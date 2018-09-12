Women’s college volleyball games affected by Hurricane Florence

Hurricane Florence is expected to hit the East Coast Friday morning, with tropical winds reaching the shore by Thursday morning. The storm is forcing colleges and universities to close its doors and those schools’ teams to cancel games.

This is a running list of women’s volleyball games that are canceled, postponed or have a time change due to the incoming storm.

LIU Brooklyn at University of Miami - Canceled

The Blackbirds two-game series against the University of Miami slated to begin Friday night will not be rescheduled.

North Carolina vs. North Dakota State — Canceled

The Tar Heels and Bison were scheduled to play Friday at 6 p.m. in Chapel Hill.

North Carolina at Duke — Postponed

Whether this game was played in Chapel Hill or in Durham, there was a high possibility it was going to be postponed on Sunday at 2 p.m. Being that this is a conference game and the two schools are roughly 10 miles apart, it shouldn’t take much for the game to be rescheduled.

NO HOME SPORTING EVENTS THIS WEEKEND DUE TO HURRICANE FLORENCE



Details: https://t.co/acD1wxgU9X pic.twitter.com/AFAkc5y7pA — UNC Tar Heels (@GoHeels) September 11, 2018

Elon at Duke — Canceled

The Phoenix was scheduled to play the Blue Devils on Wednesday night in Durham. It does not appear the match will be rescheduled.

With Hurricane #Florence approaching the North Carolina coast, our match tonight at Duke has been cancelled.



Stay safe this week, everyone. We'll be back in action next week for the start of CAA play.#phoenixrising #ElonVB pic.twitter.com/6Go4z9683J — Elon Volleyball (@ElonVB) September 12, 2018

Tussle in the Triad — Canceled with schedule changes

A four-team event featuring North Carolina teams Elon, High Point and UNC-Greensboro on Friday and Saturday has been canceled, but some teams changed their schedule plans.

UNCG will now travel to Lawrence, Kansas, to play the Jayhawks in two matches on Friday and Saturday. The Spartans rescheduled their match with High Point for Nov. 3 at High Point.

Elon canceled all its matches while High Point is traveling to Pittsburgh to play the No. 9 Panthers and Liberty.

⚠️ SCHEDULE CHANGE ⚠️ #KUvball adds two home matches vs. UNC Greensboro this weekend after #HurricanceFlorence forced the cancellation of the Jayhawks' trip to North Carolina



Friday - 5 PM

Saturday - 6 PM



DETAILS: https://t.co/RdptLhoSA7 — Kansas Volleyball (@KUVolleyball) September 12, 2018

William & Mary Colonial Classic — Canceled

William & Mary canceled its round-robin style event with Lehigh, Morgan State and East Carolina that was scheduled to take place Friday through Saturday. William & Mary close to the Virginia coast in the southern part of the state in Williamsburg.

VCU Invitational — Canceled

VCU had a similar weekend to William & Mary in Richmond, Virginia, with Virginia, Toledo and South Carolina. Any of the weekend series like the last two are unlikely to be scheduled, given conference play begins for most teams the following week.

The VCU Invitational, scheduled for Friday and Saturday, has been cancelled due to impending inclement weather related to Hurricane Florence #LetsGoVCU — VCU Volleyball (@VCUvolleyball) September 12, 2018

Campbell Invitational — Canceled

Campbell originally had North Carolina Central, Loyola (Md.) and Mercer coming to Buies Creek, North Carolina for Friday and Saturday, but Florence has washed that out as well.

NC Central also had a home game against Charlotte in Durham on Tuesday that was canceled. Campbell had a home match against South Carolina State on Tuesday that also was canceled.

⚠ SCHEDULE CHANGE ⚠



Due to the approach of Hurricane Florence, this weekend's tournament, scheduled for Friday and Saturday (Sept. 14-15), has been cancelled and will not be rescheduled.https://t.co/6SeADGz5ZG — Campbell Volleyball (@GoCamelsVB) September 11, 2018

Seahawk Invitational — Canceled

Multiple projections of Florence’s path show it making landfall right over Wilmington, North Carolina, so it wasn’t a surprise when UNC-Wilmington canceled its weekend tournament on Tuesday with South Carolina State, Western Carolina, Charleston Southern and Providence.