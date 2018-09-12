DII volleyball: Alabama Huntsville upsets No. 10 West Florida for first victory over a ranked opponent since 2016

HUNTSVILLE | The University of Alabama in Huntsville volleyball team upended No. 10 West Florida on Tuesday evening at Kelly Court at Spragins Hall by a final score of 3-1 (15-25, 27-25, 26-24, 25-17) to open Gulf South Conference play for the 2018 season. UAH improves to 10-2 (1-0 GSC), while UWF dips to 8-4 (0-1 GSC).
Turning Point
After knotting the match at 1-1 with a 27-25 win in the second, UAH trailed 24-23 late in the third set before turning the tables with three straight points to take a 2-1 advantage on the way to the four-set victory over UWF.
Inside the Action
- West Florida opened the contest with a 25-15 win over UAH in the first set, with the Argos winning the frame on a 6-3 run in the final nine points.
- The Chargers trailed late in the second set 25-24 before the squad recorded three consecutive points to take the second set 27-25 and knot the match at 1-1.
- UAH again fought from behind in the third set as the Chargers utilized a late 3-0 swing – including a pair of key kills by Jordan Grammer – which put UAH ahead 2-1 on a 26-24 win in the frame.
- The Chargers momentum carried into the fourth stanza as the squad opened the set with a 12-5 run en route to a 25-17 win in the frame for the four-set victory.
Inside the Box Score
- Grammer paced the UAH offense with 13 kills on a .400 hitting percentage for the match while also rating second on the roster with six total blocks.
- Three Chargers reached double-digit kills in the win as Isabelle Barnes and Abby Brooks joined Grammer in double-figures with 11 kills each. Both Barnes and Brooks had hitting percentages of .230 or higher for the match.
- Barnes paced the defensive end with nine total blocks in addition to chipping in two assists and one service ace.
- Sabrina Duncan finished with a double-double with a match-high 40 assists and 11 digs. Duncan additionally had two service aces.
- Haley Hop recorded a team-high 17 scoops, followed by Duncan with 11 and Lorah Yonce with 10.
- Anna LeDuc finished with a team-high three service aces.
- Seven Chargers had at least two kills while eight UAH players had two digs or more.
- UAH held West Florida to a .167 hitting percentage.
Noteworthy
- This is UAH's first win over a nationally-ranked opponent since a 3-1 win over No. 22 Florida Southern on Oct. 15, 2016.
- UAH has won its GSC opener for the past five seasons.
- The Chargers are now on an eight-match win streak, having lost just one set during the streak.
Next time out
UAH hits the road this weekend with matches on Friday at Christian Brothers and Saturday at Union.