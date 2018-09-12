Stanford volleyball: No. 2 Cardinal sweep No. 3 Texas for third-straight win over top-five opponent

STANFORD, Calif. – No. 2 Stanford women's volleyball swept past No. 3 Texas, 25-15, 25-22, 32-30, Tuesday night at Maples Pavilion.

Stanford (7-1) won its fifth straight match, including its third straight over a top-five opponent. The Cardinal also swept No. 5 Penn State on Friday and defeated top-ranked Minnesota, 3-1, on Sunday.

The Cardinal scored the first eight points of the match, which included a pair of aces from junior Jenna Gray. Stanford hit at a .500 clip in the first set and held Texas to a .100 hitting percentage en route to a 25-15 win in the opening set.

Texas held the Cardinal to a .179 hitting percentage in the second set, but Stanford held a slight lead throughout and managed to secure a 25-22 victory and two-set advantage.

Stanford, which won its 22nd consecutive home match, pulled out a wild third set. The Cardinal fought off four match points and rallied to win on back-to-back-to-back kills by Fitzmorris, Plummer and Gray.

Junior Kathryn Plummer led the team with 13 kills and added 10 digs, three aces and three assists. Junior Audriana Fitzmorris added 11 kills with a .476 hitting percentage, while Gray led the Cardinal with 30 assists and junior Morgan Hentz finished with a team-high 11 digs.

As a team, the Cardinal out hit the Longhorns, .286 to .225, and had a season-high nine aces.

Stanford and Texas will play round two on Friday in Austin. First serve is set for 6 p.m. PT on the Longhorn Network.