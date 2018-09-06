CSU Fullerton volleyball's win streak — and sweep — extends to six matches

History was made in the best of ways for Cal State Fullerton's volleyball team, as it earned 3-0 sweeps over Delaware State, Bucknell and host St. Francis Brooklyn over the weekend to close out the Terrier Invitational. The victories marked Fullerton's fourth, fifth and sixth of the season, already surpassing last season's total win total.

The victories boost the Titans' win streak to six straight, which equals the program's longest since the 2013 campaign. Fullerton (6-1) has also swept six consecutive matches, winning 18 straight sets.

On Friday, Madeline Schneider led all players in kills for the fifth consecutive match with 13, while Felicia Marshall went for seven kills and nine digs. Neena Dimas recorded a team-high and career-best 11 digs. On Saturday against Bucknell, Marshall recorded a match-high 14 kills and a team-best 10 digs. Schneider recorded 11 kills while Nastassja Bowman and Neena Dimas each notched eight digs. In match two vs. host St. Francis Brooklyn, Schneider retook her post as Fullerton's kills leader, striking for a match-high 14 while Marshall provided 11 kills and seven digs.

The Titans travel to Las Vegas for a tournament on Friday, playing Eastern Kentucky at noon and UNLV at 7 p.m.