All seven teams to compete at 2022 men’s volleyball finals site

The Division I Competition Oversight Committee approved having all matches at the National Collegiate Men's Volleyball Championship played at the finals site, effective with the 2022 tournament.

This year's event will be May 1-7 at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion.

The first opening-round match will be played May 1, and the second and third opening-round matches May 3. The national semifinals will be May 5, followed by the championship match May 7.

The change to the format is in response to the success of having all seven teams at the finals site in 2021 based on the directive to minimize the number of preliminary-round sites due to the pandemic.

The NCAA Men's Volleyball Committee expects it will allow for a balanced, competitive bracket while improving the student-athlete experience by reducing the number of trips for those teams competing in the first opening-round match.