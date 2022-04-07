Greg Johnson | NCAA.org | April 7, 2022 All seven teams to compete at 2022 men’s volleyball finals site Hawaii sweeps BYU 3-0 to win the 2021 NC men's volleyball championship Share The Division I Competition Oversight Committee approved having all matches at the National Collegiate Men's Volleyball Championship played at the finals site, effective with the 2022 tournament. This year's event will be May 1-7 at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion. The first opening-round match will be played May 1, and the second and third opening-round matches May 3. The national semifinals will be May 5, followed by the championship match May 7. RELATED: Hawaii wins 2021 championship The change to the format is in response to the success of having all seven teams at the finals site in 2021 based on the directive to minimize the number of preliminary-round sites due to the pandemic. The NCAA Men's Volleyball Committee expects it will allow for a balanced, competitive bracket while improving the student-athlete experience by reducing the number of trips for those teams competing in the first opening-round match. 2022 NCAA men’s volleyball championship bracket announced Selections for the 2022 National Collegiate Men’s Volleyball Championship were announced April 24. The tournament begins May 1. READ MORE NCAA DIII men's volleyball committee selects championship bracket The NCAA Division III Men’s Volleyball Committee announced today the field of 16 teams for the 2022 NCAA Division III Men’s Volleyball Championship. READ MORE