NCAA DIII men's volleyball committee selects championship bracket

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Men’s Volleyball Committee announced today the field of 16 teams for the 2022 NCAA Division III Men’s Volleyball Championship.

Eleven conferences were awarded automatic qualification for the 2022 championship. The five remaining berths were reserved for one Pool B and four Pool C candidates. Pool B consists of independents and members whose conference do not meet automatic qualification requirements. Pool C consists of institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that are not the conference champion and any remaining Pool B teams.

Conferences receiving automatic qualification are:

CONFERENCE SCHOOL Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Behrend (22-7) City College of New York Athletic Conference Baruch (16-12) College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Carthage (20-3) Continental Volleyball Conference Rutgers-Newark (22-3) Great Northeast Athletic Conference Wentworth (27-4) Middle Atlantic Conferences Stevens (28-3) Midwest Collegiate Volleyball League Mount Union (14-11) New England Collegiate Conference Endicott (19-6) Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Dominican (Illinois) (24-1) Skyline Conference St. Joseph's L.I. (25-3) United Volleyball Conference St. John Fisher (24-7)

Springfield College (26-1) will enter the field as the Pool B selection. Sourthern Virginia (18-4), SUNY New Paltz (20-6), North Central (IL) (19-4), and Marymount (VA) (23-8) were the four Pool C selections.

All matches will be broadcast live on NCAA.com.

In 2021, Carthage College captured their first national title, and capped off an undefeated season with a 3-2 win over Benedictine (IL) at Salem Civic Center in Salem, Virginia. There was no championship in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information about the 2022 Division III Men’s Volleyball Championship, please visit NCAA.com.