STANFORD, Calif. -- Behind junior Inky Ajanaku and senior Morgan Boukather, No. 1 Stanford swept Bay Area rival California 25-16, 26-24, 25-16 on Tuesday in the Big Spike at Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California. The Cardinal improves to 11-0, its best start since 2010, while the Golden Bears drop to 8-3.

Stanford, which hit .296 as a team, has now won five consecutive matches against Cal. The Cardinal held the Golden Bears to a .122 attack percentage, forcing 21 attack errors. Stanford also led the blocks column 6.0 to 5.0 and the service aces column 6 to 2.

Ajanaku led all players with 14 kills on a .632 attack percentage. Boukather finished with nine kills on a .368 hitting percentage with three digs and three blocks.

Junior setter Madi Bugg controlled the offense with 36 assists and finished one dig shy of a double-double. Senior libero Kyle Gilbert tallied 13 digs to lead the team. She has racked up double-digit digs in all 11 matches this season.

Redshirt freshman Merete Lutz finished with six kills and four blocks, while junior outside hitter Jordan Burgess had eight kills and three digs. Junior Brittany Howard posted a season-high three aces to go with five kills and five digs.