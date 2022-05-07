Hawaii sweeps Long Beach State to win second straight NC men's volleyball national championship

The NC men's volleyball national championship is staying in Hawaii.

The Rainbow Warriors swept Long Beach State Saturday evening to win their second straight national championship.

Hawaii took the first set by a score of 25-22. In the second set, the Rainbow Warriors prevailed 25-21. In the final set, Hawaii closed out the match 25-20.

Spyro Chakas led the Rainbow Warriors with 16.5 points and 14 kills. Dimitrios Mouchlias managed 11.5 points on 11 kills.

Long Beach State was led by Alex Nikolov's 21 points and 20 kills. Spencer Oliver added 11 points and 11 kills.

The two Big West Conference members met four times this year. Long Beach State won the April 1 and 2 meetings. But when championships were on the line, Hawaii reigned supreme.

Hawaii previously beat Long Beach State in the April 23 conference championship match.