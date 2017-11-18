Claremont-Mudd-Scripps entered the 2017 DIII Women's Volleyball Championship having never made it past the Championship quarterfinals. The Athenas entered unchartered territory for their program when they advanced to this year's Championship final against top-seeded Wittenberg, which would be playing in its third championship game in the last seven seasons.

The Tigers had only lost twice all season and only lost one set in November prior to the Championship final. However, it was Claremont-Mudd-Scripps that dominated the Championship match, winning 3-0 (25-18, 25-19, 25-22) to bring home the Athenas' first-ever national title.

FINAL BRACKET

Claremont-Mudd-Scripps ended the season on a 22-match winning streak, last losing on Sept. 23.