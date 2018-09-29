No. 3 Northern State takes down No. 1 Concordia-St. Paul in front of record-setting crowd

Aberdeen, S.D. – A full team effort was what the No. 3 Northern State University Wolves needed to defeat the No. 1 Concordia-St. Paul Golden Bears on Friday evening from Wachs Arena. The Wolves defeated the top-ranked Golden Bears in five sets, improving to 15-1 overall and 7-1 in the NSIC. The victory came in front of a record-breaking crowd of 2,013 strong.

The Wolves took the first set with a score of 25-23, and dropped sets two and three with scores of 25-16 and 25-22. They rallied during the set break, and battled to a 27-25 victory in the fourth set. In the fifth and final set, neither team took more than a 2-point lead until the end. Concordia tied things up at 12-all, however the Wolves took things into their own hands with a big kill by Laura Snyder and back-to-back blocks by Snyder and Jenna Reiff, and Sally Gaul and Reiff to seal the victory.

NSU tallied 57 kills as a team, out-digging and out-blocking the Golden Bears on defense with 82 digs and 11 blocks. They also added 54 assists and three aces. The two teams were evenly matched, as the Wolves hit .207 and the Golden Bears hit .214. Northern took charge imatch-highh set, hitting a match high .391 with 11 kills on 39 swings, and just two hitting errors. They also forced 32 attack errors by the Golden Bears throughout the match.



Hailey Busch led four Wolves in double figures, as Northern produced a balanced attack offensively. The senior tallied 14 kills and 14 digs, notching her fourth double-double of the season, while adding one assist. Sally Gaul followed with 12 kills of her own from the outside, while Jenna Reiff and Laura Snyder notched 11 and ten respectively.

Morgan Baufield hit a team high .318, adding eight kills and a team second best four blocks. Reiff and Gaul led the team at the net with five blocks apiece, while Ashley Rozell added three. The junior dished out 52 total assists for the Wolves, while also notching a double-double with 13 digs. She added three blocks and led the team with two aces.

Jaiden Langlie was a strong defensive presence for the Wolves in the back court and at the net with 21 total digs, averaging 4.20 per set. Lexi Boesl and Bry Goar rounded out the defensive contingent for NSU with 15 and 11 digs respectively. Reiff added four digs of her own, while Snyder and Gaul each tallied one.Northern returns to action tomorrow evening from Wachs Arena with a 6 p.m. match versus Minnesota State. All fans who attend the game with a valid NSU football ticket versus Winona State will be granted free admission into the contest.