Women’s volleyball rankings: Undefeated teams jump, Penn State falls five spots

There were seven ranked matchups in the first official week of conference season for the Division I women’s volleyball season, including a matchups of undefeated teams. Along with those exciting matchups, it was a rough week for a blue-blood program.

Here are five takeaways from the new coaches poll.

Full AVCA coaches top 25 poll:

RANK SCHOOL POINTS RECORD PREVIOUS RANK 1 BYU (59) 1595 12-0 1 2 Stanford (5) 1541 10-1 2 3 Nebraska 1452 11-1 3 4 Texas 1356 6-3 5 5 Wisconsin 1325 9-1 6 6 Minnesota 1302 8-2 7 7 Illinois 1242 13-0 8 8 Pittsburgh 1125 13-0 9 9 Penn State 1045 9-3 4 10 Creighton 954 10-4 10 11 Florida 909 11-3 11 12 Oregon 860 9-3 12 T-13 Southern California 820 10-3 14 T-13 Washington 820 10-2 13 15 Cal Poly 746 13-1 15 16 Purdue 646 12-1 16 17 Michigan 572 12-1 18 18 UCLA 565 6-3 17 19 Kentucky 487 7-4 20 20 Marquette 365 10-4 21 21 Baylor 302 9-4 19 22 Washington State 234 9-3 22 23 Colorado 163 9-4 NR 24 Arizona 76 12-2 NR 25 Utah 60 8-5 23

BYU, Illinois and Pittsburgh move up

As the only undefeated teams left, BYU, Illinois and Pittsburgh got a boost in the new rankings with the Illini and Panthers moving up a spot each and the Cougars gaining another first-place vote at the No. 1 spot for the third straight week. The Illini beat No. 16 Purdue, which was previously undefeated, on the road and the Panthers won two games against Virginia at home and at Virginia Tech.

Upset loss drops Nittany Lions

Russ Rose knew there would be learning curves ahead for a team with seven freshman on its roster and that class’ first dose of conference play might be the prime example of that development. The Nittany Lions lost in straight sets to a Minnesota Golden Gophers team that is very much a national title contender, then lost on Sunday in four sets at unranked Ohio State. The Nittany Lions fell five spots to No. 9, and it doesn’t get any easier with road games at No. 17 Michigan and Michigan State, which received top-25 votes despite two opening conference losses.

🚨🚨 UPSET ALERT🚨🚨



Ohio State beats No. 4 Penn State in four sets!!#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/T0t3Pj4ElY — Ohio State Women's Volleyball (@OhioStateWVB) September 23, 2018

Nine Pac-12 teams

Colorado and Arizona jumped into this week’s AVCA top 25, giving the Pac-12 a conference-high nine teams. The next closest conference is the Big Ten with seven. However, the Pac-12 has just one team in the top 10 — No. 2 Stanford — while the Big Ten has five top-10 teams.

MORE: 13 standout players on teams outside AVCA top 25

Baylor continues to fall

The Baylor Bears were once ranked as high as No. 12 this season and were poised to be in the top 10 with a win against Wisconsin. But the Bears were upset by UT-Rio Grande Valley in the next game and haven’t completely recovered, now down to No. 21 in the country after losing to unranked Kansas State. But Baylor still has one of the best duos of hitters in the country with Yossiana Pressley and Shelly Fanning and they have a big opportunity at No. 4 Texas on Wednesday.

MORE: 3 games from each conference that could decided the conference championship

Louisville on cusp of being ranked

The Louisville Cardinals received 40 more votes from last week following two road wins against NC State and North Carolina. With another perfect week at Georgia Tech and at Clemson, the Cardinals might have a number next to its name.

2️⃣ ACC road matches.

2️⃣ ACC victories.



Your 2017 ACC Champs are chasing rings and #BlackBanners.



📃 https://t.co/2WwTiDONmN pic.twitter.com/L2ifdSfirC — Louisville Volleyball (@UofLVolleyball) September 24, 2018

Other notable takeaways:

Utah dropped two spots after a loss to UCLA, and the Bruins dropped a spot following a loss to the USC Trojans, which jumped a spot into a tie with Washington. The Purdue Boilermakers didn’t move after a loss to Illinois, however. And Michigan and Marquette even rose a spot despite losses to Nebraska and Creighton, respectively.