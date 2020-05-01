Trending:

Matt Holmes | NCAA.com | May 1, 2020

NCAA to stream previous men’s volleyball championship matches

Long Beach State wins National Championship

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA will stream previous National Collegiate Men’s Volleyball Championship matches on the NCAA Volleyball Facebook page at facebook.com/NCAAVolleyball. Coverage begins with team selection facts, history and the first match beginning Monday, May 4, through Saturday, May 9.

The re-streams will include seven of the tightest contests in the history of the NCAA men’s volleyball championship and feature nine different programs. Coverage will showcase five different national championship matches and two all-time classics from the national semifinals.  Matches were chosen to feature some of the closest championship results, with all but one of the selected matches being decided in five sets

Additional coverage plans include record performances and highlight packages or key moments of the featured matches to be shared on Twitter and Instagram.  Along with men’s volleyball championship coverage, fans will be able to view a featured match of the week from the volleyball vault that will air every Thursday evening and include women’s indoor volleyball, beach volleyball and men’s indoor matches from various NCAA championship events.

The full NCAA Men’s Volleyball Championship streaming schedule can be found below. All start times are listed in Eastern time.

Monday, May 4:

8 p.m. – BYU vs. Long Beach State (2004)

Tuesday, May 5:

9 p.m. – Hawaii vs. Long Beach State (2019)

Wednesday, May 6:

9 p.m. – Pepperdine vs. UCLA (2005)

Thursday, May 7:

6 p.m. – Ohio State vs. UCLA (2016)

8:30 p.m. – BYU vs. Stanford (2014)

Friday, May 8:

9 p.m. – UC Irvine vs. Southern California (2009)

Saturday, May 9:

7 p.m. – Long Beach State vs. UCLA (2018)

For more information on the NCAA Men’s Volleyball Championship, visit ncaa.com/sports/volleyball-men.

