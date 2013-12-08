HONOLULU, Hawaii -- BYU swept No. 11 Hawaii in the second round of the NCAA tournament on Saturday night. Set scores were 25-21, 25-17, and 25-13.

Whitney Young led BYU, hitting at a .583 clip and Alexa Gray earned 13 kills. Ciara Parker tallied 15 digs, while Tambre Haddock had 11 for the Cougars.

Hawaii's Mita Uiato hit .667 and Emily Hartong led the way with 17 kills for Hawaii.

The Rainbow Wahine hit only .025 in the third set as BYU put away Hawaii 25-13 to earn a spot in the round of 16.

BYU will face Southern California on Friday in Los Angeles.