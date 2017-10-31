MILWAUKEE — Marquette University women’s volleyball sophomore Allie Barber has been named Sports Imports/AVCA Player of the Week after helping lead the Golden Eagles to a 2-0 record last week, while averaging 5.12 kills per set.

This is the first national honor for the outside hitter as she was selected as BIG EAST Offensive Player of the Week for the fifth time this season. Barber recorded a career-best 30 kills in a five-set win at Seton Hall and averaged a .337 clip and 1.00 blocks per set, while recording just eight errors in the two matches for the week.

Barber leads the BIG EAST and ranks fourth in the NCAA with 4.98 kills per set and seventh with 5.34 points per contest.

The Golden Eagles are back in action Saturday, Nov. 4 at No. 14 Creighton with first serve slated for 1 p.m.