College volleyball: Taylor Mims' career-high 26 kills lead Washington State past No. 17 Northern Iowa

Taylor Mims had 19 of her career-high 26 kills in the final two sets Saturday to power Washington State to a 3-1 volleyball win over 17th-ranked Northern Iowa in nonconference play in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

Ashley Brown added 44 assists and Claire Martin 10 kills for the Cougars (4-0), who also defeated the Panthers (2-4) 3-1 on Friday.

A weekend sweep of #17 UNI ✅

Matching a career-high with 26 ✅

Today's Player of the Match for @JaiMims ✅ pic.twitter.com/RbbsLjD3yB — Cougar Volleyball (@wsuvolleyball) September 1, 2018

WSU won the first set 25-23 after trailing 18-15. After dropping the second set, WSU closed the third set with a 7-1 run for a 25-23 win. The Panthers led the final set by six points before the Cougars stormed back.

OTHER VOLLEYBALL NOTES:

* Kennedy Kaminsky finished with a career-best 14 kills and four blocks and Eastern Washington improved to 5-2 for the first time since 2005 with a 3-1 win over Louisiana Tech (1-5) at the UND Classic in Grand Forks, North Dakota. Kamille Langford added a career-high 12 kills and Samantha Boever had 42 assists and 10 digs for the Eagles. Boever was named to the all-tournament team.

* Reece Carman had 14 kills during her first action of the season and Idaho (3-2) rallied for a 3-2 win over Cal State Northridge (2-3) at the Pepperdine/CSUN challenge in Northridge, California.

VANDALS WIN! Idaho takes down CSUN in Northridge! #GoVandals pic.twitter.com/1N87yc79o4 — Vandal Volleyball (@IdahoVolleyball) September 2, 2018

Kaela Straw and DeVonne Ryter added 10 kills for the Vandals and Haylee Mathis had 34 assists. Paige Rupiper had three consecutive aces to give Idaho the lead for good in the deciding set.

* Missy Huddleston's match-high 24 kills helped Montana (1-5) hold off Gonzaga 25-20, 25-20, 16-25, 11-25, 17-15 at the Montana Tournament in Missoula. The Bulldogs (0-5) led the fifth set 14-13 but couldn't score the winner. Chapin Gray had a career-high 17 kills and Sarah Penner added 13 for the Zags. GU's Mary Marzo had a career-high 47 assists and eight digs.

* Jessica Schmautz had 30 kills on the day and Whitworth won twice to complete its stay at the season-opening Oregon Trail Classic in Newberg, Oregon, with a 4-0 record. Madison Douglas added 10 kills and Erin White had 38 assists as the Pirates opened the day with a 3-0 sweep of New Rochelle (New York). Lauren Budde had eight kills in the Pirates' sweep over Johnson & Wales (Colorado). Whitworth dropped just two sets at the tournament.

