NCAA Men's Volleyball Committee announces championship selections

INDIANAPOLIS —The NCAA Men’s Volleyball Committee announced today the seven teams vying for the 2023 National Collegiate Men’s Volleyball Championship. The top two seeds have been placed in the bracket; the remaining five teams will compete for the last two berths in the bracket via three opening round matches. The opening round matches will be contested April 30 and May 2, hosted by George Mason University, and the championship will be held May 4 and 6, hosted by George Mason.

FULL BRACKET: View the interactive bracket | See the bracket in PDF form

In the first opening round match, Ohio State (22-9) will play King (Tennessee) (16- 15). The winner will advance to the third opening round match to play Penn State (26-3), with the winner advancing to the championship bracket to play Hawaii (28-2) at George Mason. In the second opening round match, Long Beach State (20-4) will play Grand Canyon (20-7), with the winner advancing to the championship bracket to play UCLA (29- 2) at George Mason. Game time for the first opening round match will take place at 6 p.m. Eastern time, April 30. The second and third opening round matches at George Mason are 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Eastern time, May 2. Game times for the semifinals are 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Eastern time, May 4. The championship game will be played at 5 p.m. Eastern time, May 6. The semifinal matches will be streamed live on NCAA.com and the championship match will be televised live on ESPN2 and will be played at EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia.

Conferences receiving automatic qualification included the Big West Conference, Conference Carolinas, Eastern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association, Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association and Mountain Pacific Sports Federation. The remaining two teams were selected at-large without geographical restrictions.

In 2022, Hawaii defeated Long Beach State 3-0 to capture its second consecutive national championship title. For updated championship results, log on to NCAA.com.