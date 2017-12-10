Three days in Pensacola, Florida came to an end, and when the dust settled, Concordia-St. Paul defeated Florida Southern for the 2017 DII Women's Volleyball Championship.

It was a wild weekend at the UWF Field House that saw several programs make history. Gannon and Rockhurst advanced to their program's first-ever semifinals. Both teams saw their season end in the round of four, but they played some of the best volleyball of the weekend.

Florida Southern came to the quarterfinals for the first time since 1991. Head coach Jill Stephens was a freshman on that team, but she and her trio of All-Americans (Nicole Mattson, Bethany Besancenez and Anna Tovo) took this team further than any other in Mocs history. Florida Southern became the comeback kids of the tournament, dropping the first set in every match, but fought back all the way to the finals, where they lost in straight sets to Concordia.

That was the fate of everyone the Golden Bears faced. Concordia, a veteran of the title game, swept its way to a national title, defeating New Haven, Rockhurst and Florida Southern in a perfect weekend. The Bears walk away with its second straight national championship and its ninth in the past 11 years. Elizabeth Mohr earned Most Outstanding Player honors, but it was a team effort that helped the Bears raise the trophy.

SCOREBOARD: Concordia-St. Paul 3, Florida Southern 0

As it has been so many times before, Concordia is your 2017 national champions.

