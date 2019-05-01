NCAA men's volleyball championship: Bracket, schedule, scores, live stream and latest news

Get ready for the Men's Volleyball Championship in Long Beach

Four teams converge in Long Beach, California this weekend for a shot at the 2019 NC men's volleyball national championship.

No. 1 seed Hawaii will meet Lewis and No. 2 Long Beach State faces Pepperdine Thursday, May 2 in the national semifinals. The two winners will then compete in a best-of-five national title match on Saturday, May 4 at 8 p.m. ET.

Both of Thursday's semifinal games will be available to live stream through NCAA.com. Saturday's championship match will be televised on ESPN2. Here is the full weekend schedule:

2019 NC men's volleyball championship schedule:

Follow below for the latest news and updates from the semifinals:

Seven schools were initially selected to the championship field on April 21. As the top two seeds, Hawaii and Long Beach State earned automatic berths to the semifinals. Lewis defeated Southern California and Pepperdine outlasted Princeton in Tuesday's opening round to complete the field.

Here was the road to the 2019 championship for each semifinalist:

Hawaii (27-2)

Automatic qualifier as Big West champion

BYE into semifinals as 1-seed

Long Beach State (26-2)

At-large selection (Lost to Hawaii in Big West championship)

BYE into semifinals as 2-seed

Lewis (26-5)

Automatic qualifier as Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association champion

Defeated USC in opening round, 3-1

Pepperdine (23-6)

Automatic qualifier as Mountain Pacific Sports Federation champion

Defeated Princeton in opening round, 3-2

Long Beach State, host of the 2019 tournament, won its program's second title last year, completing a 28-1 season with a five-set finals victory over UCLA. Below is the complete NC men's volleyball championship history.

NC men's volleyball championship history (1970-2018):

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2018 Long Beach State (28-1) Alan Knipe 3-2 UCLA UCLA 2017 Ohio State (32-2) Pete Hanson 3-0 BYU Ohio State 2016 Ohio State (29-3) Pete Hanson 3-0 BYU Penn State 2015 Loyola Chicago (28-2) Shane Davis 3-2 Lewis Stanford 2014 Loyola Chicago (29-1) Shane Davis 3-1 Stanford Chicago 2013 UC Irvine (25-7) David Kniffin 3-0 BYU UCLA 2012 UC Irvine (26-5) John Speraw 3-0 Southern California Southern California 2011 Ohio State (26-6) Pete Hanson 3-2 UC Santa Barbara Penn State 2010 Stanford (24-6) John Kosty 3-0 Penn State Stanford 2009 UC Irvine (27-5) John Speraw 3-2 Southern California BYU 2008 Penn State (30-1) Mark Pavlik 3-1 Pepperdine UC Irvine 2007 UC Irvine (29-5) John Speraw 3-1 IPFW Ohio State 2006 UCLA (26-12) Al Scates 3-0 Penn State Penn State 2005 Pepperdine (25-2) Marv Dunphy 3-2 UCLA UCLA 2004 BYU (29-4) Tom Peterson 3-2 Long Beach State Hawaii 2003 *Lewis (29-6) Dave Deuser 3-2 BYU Long Beach State 2002 *Hawaii (24-8) Mike Wilton 3-1 Pepperdine Penn State 2001 BYU (23-4) Carl McGowan 3-0 UCLA Long Beach State 2000 UCLA (29-5) Al Scates 3-0 Ohio State IPFW 1999 BYU (30-1) Carl McGowan 3-0 Long Beach State UCLA 1998 UCLA (28-4) Al Scates 3-0 Pepperdine Hawaii 1997 Stanford (27-4) Runen Nieves 3-2 UCLA Ohio State 1996 UCLA (26-5) Al Scates 3-2 Hawaii UCLA 1995 UCLA (31-1) Al Scates 3-0 Penn State Springfield, Mass. 1994 Penn State (26-3) Tom Peterson 3-2 UCLA IPFW 1993 UCLA (24-3) Al Scates 3-0 Cal State Northridge UCLA 1992 Pepperdine (24-4) Marv Dunphy 3-0 Stanford Ball State 1991 Long Beach State (31-4) Ray Ratelle 3-1 Southern California Hawaii 1990 Southern California (26-7) Jim McLaughlin 3-1 Long Beach State George Mason 1989 UCLA (29-5) Al Scates 3-1 Stanford UCLA 1988 Southern California (34-4) Bob Yoder 3-2 UC Santa Barbara IPFW 1987 UCLA (38-3) Al Scates 3-0 Southern California UCLA 1986 Pepperdine (22-7) Rod Wilde 3-2 Southern California Penn State 1985 Pepperdine (25-2) Marv Dunphy 3-1 Southern California UCLA 1984 UCLA (38-0) Al Scates 3-1 Pepperdine UCLA 1983 UCLA (27-4) Al Scates 3-0 Pepperdine Ohio State 1982 UCLA (29-0) Al Scates 3-0 Penn State Penn State 1981 UCLA (32-3) Al Scates 3-2 Southern California UC Santa Barbara 1980 Southern California (22-6) Ernie Hix 3-1 UCLA Ball State 1979 UCLA (30-0) Al Scates 3-1 Southern California UCLA 1978 Pepperdine (21-4) Marv Dunphy 3-2 UCLA Ohio State 1977 Southern California (18-1) Ernie Hix 3-1 Ohio State UCLA 1976 UCLA (15-2) Al Scates 3-0 Pepperdine Ball State 1975 UCLA (27-8) Al Scates 3-1 UC Santa Barbara UCLA 1974 UCLA (30-5) Al Scates 3-2 UC Santa Barbara UC Santa Barbara 1973 San Diego State (21-5) Jack Henn 3-1 Long Beach State San Diego State 1972 UCLA (27-7) Al Scates 3-2 San Diego State Ball State 1971 UCLA (29-1) Al Scates 3-0 UC Santa Barbara UCLA 1970 UCLA (24-1) Al Scates 3-0 Long Beach State UCLA

* Vacated