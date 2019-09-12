TRENDING:

Mike Popovich | The Repository | September 12, 2019

Midwest Collegiate Volleyball League officially adds Mount Union

Top plays from the Men's Volleyball NCAA Tournament

ALLIANCE, Ohio - The Mount Union men's volleyball team will not be living life as an independent much longer.

The Midwest Collegiate Volleyball League said Wednesday it has officially added the Purple Raiders to the conference for the 2020 season. The league extended Mount Union an invitation to join in July.

DON'T MISS: Six HBCU institutions will sponsor DI and DII men's volleyball

Mount Union will join Adrian, Fontbonne, Mount Saint Joseph's, Olivet and Trine in the MCVL. The conference will feature a home-and-home series with each team playing 10 league games.

The top four teams will advance to the MCVL tournament at the site of the regular season champion. The conference tournament champion will earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III Men's Volleyball Championships.

WATCH: Top plays from the 2019 NCAA Men's Volleyball Tournament

The Purple Raiders went 8-20 in their inaugural season which concluded in March. They played an independent schedule featuring teams mostly from the East Coast.

This article is written by Mike Popovich from The Repository, Canton, Ohio and was legally licensed via the Tribune Content Agency through the NewsCred publisher network. Please direct all licensing questions to legal@newscred.com.

