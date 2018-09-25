Watch the best in women's volleyball take the court

Sophomore opposite hitter Stephanie Samedy was named the Sports Imports/AVCA National Player of the Week after a stellar weekend against Penn State and Maryland.

Samedy becomes the first Golden Gopher to receive the award since Sarah Wilhite garnered the honor in 2016. Samedy becomes just the ninth player in Golden Gopher history to be named the AVCA National Player of the Week, dating back to 1996.

Samedy contributed 33 points and averaged 4.50 kills per set as the Golden Gophers earned a pair of sweeps over then-No. 4 Penn State and Maryland to kick off Big Ten play. Last Wednesday against the Nittany Lions, Samedy led all attackers with 14 kills, added a double-double with 10 digs, a team-best five blocks as well as an assist and ace. Against Maryland, she hit .310 when she amassed another match-best 13 kills in 29 swings, and accumulated four blocks.

Check out some of last night's highlights in the #Gophers' sweep over Maryland. pic.twitter.com/OdY4Vxo5ag — Minnesota Volleyball (@GopherVBall) September 24, 2018

The Golden Gophers are back in action against No. 5 Wisconsin, tomorrow night at Maturi Pavilion. Match time is set for 8 p.m., and will be televised on Big Ten Network.