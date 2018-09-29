Illinois Springfield is following up its record-setting 2017 DII volleyball season with quite the encore. The Prairie Stars upset No. 10 Drury on Saturday in five sets, earning them their first-ever upset of a top 10 team. The win extends the Prairie Stars current win streak to five games and puts them in a three-way tie atop the Great Lakes Valley Conference.

Here's what you need to know about the Prairie Stars latest win.

3: Sets short senior MB Alyssa Hasler is shy of setting the program record of 412. Hasler set the program kills record in the historic upset and now owns five of the program's all-time marks.

13-4: The Prairie Stars improved their record to 13-4 on Saturday, which is the best start for the program. Between 2010 and 2016, UIS won no more than 11 games in any single season before its historic run in 2017, finishing 22-11. Last season, the Prairie Stars started 11-6 through their first 17 games. The 7-1 start in the GLVC is also better than last season.

Volleyball Earns First Victory Over Top-10 Team With Comeback Win Over Drury https://t.co/NhK1P9p0ui — #WeAreStars (@UISAthletics) September 29, 2018

43: Digs by Jailyn Borum, the single-match program record.

56: Match-high assists, recorded by UIS setter Tiffany Wentworth. The Prairie Stars all-time assists leader reached the 2,500-assist mark in the big upset.

70: Total kills by Illinois Springfield, the most it has recorded in a match this season. Four Prairie Stars finished in double-digit kills. Brianna Bush tied for a match-high 19 kills, Hasler had her 15 record-setting kills, Alli Splitt added 13 and Taylor Bauer finished with 10.

908: Hasler had 15 kills, giving her 908 in her Prairie Stars career. Her 907th kill set the program record for most kills during the NCAA era.