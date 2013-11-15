St. Thomas (Minn.) takes 3-1 victory against Northwestern (Minn.)

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- In front of 600 fans on its home court, St. Thomas (Minn.) took the 3-1 victory against Northwestern (Minn.) to advance to the second round of the NCAA tournament on Thursday (20-25, 26-24, 18-25, 17-25).

Kelly Foley tallied 25 kills for the Tommies and swung at .568. McKenna Reagan earned 28 of the team's 65 digs while Maddie Reese had 30 assists.

The Tommies will play Friday against Augsburg. The Toms have won 11 in a row this season and moved their postseason win streak to 11. Lizzy Potratz had 12 kills and hit .310 and Hallie Mueth had 10 kills and 11 digs for the Eagles.

