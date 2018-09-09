Women's volleyball: No. 4 Stanford upsets No. 1 Minnesota in Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge

STANFORD, Calif. – Junior Kathryn Plummer was unstoppable as No. 4 Stanford held off No. 1 Minnesota in the final match of the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge, Sunday, at Maples Pavilion.

Plummer hit .438 with a season-high 25 kills and had two aces. The junior outside hitter was also solid defensively, collecting 10 digs and four blocks for her first double-double of the season.

Stanford (6-1) hit .358 for the match, holding Minnesota (5-2) to a .285 clip. The Cardinal held a 6-5 edge in aces and a 10.0-8.0 advantage in blocks. Stanford has now won 21 consecutive matches at Maples Pavilion.

Junior setter Jenna Gray posted a season-high 60 assists as she spread around the offense. Junior libero Morgan Hentz anchored the defense with a season-best 22 digs.

The Cardinal looked sluggish to start the match and found itself playing catch-up in the opening set. Down 20-16, Stanford utilized a 9-3 run including three kills by Plummer to steal the opening set.

Meghan McClure continued her consistent play at outside hitter. The sophomore turned in a career-high 16 kills on .361 hitting and finished with 10 digs and three blocks for her second double-double of the year.



Stanford was at its best in the third set, recording 20 kills on 31 errorless swings for a .645 team attack percentage and a sideout rate of 77 percent.



Junior opposite Audriana Fitzmorris found ways to punish Minnesota from the right and left Sunday. She tallied a season-best 14 kills and three blocks. Senior middle blocker Tami Alade also had a season-high with 11 kills on .409 hitting and a match-best seven blocks.

Minnesota was led by freshman Adanna Rollins and junior Alexis Hart, who registered 16 and 15 kills, respectively. Senior setter Samantha Seliger-Swenson had a double-double with 45 assists and 10 digs.



Stanford will have a quick turnaround as it plays host to No. 6 Texas on Tuesday. First serve is schedule for 7 p.m. on Pac-12 Network.