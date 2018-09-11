College volleyball: Stanford's Kathryn Plummer named AVCA player of the week after first double-double

STANFORD, Calif. — Stanford outside hitter Kathryn Plummer has been named the Sports Imports/AVCA Division I Player of the Week.

It is the first AVCA national player of the week honor for the junior, and the 19th all-time for Stanford.

Plummer averaged 5.71 kills and 6.60 points per set, while hitting .415. She posted a match-high 15 kills on a .382 attack percentage in the sweep over the Nittany Lions. The Aliso Viejo, California native followed up with a season-high 25 kills (.438) and 10 digs versus the Golden Gophers for her first double-double of the season.

Stanford extended its home winning streak to 21 matches after sweeping No. 5 Penn State and defeating No. 1 Minnesota in four sets as a part of the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge at Maples Pavilion.

No. 2 Stanford plays host to No. 3 Texas on Tuesday at 7 p.m. on Pac-12 Network. The Cardinal will then travel to Austin to face the Longhorns on Friday at 5 p.m. PT on the Longhorn Network.