NCAA DIII Men's Volleyball Committee selects 2023 championship bracket

INDIANAPOLIS— The NCAA Division III Men’s Volleyball Committee announced today the field of 16 teams for the 2023 NCAA Division III Men’s Volleyball Championship.



Ten conferences were awarded automatic qualification for the 2023 championship. The six remaining berths were reserved for two Pool B and four Pool C candidates. Pool B consists of independents and members whose conference do not meet automatic qualification requirements. Pool C consists of institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that are not the conference champion and any remaining Pool B teams.

COVERAGE: View the entire 2023 DIII men's volleyball championship bracket | Scores, schedule



Conferences receiving automatic qualification are:

conference school (record) Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Geneva (19-14) City College of New York Athletic Conference Baruch (18-10) College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin North Central (Illinois) (22-3) Continental Volleyball Conference Juniata (29-2) Great Northeast Athletic Conference Wentworth (26-7) Middle Atlantic Conferences Stevens (31-3) Midwest Collegiate Volleyball League Baldwin Wallace (26-7) Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Benedictine (Illinois) (18-7) Skyline Conference St. Joseph’s L.I. (22-8) United Volleyball Conference Vassar (24-1)

Springfield (23-4) and UC Santa Cruz (21-12) will enter the field as the two Pool B selections. Carthage (17-7), Messiah (25-5), Southern Virginia (18-3), and St. John Fisher (24-7) were the four Pool C selections.

The semifinal and final matches will stream live on NCAA.com.

Friday, April 28

Sunday, April 30

In 2022, Carthage College won its second national title in as many years, with a 3-1 win over Springfield College at Tarble Arena in Kenosha, Wisconsin.