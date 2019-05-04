Long Beach State wins second consecutive NCAA men's volleyball championship

Four teams converged in Long Beach, California this weekend for a shot at the 2019 NC men's volleyball national championship, but in the end, the tournament ended exactly the same way it did last year, with Long Beach State on top celebrating on its home court.

LBSU defeated Hawaii in four sets Saturday night to win its program's third overall and second straight national title. The 49ers dropped the opening set (25-23) before winning the next three tightly-contested battles (25-22, 25-22, 25-23).

Long Beach State is the 2019 NCAA Men's Volleyball National Champions!#NCAAMVB | @lbsumvb pic.twitter.com/AVwxVeO0WI — NCAA Volleyball (@NCAAVolleyball) May 5, 2019

The 49ers survived the semifinal round with a 3-1 victory over Pepperdine to meet Hawaii, a Big West rival that topped them in the conference tournament and claimed the No. 1 seed in the national tournament. Hawaii beat Lewis by the same 3-1 score to book its ticket to the NCAA championship with the hopes of dethroning the defending champions.

In the final game of the tournament, the Rainbow Warriors raced out to an early lead, taking the first set 25-23. They battled back and forth with the 49ers in the second, with LBSU winning 25-22 after initially trailing 5-0. The final two sets played out almost identically, with the Rainbow Warriors chasing out to an early lead before falling 25-22 and 25-23 to Long Beach State.

The 3-1 win marks the second consecutive NCAA tournament win for Long Beach State and the perfect end to a career for team leader and four-time All-American TJ DeFalco, who led both teams in kills and points in the championship game.

2019 NC men's volleyball championship results:

Seven schools were initially selected to the championship field on April 21. As the top two seeds, Hawaii and Long Beach State earned automatic berths to the semifinals. Lewis defeated Southern California and Pepperdine outlasted Princeton in the opening round to complete the semifinal field.

Here was the road to the 2019 championship for each 2019 semifinalist:

Hawaii (28-3)

Long Beach State (28-2)

Lewis (26-6)

Pepperdine (23-7)

Long Beach State is the fourth repeat champ in the last eight years. LBSU is also the 13th school to win a national championship as host. Below is the complete NC men's volleyball championship history.

NC men's volleyball championship history (1970-2018):

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2019 Long Beach State (28-2) Alan Knipe 3-1 Hawaii Long Beach State 2018 Long Beach State (28-1) Alan Knipe 3-2 UCLA UCLA 2017 Ohio State (32-2) Pete Hanson 3-0 BYU Ohio State 2016 Ohio State (29-3) Pete Hanson 3-0 BYU Penn State 2015 Loyola Chicago (28-2) Shane Davis 3-2 Lewis Stanford 2014 Loyola Chicago (29-1) Shane Davis 3-1 Stanford Chicago 2013 UC Irvine (25-7) David Kniffin 3-0 BYU UCLA 2012 UC Irvine (26-5) John Speraw 3-0 Southern California Southern California 2011 Ohio State (26-6) Pete Hanson 3-2 UC Santa Barbara Penn State 2010 Stanford (24-6) John Kosty 3-0 Penn State Stanford 2009 UC Irvine (27-5) John Speraw 3-2 Southern California BYU 2008 Penn State (30-1) Mark Pavlik 3-1 Pepperdine UC Irvine 2007 UC Irvine (29-5) John Speraw 3-1 IPFW Ohio State 2006 UCLA (26-12) Al Scates 3-0 Penn State Penn State 2005 Pepperdine (25-2) Marv Dunphy 3-2 UCLA UCLA 2004 BYU (29-4) Tom Peterson 3-2 Long Beach State Hawaii 2003 *Lewis (29-6) Dave Deuser 3-2 BYU Long Beach State 2002 *Hawaii (24-8) Mike Wilton 3-1 Pepperdine Penn State 2001 BYU (23-4) Carl McGowan 3-0 UCLA Long Beach State 2000 UCLA (29-5) Al Scates 3-0 Ohio State IPFW 1999 BYU (30-1) Carl McGowan 3-0 Long Beach State UCLA 1998 UCLA (28-4) Al Scates 3-0 Pepperdine Hawaii 1997 Stanford (27-4) Runen Nieves 3-2 UCLA Ohio State 1996 UCLA (26-5) Al Scates 3-2 Hawaii UCLA 1995 UCLA (31-1) Al Scates 3-0 Penn State Springfield, Mass. 1994 Penn State (26-3) Tom Peterson 3-2 UCLA IPFW 1993 UCLA (24-3) Al Scates 3-0 Cal State Northridge UCLA 1992 Pepperdine (24-4) Marv Dunphy 3-0 Stanford Ball State 1991 Long Beach State (31-4) Ray Ratelle 3-1 Southern California Hawaii 1990 Southern California (26-7) Jim McLaughlin 3-1 Long Beach State George Mason 1989 UCLA (29-5) Al Scates 3-1 Stanford UCLA 1988 Southern California (34-4) Bob Yoder 3-2 UC Santa Barbara IPFW 1987 UCLA (38-3) Al Scates 3-0 Southern California UCLA 1986 Pepperdine (22-7) Rod Wilde 3-2 Southern California Penn State 1985 Pepperdine (25-2) Marv Dunphy 3-1 Southern California UCLA 1984 UCLA (38-0) Al Scates 3-1 Pepperdine UCLA 1983 UCLA (27-4) Al Scates 3-0 Pepperdine Ohio State 1982 UCLA (29-0) Al Scates 3-0 Penn State Penn State 1981 UCLA (32-3) Al Scates 3-2 Southern California UC Santa Barbara 1980 Southern California (22-6) Ernie Hix 3-1 UCLA Ball State 1979 UCLA (30-0) Al Scates 3-1 Southern California UCLA 1978 Pepperdine (21-4) Marv Dunphy 3-2 UCLA Ohio State 1977 Southern California (18-1) Ernie Hix 3-1 Ohio State UCLA 1976 UCLA (15-2) Al Scates 3-0 Pepperdine Ball State 1975 UCLA (27-8) Al Scates 3-1 UC Santa Barbara UCLA 1974 UCLA (30-5) Al Scates 3-2 UC Santa Barbara UC Santa Barbara 1973 San Diego State (21-5) Jack Henn 3-1 Long Beach State San Diego State 1972 UCLA (27-7) Al Scates 3-2 San Diego State Ball State 1971 UCLA (29-1) Al Scates 3-0 UC Santa Barbara UCLA 1970 UCLA (24-1) Al Scates 3-0 Long Beach State UCLA

* Vacated