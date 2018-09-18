DII volleyball teams with the most NCAA DII national championships

The 2018 season will crown the 38th DII volleyball champion since the inaugural championship in 1981. Debby Colberg led Sacramento State to the first national championship in DII volleyball history, defeating Lewis in straight sets on the campus of UC Riverside.

In the nearly four decades since, there have been plenty of repeat champions in DII volleyball, 10 to be exact. Let's take a look at the programs that have captured the most titles in championship history.

Concordia-St. Paul, 9 (2007-13, 16, 17)

The Golden Bears are the benchmark when it comes to DII volleyball greatness. The Brady Starkey era has been one of the most dominant in all of DII volleyball's history. Starkey took over in 2003 and led the Golden Bears right to the championship match. They fell that season to North Alabama, but by 2007, the Golden Bears were championship-bound on an annual basis. Not only did they go on to win every national championship from 2007 to 2013, but they also went on a 43-match unbeaten streak, not losing until they were eliminated from the 2014 tournament. Currently the two-time defending champs, it appears Concordia-St. Paul is not going anywhere for the foreseeable future.

Portland State, 4 (1984, 85, 88, 92)

Portland State joined Division I officially in 1996, but not before the Vikings left their mark on the DII scene. In 1983, Portland State lost the national championship to Cal State Northridge by a score of 3-2. The Vikings would avenge that loss, becoming the first repeat champions in DII volleyball history, both times defeating the same Cal State Northridge team that spoiled their first trip to the title game.

West Texas A&M, 3 (1990, 91, 97)

The Lady Buffs were the second team in DII volleyball history to repeat, claiming the title in 1990 and '91. They have since become a familiar tournament face, racking up 26 appearances over the years, becoming one of the many to fall to the Golden Bears in their return to the 2009 title match. West Texas A&M is one of the most dominant programs in Lone Star Conference history with 19 regular season titles and 15 tournament titles to add to its trophy case.

Barry, 3 (1995, 2001, 2004)

The Bucs entered the DII volleyball scene in 1988 with a modest 16-12 record. Seven short years later they were national champions, capturing the first of three titles spread out over ten seasons. It has been quite some time since Barry has been the dominant Sunshine State Conference force it once was, but a 12-0 start in 2018 could see the Bucs turn that corner once again.

Six teams have won two championships. Cal State Northridge is one of those six teams, and perhaps the most perplexing. The Matadors went to every national championship match from 1982 to 1988 but were only able to walk away victorious in 1983 and '87. Tampa is another two-time winner. The Spartans championships were in 2006 and 2014, bookending the record-setting run set by Concordia-St. Paul. Northern Michigan has two titles as well and those trophies came in repeat fashion, winning in 1993 and '94. Hawaii Pacific, BYU-Hawaii, and UC Riverside round out the two-time winners.

