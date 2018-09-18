College volleyball: Cincinnati's Jordan Thompson, nation's leader in kills and points, named AVCA player of the week

The American Volleyball Coaches Association announced its Sports Imports National Player of the Week on Tuesday with the honor given to the University of Cincinnati's Jordan Thompson.

MORE: Rankings: Texas stays in top 5, BYU and Stanford clear top 2 | Full poll

For the third-straight week Thompson has led the nation in kills, points, kills per set and points per set, helping UC receive votes in the AVCA national poll all three of those weeks. She put together her best statistical tournament in the Queen City Classic by averaging 7.45 kills and 8.45 points per set through three matches this past weekend.

Despite playing just two sets in Friday afternoon's three-set victory, Thompson collected 15 kills in the match. Friday night against Indiana, she set a new career-high with 35 kills. Thompson finished out the weekend by breaking her own American Athletic Conference four-set record with 32 kills on Saturday in a win over rival Xavier. The redshirt-junior added in 16 digs, nine blocks and six aces in the three matches while hitting an impressive .394.



Thompson was named the AAC Offensive Player of the Week for the third consecutive time on Monday. She is the three-time AAC Preseason Player of the Year, has earned all-tournament honors every weekend of the season, was named MVP of the Colorado State Tournament and was tabbed as the VolleyMob National Player of the Week after the CSU event.