinals as 2-seed
Lewis (26-5)
- Automatic qualifier as Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association champion
- Defeated USC in opening round, 3-1
Pepperdine (23-6)
- Automatic qualifier as Mountain Pacific Sports Federation champion
- Defeated Princeton in opening round, 3-2
Long Beach State, host of the 2019 tournament, won its program's second title last year, completing a 28-1 season with a five-set finals victory over UCLA. Below is the complete NC men's volleyball championship history.
NC men's volleyball championship history (1970-2018):
|YEAR
|CHAMPION (RECORD)
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2018
|Long Beach State (28-1)
|Alan Knipe
|3-2
|UCLA
|UCLA
|2017
|Ohio State (32-2)
|Pete Hanson
|3-0
|BYU
|Ohio State
|2016
|Ohio State (29-3)
|Pete Hanson
|3-0
|BYU
|Penn State
|2015
|Loyola Chicago (28-2)
|Shane Davis
|3-2
|Lewis
|Stanford
|2014
|Loyola Chicago (29-1)
|Shane Davis
|3-1
|Stanford
|Chicago
|2013
|UC Irvine (25-7)
|David Kniffin
|3-0
|BYU
|UCLA
|2012
|UC Irvine (26-5)
|John Speraw
|3-0
|Southern California
|Southern California
|2011
|Ohio State (26-6)
|Pete Hanson
|3-2
|UC Santa Barbara
|Penn State
|2010
|Stanford (24-6)
|John Kosty
|3-0
|Penn State
|Stanford
|2009
|UC Irvine (27-5)
|John Speraw
|3-2
|Southern California
|BYU
|2008
|Penn State (30-1)
|Mark Pavlik
|3-1
|Pepperdine
|UC Irvine
|2007
|UC Irvine (29-5)
|John Speraw
|3-1
|IPFW
|Ohio State
|2006
|UCLA (26-12)
|Al Scates
|3-0
|Penn State
|Penn State
|2005
|Pepperdine (25-2)
|Marv Dunphy
|3-2
|UCLA
|UCLA
|2004
|BYU (29-4)
|Tom Peterson
|3-2
|Long Beach State
|Hawaii
|2003
|*Lewis (29-6)
|Dave Deuser
|3-2
|BYU
|Long Beach State
|2002
|*Hawaii (24-8)
|Mike Wilton
|3-1
|Pepperdine
|Penn State
|2001
|BYU (23-4)
|Carl McGowan
|3-0
|UCLA
|Long Beach State
|2000
|UCLA (29-5)
|Al Scates
|3-0
|Ohio State
|IPFW
|1999
|BYU (30-1)
|Carl McGowan
|3-0
|Long Beach State
|UCLA
|1998
|UCLA (28-4)
|Al Scates
|3-0
|Pepperdine
|Hawaii
|1997
|Stanford (27-4)
|Runen Nieves
|3-2
|UCLA
|Ohio State
|1996
|UCLA (26-5)
|Al Scates
|3-2
|Hawaii
|UCLA
|1995
|UCLA (31-1)
|Al Scates
|3-0
|Penn State
|Springfield, Mass.
|1994
|Penn State (26-3)
|Tom Peterson
|3-2
|UCLA
|IPFW
|1993
|UCLA (24-3)
|Al Scates
|3-0
|Cal State Northridge
|UCLA
|1992
|Pepperdine (24-4)
|Marv Dunphy
|3-0
|Stanford
|Ball State
|1991
|Long Beach State (31-4)
|Ray Ratelle
|3-1
|Southern California
|Hawaii
|1990
|Southern California (26-7)
|Jim McLaughlin
|3-1
|Long Beach State
|George Mason
|1989
|UCLA (29-5)
|Al Scates
|3-1
|Stanford
|UCLA
|1988
|Southern California (34-4)
|Bob Yoder
|3-2
|UC Santa Barbara
|IPFW
|1987
|UCLA (38-3)
|Al Scates
|3-0
|Southern California
|UCLA
|1986
|Pepperdine (22-7)
|Rod Wilde
|3-2
|Southern California
|Penn State
|1985
|Pepperdine (25-2)
|Marv Dunphy
|3-1
|Southern California
|UCLA
|1984
|UCLA (38-0)
|Al Scates
|3-1
|Pepperdine
|UCLA
|1983
|UCLA (27-4)
|Al Scates
|3-0
|Pepperdine
|Ohio State
|1982
|UCLA (29-0)
|Al Scates
|3-0
|Penn State
|Penn State
|1981
|UCLA (32-3)
|Al Scates
|3-2
|Southern California
|UC Santa Barbara
|1980
|Southern California (22-6)
|Ernie Hix
|3-1
|UCLA
|Ball State
|1979
|UCLA (30-0)
|Al Scates
|3-1
|Southern California
|UCLA
|1978
|Pepperdine (21-4)
|Marv Dunphy
|3-2
|UCLA
|Ohio State
|1977
|Southern California (18-1)
|Ernie Hix
|3-1
|Ohio State
|UCLA
|1976
|UCLA (15-2)
|Al Scates
|3-0
|Pepperdine
|Ball State
|1975
|UCLA (27-8)
|Al Scates
|3-1
|UC Santa Barbara
|UCLA
|1974
|UCLA (30-5)
|Al Scates
|3-2
|UC Santa Barbara
|UC Santa Barbara
|1973
|San Diego State (21-5)
|Jack Henn
|3-1
|Long Beach State
|San Diego State
|1972
|UCLA (27-7)
|Al Scates
|3-2
|San Diego State
|Ball State
|1971
|UCLA (29-1)
|Al Scates
|3-0
|UC Santa Barbara
|UCLA
|1970
|UCLA (24-1)
|Al Scates
|3-0
|Long Beach State
|UCLA
* Vacated